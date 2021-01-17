A bitter battle is raging between residents of Ashland Ranch and a developer over plans for a 41-unit rental community on the last undeveloped piece of land owned by the ancestors of one of Gilbert’s earliest settlers.
The land was part of the pioneer Riggs Family homestead, founded more than 80 years ago.
The developer, New Village Homes, is owned by Gilbert residents Reed Porter and his wife, who say their Lamb Lane development at Ray Road and Val Vista Drive would feature units that look like single-family homes with their own backyards and garages and would offer another housing choice for Gilbert.
Residents, however, say putting 41 units on a 5-acre infill lot adjacent to their community is too dense, would bring in more traffic and ruin the area’s small-town feel.
The battle came to a head two weeks ago before the Gilbert Planning Commission and prompted the New Villages Homes attorney Taylor Earl to ask for a two-month continuance so that his clients can meet with residents and address their concerns.
The commission is now scheduled March 5 to vote on a recommendation to Council on New Village Homes’ request for a minor general plan amendment and rezone for Lamb Lane.
The developer’s request calls for 8.2 dwelling units per acre – up from the current 2 to 3.5 units per acre.
“What we are providing here is a very unique community with a great feel and function of a single-family community,” Earl told the commission. “We are really looking to do a high-quality build right out of the gate and maintain that quality over time.
“What we are seeking and what New Village Homes is seeking is to be in the upper end of that rental market, to make this a premier community.”
The proposed ungated development consists of four single-story buildings. Each unit would have a front porch, a backyard and an attached one-car garage. The units would range from one to three bedrooms and amenities included a tot lot, a dog park and walking trails.
Earl said everything about the project is top-notch, from its architecture to its interior offerings such as granite countertops, raised ceilings and top-grade cabinetry. Each garage also would have a driveway to accommodate up to two parked cars.
Earl said 8.2 dwelling units per acre was modest for a multi-family proposal and fairly low in density.
He added that unlike a single-family community where some homes may not be kept up as nice as others, a “single owner has a vested interest in making sure that the community stays high-end over time.”
“They want to be able to continue to get high-rent rates and so they are continually making sure it’s maintained, that it’s immaculate and that it’s maintained over time,” Taylor said. “Having one person in charge of everything you don’t have to worry what if that neighbor doesn’t maintain, what if that neighbor doesn’t maintain his yard.”
He pointed out that the Porters have a reputation for first-rate developments.
“Their desire is to build something of high quality and then own this over time,” Taylor said. “They will own this indefinitely and so they will be continually making sure it’s high quality in order to make sure rent rates are high.”
Based on the developer’s similar 53-unit multi-family Brighton Place in Chandler, proposed monthly rents would run from a minimum $1,200 for a one-bedroom unit to as much as $2,000 for three bedrooms, according to Earl.
He also countered comments that the project would pull down homeowners’ property values, saying their units should be compared with similar homes and that tenants would be renters by choice, have good credit scores and largely be seniors and single women.
Earl said a Lamb Lane unit would work for someone like his mother, a recent widow who doesn’t need a lot of space and doesn’t want the hassle of maintenance.
Ashland Ranch residents were unmoved.
They complained that after the developer held a neighborhood meeting in May, they never received any updates and thought the project went away.
“I don’t care if they’re renters, I don’t care if they’re owners,” said Joe Taylor. “I care about the fact that it’s for people or residents coming into this 5-acre property that backs up to my park where my kids want to go, where our neighbors’ kids want to go. We don’t know who these people are, renters or not.”
Taylor said the reason why he and his wife moved to Ashland Ranch 20 years ago was because “driving down Ray Road, passing that property with horses on the pasture – that’s what Gilbert is. It’s supposed to be the Town of Gilbert, not the City of Gilbert.”
He said there already exists a variety in the town’s housing stock and pointed to the developer’s similar development, The Village at Hampton Court, that will open in September at Vista and Ray roads.
Taylor also said traffic is already congested and the development would add a minimum 80 cars.
Earl said a traffic study has been approved by the town and that during the morning hour peak traffic, between 15-25 cars would exit Lamb Lane and 17-27 would enter.
William MacArthur said the proposed project was too dense for the area and he was concerned the renters would use the neighborhood park that he and other residents paid for.
A solid wall currently separates the community’s park from the site but access to the amenity can be gained from the sidewalk along Ray Road.
The landowners, Rocky and Tina Riggs, said they were selling the land because they are older and can no longer maintain it.
“We would love to have horses back on there but that’s too much work for us,” said Rocky Riggs.
He said while residents complain the land change is too much, it was the same for his wife’s family, which owned the land for nearly 80 years.
“I guarantee you my father-in-law 40 years ago – whenever he sold that property and they started building all those houses around him – felt the same way,” he said. “That everybody was encroaching on him and what could he do. Change is coming. There isn’t anything we can do to stop it.”
