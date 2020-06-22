Gilbert appears headed toward operating its own ambulance service this coming fiscal year at a cost of $6.7 million.
Funding for the service is included in the budget adopted last week as a placeholder until Council decides if it wants to keep or cut ties with private provider American Medical Response or AMR.
Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea for the town.
“I’m not in favor of the ambulance service,” said resident Khyl Powell at last week’s Council meeting. “I know there is a risk to the community when private industry may not be credible or reliable and that puts a risk to the citizens of the community.
“But I do know over years of experience that a government that steps into a private industry and tries to compete or tries to provide the same service that private industry does, it usually increases the costs long term. Ultimately it becomes a burden on others, so I will encourage you not to do that.”
The one-time lobbyist encouraged the Council to instead look for ways to attract other ambulance providers to Gilbert.
The town’s problems with private providers dates back to 2014, when Southwest Ambulance refused to extend an existing contract and instead canceled it in order to negotiate a new agreement that was less favorable to Gilbert, according to Fire Chief Jim Jobusch.
The ambulance’s parent company Rural/Metro the previous year filed for bankruptcy protection and when it failed to meet contractual obligations, the town was forced to take legal action, Jobusch said,
“Before this occurred, I wasn’t interested in entering the ambulance business,” Jobusch said. “But as soon as we saw the vulnerability occur and start to surface, we not only had to take immediate action but we took some long-term planning as well to safeguard what we were faced with in Gilbert.”
The town was awarded a certificate of necessity for ambulance service in 2016 by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Jobusch pointed out the state agency was acknowledging a need for the town to operate an ambulance service. The town last year rolled out its first and only ambulance, stationed at a fire house in north Gilbert.
AMR purchased Rural/Metro in 2015 and became the town’s provider. The town doesn’t pay AMR to provide service because AMR bills the patient. AMR pays the town for leasing space at the fire stations.
Jobusch said AMR has been through numerous leadership changes and communications between the town and company have deteriorated.
He said it has became increasingly more difficult to negotiate contracts with AMR to meet the needs of residents and recently the company notified the town that it will no longer train their employees on Gilbert-specific procedures and operations, which is important for continuity of care during patient hand-off, according to the chief.
Jobusch added that AMR has taken ambulances assigned to Gilbert out of service because of staffing shortages. AMR assigns four ambulances to service the town and adds two more during peak times.
Jobusch emphasized that continuing to contract with a private provide could put the town’s ambulance certificate at risk for renewal and that no one has ever successfully got back a certificate that was lost.
He also pledged that employees staffing the ambulances would be civilians as not to incur pension costs for the town.
In the recently adopted budget, the breakdown of the $6.7 million included $1.8 million for equipment – including six ambulances at a cost of $275,000 each – and four cardiac monitors costing $35,000 each. The budget indicated some 40 employees for the proposed ambulance transport, which is expected to generate $5.6 million in revenue.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said she was caught off guard by the ambulance presentation, which she said should have been brought up during the Council’s financial retreat in April and not on the night of the budget’s adoption.
“This particular issue is very under-baked. I have more questions than I have answers,” she said, noting that AMR provides $300,000 annually to the town in fees and lease agreement. She also questioned the town’s liability for taking the service on.
Yentes wanted the issue continued so the public also would have a chance to weigh in and to allow for the Council to make a more informed decision.
Town ambulance service was briefly discussed during the May 5 adoption of the preliminary budget.
Councilman Jared Taylor said he’s been told by staff over the years that there was no intention for the town to go down this path.
Both council members remained unconvinced the town should get into the ambulance business.
Yentes asked if AMR was failing to meet its contractual obligations for response times.
Jobusch said because AMR is allowed to blend all its responses it was meeting the 90percentile response time but in drilling down into the data, there is inequity in AMR’s deployment in Gilbert.
Jobusch presented data showing from May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020, there were 333 ambulance responses, including 79 that required lights and sirens, that exceeded the contractual response time.
Of the non-compliance responses, 262 exceeded 15 minutes and 58 exceeded 20 minutes, Jobusch said.
He added 22 percent of those non-compliant calls were in the northeast corner of town and 13 percent in the southern part.
Yentes asked if there were any data to support that Gilbert would provide better response times than AMR or another provider.
Jobusch said the department’s single ambulance showed “good response times.”
Yentes also inquired about the town’s ability to recoup its ambulance expenses, saying data showed the service would break even on year 8 but by then it would incur cost again with having to replace ambulances, which has an 8-year lifespan.
The chief said the recovery of money over the years would allow for the purchase of the next fleet of ambulances.
Taylor asked how the town would get better-quality patient outcomes with the more expensive ambulances.
Jobusch said the proposed new ambulances are safer, with a stronger chassis for protection in a crash and a power-load cot so employees do not have to lift a patient.
But the key factor, he said, is that the ambulances have larger workspaces for treatment, which makes for better patient outcomes.
“So, it’s fair to say there’s no data to support the claim?” Taylor said.
Taylor added “the road to Hell is paved by good intentions” and that the chief has good intentions but “not the data to support that good intention.”
Councilman Scott September said government replacing private industry concerned him but after talking with staff and AMR, this was different.
September said when he asked AMR about its competition, he was told no one has the company’s size and scope.
And that for September was a problem, who said monopolies don’t foster room for negotiations or innovation.
He pointed to AT&T, which cornered the phone-service market until it was broken up 1984 by the federal government.
Vice Mayor Scott Anderson said he wanted to see more public involvement with the ambulance proposal and wanted to know when residents could provide input.
Jobusch responded the first such opportunity would likely be in August, when a decision has to be made on purchasing equipment.
Mayor Jenn Daniels said she also supported a more extensive public meeting on the ambulance proposal.
“When we rely on a contracted provider, we’re relying on the fact that people will adhere to those contracts, that we would hold up our end of the bargain and whoever we contract with will also hold up their end of the bargain,” she said. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen.”
She then took an apparent dig at Yentes and her mother Lisa Rigler in connection with the Operation Welcome Home veterans memorial.
“We contracted with a nonprofit organization that was not able to fulfill their obligation as it related to building a veterans park in Gilbert,” Daniels said. “We had contracted with them, the town invested some money and it didn’t come to fruition so we parted ways.”
The nonprofit folded after taking in over $1 million in money and in-kind donations and the town spent $1.6 million for off-site infrastructure.
Daniels said that AMR needs to provide service to the entire 72.6 square miles of Gilbert and not just to certain areas.
“We do not at this point have the option to sever ties,” she said. “We would leave our residents without a critical line of service that truly is a life-and-death situation in many cases. It’s not a great position for us.”
She added the town’s firefighters are highly equipped to respond to medical calls and have more training and certification than EMTs and some of the individuals who are operating ambulances.
“We are already doing these things,” she said.
Councilman Bill Spence said the bulk of AMR’s profits come from inter-facility transfers and the town’s proposed ambulance service won’t affect that.
He went on to note other communities that have their own ambulance services that made profits, including Sun City, Anthem, Tempe and Peoria.
He said AMR does a good job overall but that the northeast corner and southern portion of town were clearly inadequately served.
“I’m a nuclear engineer,” he said. “If I were to operate a nuclear power plant 94 percent, 95 percent of the time safely, would the public think that’s s the way we want to do business?”