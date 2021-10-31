A developer that wants to build 80 townhomes and 197 apartments at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads is meeting opposition from surrounding residents before formally submitting its proposal to the Town for approval.
The 12.2-acre infill dirt lot is currently zoned for a shopping center.
“There’s more value in the original plan,” said Kaitlyn Miller. “I will fight and rally neighbors to fight this to the end.”
She said the proposed project did nothing for the existing residents but took away amenities like retail.
Miller was one of about 55 people who tuned into a virtual neighborhood meeting about the proposed housing development Oct. 25 that was hosted by developer Mill Creek Residential and its attorney Ralph Pew. The developer is seeking a rezone and minor General Plan amendment.
“It’s a very attractive-looking project,” said Tyler Wilson, managing director of development in the Southwest Region for Mill Creek.
Wilson gave an overview of the gated “luxury” development that featured homes sporting a “very modern farmhouse look” and 40-percent open space.
Both the townhomes, attached in seven rows, and apartments would be three stories not exceeding 40 feet tall.
The townhouses would each have three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two-car integrated garage and rent for over $2,700 a month, according to Wilson. The apartments would either be two- or three-bedroom units and rent for over $2,000 a month, he added.
Wilson said the target renters for the project included young couples and young families looking to plant roots in Gilbert, professionals attracted to the high-pay jobs nearby at places like the Rivulon campus and Deloitte, retirees and those looking to downsize.
He said Gilbert was a desirable place to live and that there was a pent-up demand for housing in the town.
He pointed to four-story, 320-unit The Tyler apartments in the Epicenter, across Ray Road, which opened two months ago and was leasing over 30 units a month. One of its three-bedroom units with three baths is renting for $4,705 a month.
Wilson also said the development, which his company did not consider to be high density, met the town’s requirement with 513 spaces for parking.
“There won’t be any spill over or street parking of any kind,” Wilson assured residents living in the Lyon’s Gate community.
Access to the proposed community would be off of Ray Road. Wilson added that the project originally was 100-percent apartments but over time townhomes were added, growing from 50 to the 80 now envisioned.
Mill Creek, which manages over 10,000 apartment homes across the country, would also manage the proposed community in a Class-A manner, Wilson said.
“When this is finished it will be a nearly $100-million investment by our company, no small figure,” he said.
Most residents still opposed the project after hearing the presentation.
“Apartments are not an asset to the community,” said Chester Manuel, who moved to Gilbert from California and was living in a rental until his home was built.
He said he was living in a luxury complex with his three children, all under third grade, and renters are not the kind who would maintain their property.
“There are too much apartment complexes,” he said. “Gilbert is not a town any more.”
He said the town was losing its “family-feel” and becoming like San Jose.
People also spoke about the project’s impact to traffic and to the schools with one woman saying there would be at least 170 students coming from the multi-family project. A few suggested doing away with the apartments and putting in condominiums instead.
Pew explained that during the application process the developer will reach out to the school district to verify capacity.
He also said there will be an independent traffic analysis done, which will take into account vehicles from the surrounding area, including from the Epicenter.
“We are not saying our community will not change the existing traffic pattern,” said Wilson, who noted that the site will eventually be developed into something.
Wilson added that a commercial project would generate more traffic than a residential one.
And, he said, a shopping center would give off more noise with its large trash compactors and loading docks for delivery trucks.
“As part of the project, we will be paying a significant amount of impact fee, which pays for roads, schools and parks and it (would generate) a significant amount of property taxes, which benefits the town and county,” Wilson said.
Pew said it does feel like there are many apartment projects being built in Gilbert but the Town has planned for them before they were developed.
The projects are now emerging because of the economy, he said.
That may be true, said one man, who pointed out that the developer was attempting to change the zoning on the site from commercial to residential.
The site has been on the market for years for commercial uses but there were no takers so the landowner is selling, according to Wilson, who added that his company was under contract to buy the land, depending on how the entitlement goes.
Wilson said the Epicenter went heavily with a mixed use of rentals and retail/restaurants, making the demand for commercial at this corner nonexistent.
One woman questioned why people would rent when they can own with a mortgage payment that would be less than a lease.
Wilson responded there were a number of reasons why people rent, including those who do it by choice because they don’t want to maintain a backyard, swimming pool or anything that comes with owning a home.
And, he said some people who are burden by student debt may need to rent while they are saving up for a down payment on a house.
Lorie Mitchell, who lived in the Higley Park neighborhood across Ray Road, said she opposed the project and that her community has had problems with rentals.
She worried about her home value dropping and agreed with Manuel that the mindset for property upkeep is totally different between home owners and renters.
Kristopher Harmon said the City of Chandler years ago looked at its commercial corners and found they were “over-retailed” and there was no way the town could support that and are now turning some of those corners into residential.
He asked if Gilbert has done a similar study, to which the three town planners online did not respond to.
Trent Hess said the additional proposed apartments “is useless to us.”
“A shopping center has more benefits to us,” Hess said, who added he would be willing to put up with the traffic and noise from a commercial project
And Whitney Jurjevich, who is a developer of self-storage projects, said he had no doubts that Mill Creek would build a quality product and manage it well.
“But this is not what the community wants or needs for all the reasons stated tonight,” he said.
Within a 2.5-mile radius of the site there is 3 million to 4 million square feet of high-density multi-family developments, according to Jurjevich.
He said in a down market, the apartments would need to lower their rents in order to fill their units, which would bring in a “different flavor of renters.”
Once that happens, it would be difficult to turn that around, he said, adding his wife has been asking them to move because of the traffic in town.
A couple of people spoke in favor of the project such as Zachary Zimmerman.
Zimmerman said he moved to Gilbert two years ago from south Florida and the traffic in town was nowhere as bad as over there.
“I live close by,” said the homeowner, “I prefer not to have commercial so close with kids.”
That said, he added he would like to see more town homes than apartments in the project.
Pew said the developer was still very early in the town’s approval process and there will be opportunities for the public to weigh in on the proposal.
He noted that comments at the meeting that are helpful to the proposal would be incorporated into a pre-application, which will be submitted to the town in the coming weeks.
He said they were looking at the proposal going to Town Council for action in about six to nine months.