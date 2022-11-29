The 19 acres of agricultural land at the southwest corner of Lindsay and Germann roads will soon sprout 209 townhomes for rent.
Family Development and Mosaic earlier this month broke ground for the gated Town Germann within the master-planned Layton Lakes community. Construction is now underway.
“There are 12 phases,” said Vince Barbato, principal of Family Development. “We are looking to have our first move-ins this coming April 2023 with completion of all units being in the first quarter of 2024.”
Town Germann initially wasn’t planned as a rental project when it won approval from Gilbert, Barbato said.
Originally the proposal was for the townhomes to debut in spring 2020 with a starting selling price in the high $200,000, according to the developer attached to the project at the time, New Home Co.
Layton Lakes residents initially were concerned about housing density and parking but New Home made concessions such as adding more turf and guest parking.
Family Development and Mosaic are jumping on the bandwagon for build-to-rent housing, which is exploding.
“As the build-to-rent market evolves, Family Development has keyed into what today’s renters really want, like an outstanding location and top-tier amenities that cater to their everyday lifestyles,” said Ron Gonski, senior vice
president of Growth at Mosaic, the general contractor, in a news release.
According to a study released this year, the Phoenix Metro area leads the nation in this trend that has been growing across the Valley in the last two years.
Recent numbers showed over 6,000 build-to-rent houses in the metropolitan area, according to Fixr.com, a website that provides guides, comparisons, and term cheat sheets for remodeling, installation and repair projects.
According to RentCafe, 2022 is considered a likely breakthrough year in build-to-rent’s popularity with developers and investors because soaring home prices and mortgage costs are making it increasingly more difficult for first-time buyers to buy a house.
In August, New Village Homes pitched Highland Park, a community of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages for rent on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert.
Currently the developer is going through the annexation process for half of the land, which sits in Maricopa County.
Town Germann is billed as a luxury development.
The residences will range from approximately 1,192 to 1,379 square feet with two- and three-bedrooms, two baths plus a powder room and two-car attached garages.
Rents are anticipated from $2,600 to $2,900.
Amenities include a central resort pool and spa, barbecue area, fitness center, large central park, ramada, dog park, multiple pocket parks and walking trails.
Also, restaurants, shopping, entertainment venues, medical providers and recreational activities are all within walking or biking distance to Town Germann, Barbato said.
He also pointed to the development’s proximity to major freeways, including the 202, which will offer convenient access for commuters.
“We believe that Town Germann will be one of the most coveted luxury lease addresses in Gilbert,” said Barbato. “From community perks to its ultra-convenient location in the heart of Gilbert, every detail has been thoughtfully planned with today’s discerning renters in mind.”