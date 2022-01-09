Two gated multifamily infill projects totaling 354 units may be headed to Gilbert.
The Planning Commission last Wednesday discussed the proposed 93-unit Fred’s Place during study session and voted unanimously in the regular meeting to recommend Council approval of the 261-unit Higley Apartments.
“We’re seeing a lot of multifamily coming into town,” Commissioner David Blaser said. “I’m just curious if staff has any input, recommendation as it relates to how much land in Gilbert is dedicated to multifamily and how much more can it bear?”
He asked what was the ideal percentage and how Gilbert compared with neighboring Valley municipalities.
Planning Manager Eva Cutro said 3% of Gilbert’s total land use was zoned multifamily.
Cutro said that of all types of residential development in Gilbert, 11% is multifamily. That compares favorably with Mesa and Scottsdale, where apartments comprised 48% of all residential dwellings; Chandler, where multifamily represents 30% of all housing units and Phoenix, with 40%.
Fred’s Place
The applicant for Fred’s Place is requesting a minor general plan amendment and rezone on 14.47 acres at the northeast corner of Recker and Williams Field roads in the Cooley Station master-planned community.
Currently the land is zoned for Village Center but under the proposal, 4.95 acres would be used for a shopping center and 9.52 acres for multifamily. The site is surrounded by commercial and residential developments.
“The property consists of farmland that also contains various metal sheds and farm equipment storage that will be removed upon development of the property,” Senior Planner Keith Newman said.
The land is the last remaining acreage of the Gieszl Family farmstead. The family is partnering with Circle G Property Development on the project and does not plan to sell the land. The farming family has been in Gilbert since 1902.
The residential component calls for one- and two-story units, both standalone and duplex, with a modern farmhouse architectural style, according to Newman.
The units, which would have one, two or three bedrooms, would range from 800 square feet to 1,500 square feet. Amenities included an outdoor pool and fitness room.
For the smaller acreage, the developer at this time proposes three one-story commercial buildings, including a drive-thru, totaling 20,000 square feet and facing Williams Fields Road.
Newman said about 20 surrounding property owners and residents attended a neighborhood meeting last September and raised a number of concerns with the proposal, including the number of apartments already being built in the immediate area, increased traffic congestion and density.
Some residents said they wanted to see businesses and restaurants instead on the site, Newman added.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt noted that under the current zoning, the applicant with an approved use permit can put in residential above with retail on the ground floor at a higher density of up to 50 units per acre than the requested 9.5 dwelling units per acre.
Newman said staff during the first review of the proposal has asked the developer for a “higher level of pedestrian connectivity” between the multi-family and the commercial use. Currently, there are two dedicated pedestrian walkways, which is not enough, he said.
Staff also was working with the developer to address the most eastern entrance off of Williams Field Road, Newman said.
He said the original Cooley Master Plan and a traffic circulation plan intended for Williams Field Road to connect to Haskell Street to the north for a continuous loop throughout Cooley Station.
At the September virtual neighborhood meeting, the project was presented as having no vehicle access onto Haskell Street. Newman later said because that issue must still be worked out with the developer, he could not say when the proposal would return to the commission for formal action.
Commissioner Brian Johns called the proposal “a good product” and Commissioner Tyler Jones also liked it and agreed with staff that more work was needed to improve the integration.
“We’re really kind of a win-win here with what we are getting,” Chairman Jan Simon said, noting the proposal’s density is far less that what could be placed there.
He also agreed there could be more pedestrian access in the south-central portion of the property to draw the residents into the commercial portion but didn’t agree with staff’s position for a thoroughfare connecting Haskell to Williams Field.
Higley Apartments
The developer for Higley Apartments proposed three, four-story buildings with a total of 261 units north of Baseline Road and east of Highly Road.
A minor General Plan amendment and a rezone from regional commercial to “multifamily high” are needed for the 8.34-acre vacant parcel.
The site is near the 60-acre Banner Gateway Medical Center complex and located within the Baseline Medical Growth Area, which seeks high-quality mixed-use projects due to limited vacant land, according to Principal Planner Ashlee MacDonald.
“When staff first started talking to various developers on this site who were proposing multi-family, we were pretty hesitant,” MacDonald said. “Our preference would have been to keep it non-residential use.”
But as staff delved deeper, it found constraints on the oddly shaped site such as with access and visibility, she said.
And, later, it was discovered there is a deed restriction on the site prohibiting any medical-office-type uses, she added.
“That was one of the things that we had been suggesting that this site could be ideal for medical offices to support Banner Gateway,” she said. “When we discovered there was the deed restriction we really started to think that this could make sense.”
The deed restriction also prohibit diagnostic facilities, behavioral health service facilities, adult-assisted living and inpatient facilities on the site, according to attorney Adam Baugh, representing property owner Sevilla, LLC.
“Anything that has any type of a component to medical has been prohibited here,” he said.
Baugh explained that Demco Development in San Diego, which previously owned the site, had sold a significant portion of other properties to Banner before the 2008 recession.
“As part of that conveyance to Banner, they agreed to certain deed restrictions on this property,” he said. “I believe Banner had intentions to build medical offices, which is appropriate and natural, next to a medical campus like they have and wanted to ensure it protected its investments. And as an accommodation, this property at the request of Banner was deed restricted.”
Baugh also said the site lacked arterial frontage and in order to get to the location, people have to go through “significant hurdles.”
He said other uses were considered, including commercial but there is an abundance of retail nearby and industrial was not compatible for the area.
Office use also was not feasible because the site is not located in a professional office corridor and within a mile radius there are 66 office properties, he added.
Baugh said it makes sense to put in multi-family close to a major employer that is expanding. A five-story patient tower is currently under construction at the Banner campus.
“I can’t think of a better spot to be,” he said.
Baugh said another significant point is that there is no opposition to the project unlike other multifamily projects that have come before the Town.
And, the Banner CEO has even submitted a letter in support of the proposed apartments for the hospital’s workforce.
The project would include one-bedroom studios up to three-bedroom units with amenities like electric-vehicle parking, pool, dog park and fitness center and club house.
“I think this is a great infill project,” Commissioner Johns said. “It mixes well with the fabric of the surrounding properties.”
Commissioner Jones said he normally is careful about zoning requests for multifamily but agreed that “this is a unique situation and a good use of this property.”
The Commission voted 7-0, recommending Council approve the proposal. Council is expected to vote on it Feb. 8.