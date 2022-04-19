A second adult has claimed injury on a concrete slide in a children’s play area at the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park.
The woman is demanding $5,000 from the Town after breaking her ankle while going down the slide, according to the January claim.
“In the 2 1/2 years since the park opened, we have only had two claims related to the concrete slide,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said. “The second claim is still under investigation.”
Harrison noted that over a million people annually visit the park since its debut in fall 2019.
Yin Hsuan Woodhall, a Queen Creek Realtor, said she went to the regional park near Queen Creek and Higley roads to have family time with her son last September.
“I went to slide and broke my ankle right away when I landed,” Woodhall said in her claim. “The slide is made of concrete, it’s way too slippery and too fast to slide down.”
Additionally, the sand and rocks at the bottom of the slide don’t provide the cushioning needed to protect a person when landing, she added.
Woodhall said she couldn’t work for three months showing houses or take care of her 3-year-old when she was injured.
Last year, Kaycee Schultz, a grandmother, claimed her leg and ankle were severely injured after going down the same slide and wanted $150,000 from the town. Officials rejected the claim.
Gilbert stands by the slide’s safety.
“The playground equipment at Gilbert Regional Park was designed, manufactured, and installed in accordance with the standards set forth in the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Handbook for Public Playground Safety,” according to a Town statement.
“In addition, playground equipment at all Town parks is maintained according to industry-approved standards,” it continued.
“Injuries occur from time to time on playground equipment at Town-owned parks, and when notified of injuries, the Town investigates the circumstances surrounding the injury to determine the cause.”
A few park-goers last year commented about the slide in social media posts.
One mother said she forgot to warn her daughter about the slide.
“It’s pretty intense,” she wrote. “She now has a fractured finger.”
And a man wrote that he tried out the slide during the park’s grand opening.
“Had an abrupt stop at the bottom, slinging my head back hitting that hard concrete,” he said.
“It really hurt, but no damage. I saw a Town of Gilbert employee, along with a contractor representative. I approached them and told them what happened, and suggested they come up with a solution to make it safer before someone got hurt. Neither seemed to care.”