He said he and his wife want to stay in the area and so had great concerns about selling the land and what might be built on it.
The couple spent about a year looking at the Brighton Place development before they felt comfortable selling, he said, adding the couple rejected another offer for the property because they were not happy with the proposed use.
“We just feel it’s in the best interest of the neighborhood to sell this property,” Rocky Riggs said. “For the property, for the use of it, I think this fits it real well.”
Tina Riggs said much has changed over the 62 years she has lived in Gilbert.
“The land where Ashland Ranch is now (my father) farmed that for years and before that his father owned it,” she said, adding that the decision to sell took a lot of thought, consideration and prayers.
“I love the design New Village Homes have,” she said. “The homes have a farm-style look to them.”
Wendy Fitzpatrick, who has lived in Ashland Ranch for 16 years, said she is astonished that so many units are being crammed onto the site.
“I’m not against putting in more homes,” Fitzpatrick said. “But this just smacks of total greed. If they want to make it upscale and expensive than how about you take half those homes away?
“The Riggs are really upset about selling this but I bet you their wallets aren’t upset,” she said. “Are they going to be living in such a cramped area? I guarantee the Riggs will probably move out to where they’re going to have property.”
Ashland Ranch homes have plenty of space and wide streets – unlike what’s being proposed at Lamb Lane, she continued.
“The houses aren’t crammed together, which drew me to this out of all the neighborhoods I looked at,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is nothing but greed …. These are nothing more than apartments with 4 feet of space. They’re row houses.
“I hope the Riggs are happy, though. I hope that they can sleep with their fat wallets. And the same thing for the developers. It’s how many people can we slam into the smallest space to max out our money.”
Lisa Mays said she didn’t buy Earl’s comment of “little old ladies living in these homes.”
“No, there’s going to be families, there’s probably people who couldn’t afford to buy a home,” Mays said. “They’re going to be paying the upper-market in rent and their kids are going to be using our parks that we paid our monthly dues for.”
Some of the commissioners also voiced concerns with the density and the absence of updates for residents.
Earl said the developer met the town’s requirement for notices to properties within 300 feet of the site and HOAs within1,000 feet.
He said the developer relied on a distribution list and it was never the intention to not send notifications to people.
Commissioner Tyler Jones said he loved the concept but could not support it that night.
“I think in terms of what else could be here, this is a great-looking product,” Jones said. “It’s a creative use of this infill space.”
However, he still had concerns with the density and the parking. He didn’t think having 25 guest parking spots would work.
“I like it but it needs further refining,” Jones said. “I think there’s some tweaks to be made.”
Commissioner William Fay said the property is privately owned and that the Riggs have every right to sell it and whoever buys it has the right to develop it.
He said he liked the small-house design better than apartments but thought the project was too dense and that parking needed another look.
He also thought the developer was relying on adjacent open space in requesting to drop the common open space to 39.8 percent from the required 45 percent.
He added he thought Ashland Ranch residents had a legitimate concern that the renters would be using their park because of the lack of open space in the project.
Earl said the developer wasn’t reducing common open space but rather transferring some of it into private backyards and that the parking requirement was 78 while the project was providing 109, not counting the two spaces available for each driveway, which would put it at over 150 spaces.
“No one has a greater interest that parking works than us because we have to continue to be able to rent and if people can’t have a guest come over and have a place to park, that’s not good,” Earl said.
“So, we built these based on what have been seen and studies and what we know to be the case and so we believe we are providing more than enough.”
Vice Chairman Jan Simons said he was impressed by the project and that should it be rejected, homes on 6,000 or 7,000 square-foot lots might replace it.
“If this property sells –whether it’s to this project or a different project – I envision this is going to have a minimum of 30 houses on it.” He said those homes could have multiple stories.
Simon said he appreciated the Ashland Ranch residents’ feedback but that whenever there is a proposed development, there is pushback.
“So, we have to look at what is best for the community,” Simon said. “I think this is a product that is probably is needed.”
He did question the longevity of the project’s ownership, but said that this was not necessarily the commission’s concern.
Alternate Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said he was cautiously optimistic about the project but found it difficult to support a large-density increase in this particular area.
He said the re-zone request was asking for four times the current density.
Commissioner Noah Mundt agreed the development was unique but “extremely dense.”
For him, it came down to the residents coming out in opposition and not hearing from the developers beyond what was required.
Chairman Carl Bloomfield said he was struggling with his decision but could go either way with his recommendation.
“I believe that you put together a great product, Bloomfield said. “I do like the product: it is becoming more and more used in the town.”
He said maybe the town should look at a zoning classification for this type of product so it doesn’t come in as a multi-family with a bunch of deviations.