3 citizens filed claim against town over meeting ouster

By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
Three Gilbert residents filed a notice of claim last week against Town Council over their removal from a public meeting for silently holding signs that read “Stop lLying” and “Don’t Mesa My Gilbert.”
The claim filed by Dr. Brandon Ryff, Ryan Handelsman and Joanne Terry singled out Mayor Brigette Peterson as “vindictive” for violating their First Amendment rights to free speech. Peterson ordered police officers at the Sept. 20 meeting to remove the trio from chambers.
To make the claim go away, Ryff said he is willing to take $1, provided the mayor and the Town of Gilbert issue an official apology and that Peterson agrees to take remedial First Amendment training classes.
Peterson did not comment but the claim is being investigated by Risk Management to determine if the Town committed a negligent act that resulted in harm, spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
“If the investigation reveals that the Town may be at fault, the Town may contact the claimant to attempt to settle the claim,” Harrison said.
If the Town denies the claim or takes no action in 60 days from the claim’s Oct. 20 receipt, the plaintiffs can sue.
“In a limited public forum, the government may moderately limit expressive activity through time, place and manner restrictions, so long as restrictions are both viewpoint neutral, equally and consistently enforced, as well narrowly tailored to meet the needs of the governing body to conduct its business, free of actually disruptions,” said attorney Tim LaSota in the claim.
“Gilbert unlawfully restricted the plaintiffs’ political signs, not with reasonable, consistently and equally applied, content-neutral limitations, but in an unreasonable, inconsistent and unequal manner, clearly motivated by content-based bias.
“Furthermore, we assert that Gilbert’s mayor abused her position and power as a public official to retaliate against known political foes Dr. Ryff and Mr. Handelsman.”
LaSota has had a number of legal encounters with the Town. He’s represented Councilman Laurin Hendrix who was able to take his seat early after election and he’s represented resident Jim Torgeson, now councilman-elect, over the town’s removal of political signs.
Ryff and Handelsman each filed separate ethics violation complaints against Peterson in 2021, accusing her of sharing information from residents to a developer who was proposing a higher-density apartment complex in their Morrison Ranch community.
A town-hired outside attorney eventually cleared Peterson of the allegations but faulted her “poor judgment.”
LaSota pointed out that the Town was the loser in Reed v. Town of Gilbert and was “doing the exact same thing once again.” In that 2015 case, the court ruled the town could not regulate signs based on content alone.
The attorney pointed to the Aug. 23 meeting where Ryff spoke critically of the mayor during public comments, saying “lots of people know the mayor struggles with the truth.”
At the Sept. 20 meeting, 50 “Stop Lying” signs “show up with essentially the same message,” LaSota said.
He also disputed the mayor’s claim that she couldn’t read the signs or see who was holding them when she had the individuals escorted out of the room, saying “the signs were readable by anyone on the dais.”
“We contend that the mayor attributed Dr. Ryff to be responsible for the message and mass production of the signs and then abused her position as Mayor to violate Dr. Ryff’s rights in retaliation,” La Sota said.
He added that Peterson also retaliated against Handelsman, who at the September meeting questioned if the town had authority to ban audience members from quietly holding signs in the chamber.
LaSota claimed that Ryff’s rights were violated “by a vindictive Mayor who seized the opportunity to retaliate against him for years of political opposition and for having filed ethics complaints against her in the past.”
The attorney pointed out that at the September meeting, other audience members also had signs propped up on the table before them and they were not asked to leave.
LaSota argued that there was no actual disruption by Ryff and Handelsman.
“In fact, until the Mayor decided to stop the meeting and cause a mass spectacle by having Dr. Ryff and Mr. Handelsman removed by the police, audience members were completely unaware, and nothing was impeding the ability of the meeting to proceed,” he said.
“It was the mayor who created an actual disruption by allowing her temper and ego to take over, overreacting to something she could have simply ignored and was prohibited by the Constitution from squelching.”
LaSota added that at the Aug. 3 meeting the mayor and other council members noted that the public body does not follow the town’s rules of decorum or Robert’s Rules of Order but after ordering the three residents removed from the September meeting, Peterson stated, “we’re going back to the rules of decorum in this meeting.”
“To summarize, the mayor claims that the council does not follow the rules and that she wants to follow them,” LaSota said. “The reality is that she is to apply her own rules, and of course the rules depend on the situation. The reality is also that the Town of Gilbert Council has not, does not, and never has followed real rules of procedure.”
He said it’s inappropriate to remove a person “because of any type of expression that does not interrupt or halt the meeting itself.”
LaSota also called into question the Town’s “Rules of Decorum and Order” displayed at the Oct. 19 council meeting.
“These new rules are hopelessly broad, for a variety of reasons,” LaSota said. “But perhaps the most instructive illustration is how the rules bar any and all ‘handouts’ anywhere ‘inside the council chambers.’
“This was a hasty attempt to ratify the mayor’s conduct, and it shows.”
LaSota was asked if his clients intend to sue if the claim is denied but he was hopeful that won’t be the case.
“I think we just have to evaluate that when it happens,” he said. But “we gave them a very good offer for $1 and remedial Constitutional training for the mayor.”