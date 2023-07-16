For the past five years, Gilbert has been working to revitalize its largest and oldest employment area in the northwest corridor and one of the steps toward doing that is a roadway project anticipated to start as early as this month.
The $31-million project calls for improving Guadalupe Road from Arizona Avenue to McQueen Road.
It includes Obispo Avenue and Colorado Street as well as a major overhaul of the Guadalupe and McQueen roads intersection. The original estimated cost was $21.3 million, according to Public Works Director Jessica Marlow.
“Inflation is certainly a large part of the cost increases, in addition to refinements in scope and other unknown factors that are identified as we progress through the design process,” Marlow said.
The project was originally scheduled to begin in fall 2022 but was held up by a well.
Marlow explained that during the design for the intersection and determining what improvements would be needed, engineers identified a SRP well site that had to be relocated.
“We’ve been working with SRP to find a new well site location and complete the land acquisition and design for this well site relocation,” she said. “This additional coordination caused the schedule to be pushed back to what it is today.”
Improvements along Guadalupe include upgrading sidewalk ramps and driveways to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, installing a new traffic signal at McQueen and Guadalupe and street lighting, replacing an aging waterline, burying the overhead electric power lines and converting turf areas to low-water use landscaping.
Obispo also will be restriped in segments to provide future on-street parking.
Marlow said she didn’t have detailed traffic volumes, other than Guadalupe east of McQueen sees between 20,000 to 25,000 vehicle trips per day. That is expected to increase to between 25,000 and 30,000 vehicles daily by 2040.
“West of McQueen, Guadalupe is already over 30,000 vehicles per day, and McQueen north and south of Guadalupe is over 30,000 in both directions,” Marlow said. “The intersection in this case is the bottleneck.”
When completed, the intersection will have dual left-turns and dedicated right-turn lanes at all approaches, which will improve safety, increase capacity and accommodate future traffic demands, according to the Town.
“Based on the recently adopted Transportation Master Plan, the intersection is currently operating at a level of service E, which is already failing,” Marlow said.
“Projections in 2040 indicate that the level of service will be F – even worse failure – based on increases in traffic.”
Construction will move from west to east along Guadalupe with the widening and rebuilding of the Guadalupe and McQueen roads intersection to follow.
During construction, the roadways are expected to remain open with lane reductions in place and traffic shifted away from the work zone.
People will still be able to access residences and businesses.
The work will take place mostly during daytime hours, weekdays, with some weekend work possible if needed.
The entire construction is currently expected to take about 12-14 months to complete.
Marlow didn’t anticipate supply-chain issues extending out the construction timeline.
“Traffic signal poles and underground piping are both long lead items that take additional time to procure,” she noted. “This should not affect the overall schedule for the project.”
Gilbert says it’s focusing on the northwest corridor to improve the area for existing properties and draw in opportunities for future development.
The boundary for the corridor, home to heavyweights like GoDaddy and Lockheed Martin, essentially runs from Baseline Road south to Elliott Road and from Arizona Avenue east to Cooper Road.
It contains 20.7 percent of the town’s jobs and is home to 2.3 percent of its residents, or about 7,500 people, according to officials.
During the council’s strategic retreat in May, staff received direction to continue efforts this fiscal year towards establishing a Redevelopment Area for that northwest part of Gilbert.
A redevelopment designation provides local government with tools such as funding options to revitalize blighted areas within its jurisdiction.
The designation also would improve the quality of life for residents and visitors in the area by attracting in new development, stopping conditions that are creating decline and encouraging reinvestment, according to Town officials.
This will not be Gilbert’s first Redevelopment Area as the Heritage District was designated as such in 1989, allowing for more flexible zoning, enabling properties to build up to their lot lines and having shared parking.
Since then, it’s been a success story for the downtown with its mix of retail, office, education, and housing use.
Hotline
For questions regarding the two projects call the project hotline at 480-898-4090 or email teresa@makprosvc.com