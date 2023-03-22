Concern over the safety of hauling cargo on trains is foremost on the public’s mind following the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that spilled toxic chemicals into that community.
And more recently, a freight train carrying corn syrup, initially reported as hazardous material, derailed last Wednesday in Mohave County near the California border.
East Valley officials say a task force of first responders is trained to handle any such emergency that may occur in the region.
“From a Valley perspective, we are extremely well-prepared to handle any type of hazardous materials leak, whether it’s by rail or industry or on the road – and I’ve had far more over-the-road incidents,” said Mesa City Councilman Somers, who spent 27 years with the Phoenix Fire Department.
A similar incident occurred locally in 2020 when a broken rail on Tempe Town Lake bridge derailed a train causing it to catch on fire.
Somers called the Tempe wreck “the largest risk” to the community, primarily because it was a flammable chemical leak and was close to the city’s downtown.
As the Union Pacific Railroad tracks also slices through Gilbert, including close to the often-crowded Heritage District, the town’s Fire & Rescue Department has a fully trained hazardous materials response team staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Fire Station No. 5.
“The team has a support apparatus that carries all the equipment needed to mitigate hazardous materials incidents,” said Fire Chief Rob Duggan. “Mesa and Chandler Fire Departments also staff hazardous materials response teams. In a large-scale incident, these teams support one another to mitigate the incident.”
Although all hazardous materials technicians get a basic level of rail car emergency training in their initial 200-hour class, advanced training is provided in Gilbert.
Duggan said the department has partnered with Union Pacific for the past two years to provide the advanced “Tank Car Specialist” certification to all firefighters in the Valley.
Union Pacific even donated a tank railcar to the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility in 2021 that is used to train first responders on railcar emergencies.
“The tank car was involved in the 2020 Tempe derailment and is a particular style of railcar that transports approximately 70% of the hazardous materials on the rail system,” Duggan said. “Union Pacific has provided an assortment of other props to the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility.”
Duggan added that his department constantly updates and adds new equipment to its HazMat truck in order to better combat those rail car emergencies.
At the state level, the Arizona Corporation’s Office of Railroad Safety keeps a watchful eye over public rail and highway crossings through its jurisdiction and investigates accidents, including train derailments.
The safety division does annual inspections of over 3,000 miles of track and conducts unannounced “worker protection” drop-ins, according to a spokesman.
Although two freight lines run through Arizona – BNSF and Union Pacific – it is the latter that traverses the entire Valley from Queen Creek to Buckeye as it travels the width of the state from Yuma to San Simon.
Union Pacific carries goods to and from the Valley, including metallic minerals, sulfur, building materials and grains such as wheat and flour.
From 2017 to 2021, Union Pacific reported seeing a 13% uptick in rail cars originating in Arizona and during that same period the company spent $301 million on infrastructure such as tracks, structures and facilities in the state.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said the company uses a heap of technology to monitor its rail cars and tracks, including GPS, specialized sensors and, in some areas, Positive Train Control.
That advanced system is designed to automatically stop a train before certain incidents occur, such as train-to-train collisions and derailments caused by excessive speed or movement through misaligned track switches.
“This commitment to providing a safe and efficient network allows Union Pacific to be a valuable resource in attracting new business and industry,” Tysver said.
Another helpful tool is the AskRail app launched in 2014, which gives over 25,000 first responders from across the country immediate access to accurate, timely data about the types of hazardous materials a railcar is carrying so they can make an informed decision about how to respond to an emergency.
The app came about through a collaborative effort among the emergency-response community and all North American Class I railroads.
The app uses a simple railcar ID search to see whether a railcar on a train is carrying hazardous materials.
From there a user can view the contents of the entire train and emergency contact information for all Class I railroads, Amtrak, and available short lines.
For security reasons, only qualified emergency responders with rail emergency training sponsored by one of the Class I freight railroads or with the Security and Emergency Response Training Center in Colorado, can download and use the restricted features in the AskRail app.
Additionally, railroads can offer the app to known emergency responders along their routes.
Federal law requires common carriers, including Union Pacific to transport chemicals and other hazardous commodities that Americans use daily such as fertilizer, crude oil and chlorine and haul approximately 20% of the chemicals used in the United States.
In 2021, freight railroads transported 2.2 million carloads of plastics, fertilizers and other chemicals, the Association of American Railroads said.
The highest-volume chemical carried by U.S. railroads is ethanol and over half of all rail chemical carloads contain various industrial chemicals, including soda ash, caustic soda, urea, sulfuric acid and anhydrous ammonia, according to the industry trade group. Plastic materials and synthetic resins account for nearly a quarter of rail chemical carloads and most of the rest are agricultural chemicals.
“Union Pacific shares the same goals as our customers and the communities we serve – to deliver every tank car safely,” Tysver said. “It is important to remember that 99.9 % of all hazardous material shipments by rail reach their destination safely.”
Union Pacific’s HazMat teams perform about 5,000 tank car inspections annually, auditing everything from tank car fittings and car markings to safety appliances, Tysvers said.
“They also work alongside our contractors, our customers, and government regulators to inspect, report and remedy findings,” she added.
Like other railroad companies, Union Pacific holds annual drills to ensure their emergency response plans remain effective and are followed by all employees, along with working with community emergency response teams to implement and share best practices and jointly educate team members.
Mesa Fire’s Special Ops Capt. Mike Thomas recently attended one of those annual trainings at the Gilbert Public Safety and Training Center.
The training includes both classroom and hands-on learning provided by Union Pacific. Another training block was offered in early March with the National Guard HazMat unit, which included education and training on natural gas leaks, radiation emergencies and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.
“One of the biggest things for me, and my position as a program manager for HazMat is having those collaborative relationships and stuff with Union Pacific,” Thomas said.
If an incident occurs and Thomas arrives first on scene, he said he can quickly call a Union Pacific program manager to update Mesa Fire and Medical and provide the information it needs to address the emergency.
“But he’ll already probably know of the problem because that engineer is going to go ahead and throw a mayday …and indicate that he’s got a problem,” Thomas said.
Whether it’s the regional preparedness training with multiple agencies across the Valley, or a large-scale incident review of past incidents, such as the Tempe Town Lake derailment, Thomas said the department continuously leverages those collaborative relationships to have the best outcome for when responding to incidents.
“Because it’s not just going to be the Mesa Fire Department showing up for a railcar incident, you know, or white powder call or a natural gas leak,” Thomas said. “It’s a combined effort, regionally.”