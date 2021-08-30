A move by Mayor Brigette Peterson that many of her detractors viewed as an attempt to rein in public criticism of her has resulted in a fourth ethics violation complaint.
Resident Jim Torgeson is alleging Peterson violated Gilbert’s Ethics Code by attempting to gain control over how long speakers could talk – or even talk – at council meetings. Currently people are allotted three minutes to speak.
Peterson denied the allegations. Torgeson has been openly critical of the mayor at recent meetings.
“The continued complaints from Jim Torgeson are patently false and only delays the findings from outside counsel on the matter,” she said in a statement.
The three other ethics complaints against Peterson were filed in June. Two came from residents at Morrison Ranch and one from a town employee. Outside counsel was hired to handle the investigation to avoid the appearance of bias.
The employee also filed a complaint with Human Resources but it was “dismissed because council members are not subject to the HR Department or the Town Personnel Rules,” according to spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
“However, the HR complaint was sent to outside counsel for review in conjunction with the staff member’s ethics complaint,” Harrison said.
So far, the Town has paid $1,722 in legal fees for the investigation, according to billing statements.
“The law firm has not completed its investigation into any of the ethics complaints,” Harrison said. “The law firm has full autonomy to conduct the investigations and does not provide status updates to the Town. The Town will be only notified once the investigations are complete and the findings are final.”
Torgeson claimed Peterson violated three sections of the code – Responsibilities of Public Service, Fairness and Respect and Loyalty.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, Town Attorney Chris Payne explained the changes were needed to update and bring into conformity with current practice.
Torgeson in his complaint claimed that Peterson failed “to meet reasonable standards of integrity and honesty in several instances by knowingly and willingly attempting to mislead the public and her fellow Council members either by acts of omission, deception and outright lies.”
He said Peterson hid the fact that she was the one who pushed for the amendments. The recommended motion was written as coming from Payne but when pressed by Councilman Laurin Hendrix at the meeting, Payne said Peterson asked him to draft the changes.
“The mayor deceived the public by not listing herself as a sponsor,” Torgeson wrote. “She even had the Town Attorney write a memo, so it would appear as if it was coming from him.”
Torgeson also questioned if Peterson was truthful when she said she was looking into the changes because she received concerns from a council member and multiple residents.
“We have asked her to substantiate that claim and provide the name of the council member as well as documentation substantiating she did in fact have multiple citizens contact her about the issue,” he wrote.
“The mayor has plenty of personal motives to try and block public opposition and it seems highly unlikely, not to mention greatly convenient that the mayor would just be responding to the public concern on this issue.”
Payne at the meeting stated there have been no problems or complaints with the decades-old ordinance.
Documents given to Gilbert Sun News showed the council member in question was Hendrix.
In an email exchange with Peterson in May, Hendrix asked if there were any way to limit the scope and demeanor of pubic comments after a former employee at a council meeting made comments that Hendrix felt were degrading and demeaning to staff.
“I believe that we have a duty to protect our staff from these sorts of abuse,” he wrote.
Peterson responded that it was her understanding that the Council could not limit what people said during public comments.
She said the former employee’s comments were an anomaly and that she would prefer “to let the public be heard.”
“That’s really what they want and if it makes them feel better, we and staff can take the comments,” Peterson told Hendrix at the time.
Nine days after the Aug. 3 meeting, Hendrix sent an email to Peterson reminding her of her inaction in May over his concerns.
“It appears that three months later, when derogatory comments from the public were focused on you, as opposed to a town employee, that my concerns became more relevant,” Hendrix said.
Torgeson also charged that Peterson violated the Loyalty section of the code by putting her interests above the public’s. He said the proposed changes would have given Peterson authority to silence her critics.
Peterson has come under fire since June for her perceived favoritism toward a developer who co-chaired her campaign last fall. Residents have called for her to resign.
“The timing of this amendment is highly suspect in that it would allow the mayor to stop the public from publicly challenging her,” Torgeson wrote.
He also accused Peterson of not treating all citizens fairly.
The proposed changes also would have given the mayor the discretion of not hearing a presentation from an applicant during a public hearing. According to Torgeson, that was not only unfair to the applicants who would not have a chance to argue their cases but for the public to better understand the issues.
After Council members voiced reservations with the proposed changes, Peterson tabled the issue for more study.