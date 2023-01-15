For over a decade a 25.15-acre plot of farmland in the Cooley Station master-planned development sat vacant in anticipation of multifamily housing.
That wait is now over as a developer is moving forward with a proposal to erect 10 buildings with over 500 apartments south of Williams Fields Road, west of Recker Road and east of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
“There’re lots of good things happening here,” said land-use attorney Reese Anderson. “It’s a multifamily site, 568 units, about 48% open space. Sometimes we joke this site looks like home plate on a baseball field.”
Anderson presented the Trax at Cooley Station project at a virtual neighborhood meeting Jan. 5. Although notifications were sent, no surrounding property owners attended.
“The existing land use has been this way since 2008,” Anderson said of the absence. “It’s really nothing new. It’s been part of Cooley Station since the beginning.”
“From the beginning it was always anticipated this land use on this site,” he said.
Cooley Station is a 738-acre mixed-used development on Williams Field Road nestled between the San Tan Mall and Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus.
The Trax at Cooley Station buildings would front Williams Field. Amenities include a clubhouse, pools, tot lot, tennis, pickleball and sand volleyball, dog parks, fitness center, pilates studio and a rooftop deck.
A five-story parking structure also is proposed for the interior that people can access directly from their units, according to Anderson. Some carriage units with underground garages also are proposed. “The overall parking ratio is about 2.06 per unit, which is a good ratio,” Anderson said.
Developer Frankel Family Trust offers excellent resort-style amenities, he noted.
Somerton Boulevard also would be extended through to the development.
Anderson acknowledged the traffic impact from the proposed multifamily community, but said, “Any project will lead to an increase in traffic. This has been planned a long time, all the infrastructure is either in place or will be put in place.”
He said the developer wants the town to keep the base zoning exactly the same – multifamily-medium with 14-25 dwelling units per gross acre – but add a Planned Area Development overlay.
The overlay would allow for deviations to the development standards, such as modification of some building setbacks on the east side and increased building heights from 56 feet to 84 feet, or six stories, which is being proposed for a few of the buildings, according to Anderson.
He said the developer is working with the Cooley Station architectural committee to ensure that the project design will be consistent with its guidelines.
“We are working on the site plan,” he said. “We are very early in the process.”
He also said that there may be another neighborhood meeting on the project.
The project was in the pre-application process with town planners.
Planner Keith Newman said it was too early to note any concerns staff may have with the proposal.
“I really can’t speak to that yet,” Newman said. “But are we supportive? I would say we are generally in support of it.”
Anderson anticipated filing a formal application with the town next month or in March.
He added that the project was months away from going before the Planning Commission and Town Council.
Project designer Jose Pombo said the developer does not yet have a construction timeline for the project, which would be built in one phase.
The developer and the team working on the Trax project also are behind the one of the largest apartment projects planned in Gilbert that recently went before the Design Review Board for input.
The Tuscany at Gabriella Pointe boasts 760 multifamily units on 39 acres east of the southeast corner of Higley and Warner roads near the Morrison Ranch and the Cooley Station North neighborhoods.