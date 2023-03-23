In March 1973, the last U.S. combat troops withdrew from Vietnam and returned to a divided country where many veterans didn’t receive recognition for their service.
Starting at noon Saturday, March 25, the 50th Anniversary Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event looks to remedy that by honoring area veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1955 to May 1975, regardless of their location at the time.
Veterans are invited to receive free haircuts and other services from approximately 100 education and informational vendors.
The public is invited to join the celebration, which will include live bands, Native American and Mexican folk dance troops, military equipment displays a Wreaths Across America educational trailer, food trucks, and a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Organizers encourage people to contribute a small donation of a non-perishable food items to benefit the Superstition Community Food Bank.
Starting at 10 a.m., ceremonies will take place, including a color guard by the Apache Junction High School Navy JROTC.
Additionally, students from Patterson Elementary School in Gilbert will be on hand holding signs with supportive phrases like “Welcome Home” and “Thank you for your service.”
From February 1961 until May 1975, approximately 2.7 million U.S. service members served in Vietnam, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.. is inscribed with the names of over 58,000 service members killed in the war.
In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act,to include National Vietnam War Veterans Day as an occasion for raising the flag on all public buildings.
In 2012, Nancy Fassbender of Gold Canyon started to hold an event that drew more than 1,500 veterans every March to the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet to honor veterans.
The Lincoln, Nebraska, native joined the Army National Guard in 1975 as a helicopter mechanic and although an injury ended her military career three years later, Fassbender said she’s still “very proud” of it.
Fassbender spent much of her career as an accountant and moved to Arizona in 1998.
An office manager for a tax preparation company in Gold Canyon, she organizes a variety of veterans events and even penned a book,“My Fallen Hero,” which chronicles the stories of all the service members from Pinal County who died in combat, starting from World War I to present day.
“I encourage the public because I want them to welcome home the Vietnam veterans,” Fassbender said. “This is why in Iraq and Afghanistan we didn’t lose as many soldiers as we could have, because of what the technology and everything that we learned happened in Vietnam.”
Fassbender has partnered with Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemeteryin Mesa on other projects, including the Wreaths Across America, which offers people a chance to sponsor a wreath for placement on a veteran’s grave during the Christmas holidays.
She approached Mountain View about hosting the Vietnam veterans celebration and was surprised by the response.
“I didn’t get one sentence out before they’re saying, ‘We’re in, we would be honored to work with you on this,’” Fassbender said.
Elisa Krcilek, vice president of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, said that while she holds a special place in her heart for all veterans, those who served in Vietnam hold a special distinction.
“I come from a very long history of military and the people serving today are treated and respected far greater than they were 50 years ago,” she said.
Krcilek and her sister were born on base at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, while her dad served as a heavy equipment operator in the Marine Corps. She has two sons serving in the Navy.
Along with the importance of the half-century anniversary, Krcilek said events like this allow the community to come together, regardless of political views of the war, to honor men and women who came home and found no respect or gratitude for their service.
“It gives our cemetery the opportunity to say thank you, to show reverence and respect to those that served during a very difficult time,” Krcilek said. “These guys, no matter what role or what job they had, during Vietnam, they’ve all come back with some heavy weight on their hearts.”
Krcilek’s dad served four years in the Marines and went to boot camp with many men who deployed to Vietnam, including two cousins, one of whom was featured on the cover of Time Life Magazine and in a documentary.
Because he never deployed himself, Kriclek’s father displays his Marine Corps pride with hats and shirts but never wears a Vietnam veteran cap.
“My father was always very proud of his cousin, but weirdly a little disappointed at the same time that he did not serve in the same capacity that they did,” Krcilek said.
Krcilek said events like this tell those veterans they are appreciated and their service has not been ignored.
She recalled an incident in a supermarket that occurred while she was wearing a “Proud Navy Mom” T-shirt and a elderly gentleman walked up to her “clearly choked up” and thanked her son for his service.
Krcilek said the man told her, “You have no idea how prideful it is, but how sad it is, there’s not a day that goes by in my life that I do not think about that war.”
“I said, ‘Well, I’m really grateful you came home,’” she recalled, “and he said, ‘you have no idea what that means. So many of my friends and so many of the men I served with didn’t.”
That’s one reason that when Nancy Fassbender approached Mountain View with her idea, Krcilek said they “just fell in love with the idea.”
“So, it’s a very honorable thing to be able to do for our veterans and their families,” Krcilek said.