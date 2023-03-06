All three major school districts serving Gilbert put more money into the classroom last school year than they did the previous year.
But the percentage of total spending devoted to instruction last school year by Gilbert Public Schools, Higley Unified and Chandler Unified dipped from 2020-21, according to a report issued last week by the Arizona Auditor General.
GPS spent 59.6% of its 2021-22 budget on instruction, lower than the 61.6% spent the previous year. HUSD’s instructional spending decreased last school year to 59.9% from 62.3% in that period while CUSD’s instructional spending declined to 58.2% from 61.7% in 2020-21.
The report notes that instructional costs represent only a portion of total classroom spending, which comprised more than 70% of all three districts’ expenditures in 2021-22.
Total classroom spending accounted for 73.9% of GPS’ budget, 72.1% of Chandler’s and 70.7% of Higley’s, the report shows.
Over half of all Arizona school districts spent less on instruction last school year than they did during the previous year, according to the report, which notes those costs represent only part of all classroom spending.
Instructional spending includes “teachers, teachers’ aides, substitute teachers, graders, guest lecturers, general instructional supplies, instructional aids, field trips, athletics, co-curricular activities, and tuition,” the report notes.
But then there is instruction support spending on “librarians, teacher training, curriculum development, special education directors, media specialists and instruction-related technology services.”
That comprised 3.9% of GPS’ overall 2021-22 spending, 4.4% of Higley’s and 5.8% of Chandler’s.
In addition, districts also spent money on student support, defined by the AG as the cost of counseling, medical, social worker and attendance services.
That spending comprised 10% of GPS’ total expenditures last school year, 6.4% of Higley’s and 8.1% of Chandler’s.
Taxpayers appear to be getting some bang for their bucks, the report indicates, if achievement on state assessment tests is any indication.
All three districts exceeded similarly sized districts and the state average when it came to passing assessment tests for math, science and English Language Arts.
With an abysmal 33% statewide average for passing math assessments, GPS recorded a 51% passing rate, Higley 56% and Chandler, 52%.
The passing rate statewide in science was even worse last school year with 24%. GPS’ passing rate for science was 33%, Higley was at 37% and Chandler at 35%.
For English Language Arts, students statewide scored a 40% passing rate – which was easily beaten by GPS with 57%, Higley’s 60% and Chandler at 57%.
While Chandler Unified had no immediate comment on the report, Higley and GPS had some initial reactions, but noted they were still reviewing it.
“We are encouraged to see classroom spending for Gilbert Public Schools continues to be high, at 73.5%, which appears to be higher than our peer districts,” GPS spokeswoman Dawn Antestinis said.
“Classroom spending is extremely important to us, as this is where our students are most positively impacted, with high-quality academic instruction and student support. We continue to drive dollars into the classroom, and keep other cost areas such as operations and administration low or very low per student,” she continued, adding:
“Our students are at the center of everything we do, and our goal is to continue to put them first while being as fiscally responsible as possible on a daily basis.”
HUSD Chief Financial Officer Tyler Moore said the report “showcases Higley’s continued emphasis on instructional spending and keeping monies in the classroom.”
“Other performance measures, such as those shown in the operational efficiency measures chart, can be used in addition to the instructional spending percentage to assess a district’s operational efficiency,” he added, noting Higley’s administrative and plant operations costs were rated “low” and “very low,” respectively.”
All three districts were rated low for their spending on administration one of four categories comprising non-classroom spending.
That category covers a wide range of costs too in the Auditor General’s eyes, including pay and other spending for “superintendents, principals, business managers, clerical, and other staff who perform accounting, payroll, purchasing, warehousing, printing, human resource activities, and administrative technology services; and other costs related to these services and the governing board.”
GPS administrative spending, which comprised 8.2% of 2021-22 expenditures, was rated “very low: because the $780 it spent per pupil was well below the $1,088 state average and even the $921 average for districts its size.
Likewise, Hiogley’s administrative costs were “low,” the AG said, at a per-pupil cost of $850 compared to the $1,000 spent by its peer districts while CUSD got the same rating for per pupil admin spending of $801.
In another demonstration of its low administrative costs, all three districts also had more pupils for each administrator than either districts their size or the state average of 63.
GPS and Higley both had 84 students per administrator while Chandler Unified had 95.
Plant operations like landscaping and maintenance, as well as food service and transportation also are categories for non-classroom spending in the report.
Higley was rated “very low” and “low,” for transportation spending on both a per pupil and per-mile basis, respectively, when compared to districts its size. Higley spent $7.13 per mile and $1,651 per student on transportation compared to the state average of $1,945 and the peer average of $2,061.
GPS’s transportation was considered comparable to the statewide averages of $5.45 per mile and $1,945 per rider. It spent $5.69 per mile and $2,176 per student.
Chandler’s per-pupil transportation cost was $1,851 and a per-mile cost of $6.36. The report called that “high” when compared to the average for districts its size.
While the Auditor General deemed HUSD’s spending for administration, plant operations and transportation low, it considered the district’s spending of $3.34 per student for meals high.
Higley’s peer districts spent $3.12 per pupil and the state average was $3.25. Food service costs for GPS averaged $2.83 while CUSD spent $2.96.
The report noted that teacher pay has been a topic of high interest in recent years with additional state monies given to districts to boost salaries 20% between fiscal years 2018 to 2021.
For Fiscal Year 2022, GPS’s average teacher pay was $57,973, Higley’s was $58,366 and Chandler’s averaged $63,584, according to the report. The state average teacher salary was $59,762.
“Another area in the spending report that has been a hot topic is the average teacher salary,” Moore said. “Higley Unified School District has intentionally worked hard to bring the average teacher salary of the District up to the State average. … Higley is now exceeding the average teacher salary for the State by $1,396.”
Overall statewide school district spending increased by over $1 billion, according to the report.
Much of this increase was likely due to the continued influx of COVID-19 federal relief monies.
However, districts allocated a smaller proportion of the increased operational spending to instruction than in prior years, which led the statewide instructional spending percentage to decrease since Fiscal Year 2021 by 0.8 percentage points to 54.5%, the report said.
“We continued to see wide operational spending variations among similar districts in areas such as plant operations, indicating possible opportunities for improved efficiency at some districts, which could free up dollars for teacher salaries or other district priorities,” the report said.
Total non-operational costs – mainly money spent for land and buildings, equipment and interest on debt – increased last year over 2020-21 for both Higley and GPS, according to the report.
It said non-operational costs of $1,809 per student in GPS was $227 higher than the previous year while Higley’s per-pupil cost in that overall category rose by $61 per pupil to $1,979.
Overall per-pupil spending by Higley and GPS increased last school year while Chandler’s declined.
GPS’s total spending in 2021-22 averaged $11,349 per student – $473 over the previous year. HUSD’s total per-pupil spending was $10,845, an increase of $645.
Chandler’s total per-pupil spending of $12,041 was $396 less than it was in 2020-21.