A second shooting in four months at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert has spurred residents to call for its closure and town officials into seeing what can be done.
The first shooting occurred May 8 and the most recent on Aug. 28 after altercations. Police said the two male victims from those incidents survived their injuries.
“This is concerning since it is a second incident,” Councilman Scott Anderson said. “We had a meeting with Sandbar managers a couple of years ago for noise complaints. Actions were taken to address excessive noise.
“We will be looking to our police for suggestions,” Anderson said. “It may be time for another session with the managers.”
Councilman Laurin Hendrix said the town’s hands are tied because it lacks the “authority to intervene in the private affairs of a privately owned business” unless it is breaking the law or violating a code.
That said, Hendrix added, “However, the town does have the resources to advise businesses and educate them on how to better deal with these types of challenges.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said incidents that put the public’s safety at risk are always a concern for her and that she hoped “solutions will be implemented by stakeholders to reduce these incidents.”
The Police Department is actively investigating the incident,” Koprowski said. “Regarding past problems and future plans, the Police Department is compiling data and assessing the scope of the problems so we can identify solutions.”
“The Police Department will also be meeting with Sandbar management next week to discuss concerns and get their input on how they are going to address them,” she said.
Koprowski added that the town also will be reaching out to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to see how the agency can help with the assessment of Sandbar.
Police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said the department reviewed recent calls for service at the business, and at its meeting with the Sandbar management team will “discuss community concerns related to safety and identify solutions that will promote a safe and welcoming environment.”
Sandbar owner Evening Entertainment Group issued a statement saying, “We’re aware of the situation that happened at SanTan Pavilions parking lot. Our restaurant closed without incident as usual that night, and was closed at the time of the parking lot altercation.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson, Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes and Council members Kathy Tilque and Scott September did not respond to questions for this story.
The suspects in both shootings were still on the loose as of last week.
The latest incident occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police that a large altercation broke out, leading to multiple shots fired in the restaurant parking lot by suspects in a vehicle who then fled the scene.
Officers were unable to find any shooting victims but a short time later, were notified by a local hospital that a 27-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries had been admitted for treatment.
The shooting in May occurred around 1 a.m., also on a Sunday.
According to police, an altercation involving patrons inside the Sandbar spilled out to the business parking lot. During the altercation, a man was shot twice and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter reportedly got into the front passenger seat of a red Dodge Challenger, which sped from the scene, according to police.
Witnesses identified the alleged shooter as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with short, dreadlock-type hair, wearing what appeared to be a short-sleeve matching men’s romper set, Police said.
In the meantime, hundreds of residents on social media were commenting on the shootings with many clamoring to shutter Sandbar and criticizing the establishment for not controlling its patrons.
“Close that place, it’s not even good,” one person wrote, adding, “Sandbar Gilbert take responsibility for your clientele.”
A woman agreed, writing “This place seems to be a magnet for trouble and too close to home. It’s a stain on our communities,” while another commented, “that place has become dangerous, draws too many riff-raffs.”
“That place needs to go,” another woman wrote, “It brings nothing but drama and trouble to the area.”
The big question for one woman was why is Sandbar even open past 2 a.m. when the rest of the shopping center is closed by 11 p.m.
“If Sandbar wants to be open until 2 a.m. they can take that garbage down to downtown Gilbert with the rest of the party scene,” she said.
Surrounding businesses should petition SanTan Pavilions not to renew Sandbar’s lease, one person suggested while another urged that its liquor license be suspended.
A man said it’s not surprising what happened.
“A bar that blasts their music and bass seven nights per week, add alcohol and drugs, you have a dangerous formula where eventually would lead to two shootings like this, not shocking,” he said. “I knew something was going to eventually lead to this.”
And another man said Sandbar wasn’t to blame for the incidents but that “it appears that it does hold some accountability for breeding a culture that obviously doesn’t take violence or drink tampering seriously.”
Sandbar, which also has locations in Chandler and north Phoenix, debuted in 2019 at the SanTan Pavilion near East Williams Field Road and South Santan Village Parkway. The outdoor shopping center is located in the Spectrum neighborhood.
Within a month of the sports bar’s opening, however, surrounding residents began to barrage Gilbert Police with noise complaints.
At the time, Evening Entertainment Group stated it had disconnected the subwoofers and turned down the high speakers and the town was said to be working with the owners to address the residents’ concerns.