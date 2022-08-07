Three of the four contested Gilbert Town Council seats in last week’s Primary Election appear to have avoided a run-off in November while the fourth seat remains a possible November ballot item.
Unofficial results showed incumbent Yung Koprowski and political newcomers Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim garnered the requisite vote percentages to take a seat on Council in January while Bill Spence and Bobbi Buchli likely will head to a run-off Nov. 8.
Incumbent Scott September fell to the middle of the pack while Michael Clark, Bus Obayomi and Mario Chicas never gained any ground after Tuesday night’s initial results put them in the bottom three slots of the nine-way race.
Koprowski, who led the field of nine hopefuls with 13.7% of the vote, said, “I believe my background and experience as an entrepreneur and civil engineer appealed to voters.
“Voters told me that they appreciated my focus on infrastructure issues, including transportation safety and water resources.”
This was Koprowski’s first election as she was appointed to the council in 2020.
Business owner Bongiovanni came in second with 12.79% of the votes and said, “Well, I was not surprised by it. I had a good feeling I would be in the top four.
“I think ChuckChats really helped. I talked to a lot of people and they were all very positive with me being out there personally to speak with them individually.”
ChuckChats enabled residents to schedule a 15-minute phone conversation with Bongiovanni.
That Bongiovanni refused campaign contributions and funded his race out of his own pocket likely also appealed to some voters.
Torgeson, who ran unsuccessfully for council in 2016, captured 12.73%, putting him in the No. 3 spot.
The sign shop owner said he was confident he won his seat but said on Thursday he was not ready to do a victory lap.
“I want every vote to be counted before saying, ‘Yeah, I’m the guy,’” he said. “In reality, I am the guy.”
That said, Torgeson believed what appealed to voters was his history of accountability.
He pointed to the infamous Zinke land deal where the Town in 2009 overpaid a dairy farmer for two large parcels of land during the Great Recession.
It was reported at the time that Gilbert failed to do a land appraisal but Torgeson said that through a public records request, he was able to find the land appraisals, that called for a fraction of what the Town paid out. He spoke at a council meeting about his findings.
“I was the guy who figured it out,” Torgeson said. “I held them accountable.”
He said the people who cast their ballots for him wanted a council person who was willing to ask questions and demand a certain amount of accountability.
Because no other candidate received a majority of the votes needed to claim the fourth seat, it’s down to the next two highest vote-getters – Bill Spence and Bobbi Buchli.
Retired Navy officer Spence, who was appointed in 2020 to the council but lost an election against Councilman Laurin Hendrix, received 11.65% of the votes.
Newcomer and Realtor Bobbi Buchli, captured 10.87% of the votes.
Coming in behind Buchli was Councilman Scott September, who got 10.64%. He trailed Buchli by 313 votes.
September also was appointed in 2020 and was running in his first election. According to the pre-primary finance reports, he raised the most money of all the candidates with over $53,000.
Chicas received 10.46% of the vote, followed by businessman Bus Obayomi with 9.06%. Obayomi also ran in 2020.
Business owner Michael Clark received 7.71% and write-in candidate Garrett Glover came in with .21%, or 313 votes. The recent Arizona State University grad didn’t do any notable fundraising or campaigning.
Gilbert voters also resolved a few contests in Legislative Districts 13 and 14.
In the Democratic primary race for the LD 13 Senate seat, Cynthia Hans garnered 64% of vote, beating Michael Morris, with 36%. Hans will face incumbent unopposed Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard in November.
Among the five GOP candidates running for the two LD 13 House nominations, Liz Harris and Julie Willoughby appeared victorious with 31% and 23%, respectively. Their competitods included Ron Hardin, with 18%; Josh Askey, 14% and Don Maes, 14% .
Harris and Willoughby will face Democrat Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, the only candidate her party fielded.
In the LD 14 Senate Republican race, incumbent Sen. Warren Petersen was the sole candidate. In the GOP primary for the two House seats, incumbent Rep. Travis Grantham led with 42% of the vote, followed by Gilbert Councilman Laurin Hendrix with 32%; Suzanne Lunt, 13% and Natalie DiBernardo, 13%.
Grantham and Hendrix will face Democrat Brandy Reese, who was her party’s only candidate.
For the sole seat up for election on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 2 incumbent Tom Galvin, appointed in 2021, received 38% of the vote. District 2 includes Gilbert, Scottsdale and Mesa.
Challengers Scottsdale resident Doug Little had 23%; Scottsdale resident Gail Golec, 22% and Gilbert resident Thayer Verschoor, 18%.