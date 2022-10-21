24th annual Barktoberfest promises fun in Gilbert

By GSN NEWS STAFF
One of Gilbert’s longest running annual festivals will be held next weekend, combining a celebration of dogs and Halloween.
Barktoberfest, which will feature shopping, trick-or-treating and a parade among other activities, will be held 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Friends for Life Animal Rescue, 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
Barktoberfest is a big fundraiser for Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter that has sponsored the event the last 23 years.
It will include food trucks, booths with wares from local vendors as well as sponsors and suppliers, a dog wash, lure course, agility obstacle course, dog adoptions, a raffle and contests for best trick and best costume.
It also will have a DogVinci booth where pups step in safe paints and walk onto a canvas, creating a canine masterpiece.
Also featured is an alumni parade for those who have adopted dogs from Friends for Life.
Sponsors and vendors will be passing out candy for kids so dogs aren’t the only ones getting treats
Admission to the event is free but some activities might require a donation to participate.
All funds raised from this event aid in helping Friends for Life save the lives of homeless dogs and cats in its community.
The presenting sponsor is Dogs 24/7 of Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.
Sponsors, merchants and raffle items are still needed and interested people can email bark@azfriends.org. For further information on Barktoberfest, visit Friends for Life Facebook page at: facebook.com/AZfriendsforLife and click on the Events tab, or call 480-497-8296.
The volunteer-based organization focuses on rescuing stray animals from off the streets and the rural desert areas of Arizona communities.
Friends for Life provides medical attention and care for the animals in its 12,000-square-foot shelter and actively seeks adoptive families.
No appointment is needed to check out animals that need a home. Just come by during hours of operation. At Friends for Life, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV.