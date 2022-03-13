Gilbert is looking at an estimated $237 million price tag to finish building Desert Sky and Gilbert Regional parks with all the amenities being proposed.
The 115-acre Desert Sky near Power and Pecos roads and the 272-acre regional park near Queen Creek and Higley roads both debuted their first phases in 2019.
“Our best estimates that we have right now would be that Desert Sky would be about $73 million to build it out,” Budget Director Kelly Pfost told Council at its March 3 retreat. “And then Gilbert Regional Park would be about $164 million.”
But Pfost said $10 million is available in park development system fees, which are paid by developers, that could go toward Desert Sky’s cost, dropping it down to $63 million.
For the regional park, there is $9 million in land-sale money not yet spent that could drop its cost to about $155 million, Pfost said.
“So, all together just over $200 million that we would need for both these parks,” she said, adding that the Town could go out for a park bond in the November 2024 election.
Once funding is secured, the timeline for design and construction of Desert Sky Park would be the 2025-26 fiscal year and for the regional park 2026-27.
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona updated the Council on the two parks’ performance and the conceptual master plans – a culmination of feedback from the parks board, Council and the community.
Desert Sky, which currently includes four multi-use fields, a plaza, lake and playground, is planned to have 12 more playing fields, a Championship Field, a sensory playground and trailhead.
Carmona said the Championship Field was added as a request from the community and because staff felt there were private-public partnership opportunities to be had from it.
“There are a lot of organizations, colleges, etcetera that are looking for kind of home bases that could utilize this,” he said; “and not only if you’re hosting a tournament but I think there’s also some community-impact opportunities here.”
Carmona said Championship Field is designed to host up to 1,000 spectators and would have an integrated shade structure and flexible space for events or it could be used for an additional multi-use field for sports such as soccer and lacrosse.
And, when completed Desert Sky Park would connect directly to Marathon Trail, “which when that is completed is a major hub for Gilbert,” Carmona said.
Desert Sky also would have 1,851 parking spots when built out, which includes 150 recreational vehicle spaces with no over-night parking allowed, Carmona added. Each field would have 115 parking spaces.
“When you have a facility such as this, the RV spaces are going to come one way or another,” he said. “And either we can plan for it or they will just block off a considerable amount of spaces. So, since we have some area here we thought it would be good to design those into it and have an established area.”
Desert Sky’s playing fields have been a big draw, according to Carmona. “If you think about what that looks like with 1,000 reservations per year on only four fields, that park is constantly busy,” he said.
The amenities so far at the regional park, which opened Phase 1 in 2019 and Phase 1B in 2020, include pickleball, basketball, tennis and sand volleyball courts, a lake, an event lawn, an amphitheater and play areas.
The park has proved popular with about 1 million visitors annually and growing, according to Carmona.
And, for 2021, there were 1,200 court reservations, which don’t include pickleball courts, which are on a first-come, first-served basis and 1,300-plus ramada reservations. The park also hosted about 22 special events last year, but the number could easily have been probably 100, Carmona said.
“We’ve purposely backed that down to kind of make sure we have a balance and the park is open for the community,” he said. “This is the most popular park if you look at the website usage. It’s definitely given us a run for our money in terms of the amount of people that are there.”
Future amenities include a dog park, a pump track, skate plaza, a baseball complex and sports fields.
“A regional-sized dog park, I think that’s probably No. 1 on a lot of people’s lists,” Carmona said.
A ropes-and-challenge course also is proposed for the park, which Carmona said lends itself to a public-private partnership.
“One of our goals in this is to make sure that when you’re looking at a space like regional that we’re providing opportunities for everyone – so all types of activities, all types of abilities (and) any particular interest that you have we want to make sure in our community outreach that those were all represented from the community,” Carmona said, adding that the planned amenities were the top requests from residents.
The proposed fields would add to the town’s inventory, which currently is short seven baseball and softball fields for youth and adult play, 16 multi-use fields and about .4 of a cricket field for Gilbert’s anticipated build-out in 2035.
“When we take Desert Sky and regional into account, we’d have about a three-surplus on the baseball, softball side and then (for) multi-use fields we’d be right at (what’s) intended for full build-out for Gilbert,” Carmona said, adding that the gap in cricket fields could be closed with the use of flex fields at regional.
Carmona also said that the master plan for the overall park system, and a sports field-needs assessment study are being updated next year.
And, he said the private developer of Cactus Surf Park was expected to open in 2024 on 25 Town-owned acres adjacent to the regional park. Groundbreaking was expected for later this year.
The water park is proposed on one of three parcels totaling 47 acres adjacent to the regional park set aside for private-public partnership development.
Carmona said the request for proposal for some sort of recreational amenity on the remaining two parcels are expected to go out after 2025.