Greystar is proposing a 201-unit 55-and-over apartment community on the northwest corner of Recker Road and Somerton Boulevard.
Planning commissioners had a favorable reaction to the project at a recent study session.
“I think they are doing a great job,” Commissioner Jan Simon said. “I like the look and feel of it.”
The project is proposed on 13.98 acres in the Cooley Station neighborhood.
On-site amenities include a pool, two barbecue areas, a community garden, a Zen garden, yoga lawn, dog park, pickle ball courts, amphitheater and outdoor game lawn.
The project also includes improvements to Somerton Boulevard along the southern edge of the project, meeting up with future Verde Drive to the west, according to staff.
The developer proposes different building types.
A main three-story building would include a one-story main entrance and a covered entrance large enough for vehicles to drop off passengers. The building will be located at the center of the development with first-floor units allowing for direct access to a sidewalk.
The casitas will be one-story duplexes with two patios and two-car garages.
Those units will line the northern property line along Somerton Boulevard and a pedestrian corridor connecting to a future transit station southwest of the site, according to the staff report.
The corridor will lead up to Verde at Cooley Station commercial center and Williams Field Road.
Casitas located along the corridor will have direct access from their patios.
And the villas, proposed along Recker Road, will be two stories with three pedestrian access points along the right-of-way to a sidewalk.
The development will be gated because of the age restriction, according to planner Stephanie Bubenheim.
However, to promote connectivity and street aesthetic around the site, staff has encouraged little to no use of walls and fences within the project site.
Instead, the buildings will act as walls with fences placed in between buildings set farther back from property lines, according to Bubenheim.
The main entry to the development will be from Recker Road.
Pedestrians and bicyclists will have an additional access point on the westside of the property as part of the Cooley Station pedestrian trail.
The development will be 45 percent landscaped, which exceeds the requirement of 40 percent for multi-family, according to Bubenheim.