2022 brought much change to Gilbert

Gilbert is heading toward the end of 2022 with a list of notable accomplishments such as the opening of the Lindsay interchange and the formation of a police crisis response team.
It also has been a year of change with new faces elected to council and the Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified governing boards.
Among the highlights of 2022 locally are:
• The town’s 50-acre Public Safety Training Facility, which debut in 2021, graduated the Police Department’s first academy class of 11 officers. The Fire Department’s first set of cadets graduated in 2021 from the $85-million state-of-the-art facility.
• The town partnered with SRP to bring 2.5 megawatts of solar energy to Gilbert, supplying approximately 17% of the municipal energy use. Gilbert is using the power for streetlights, municipal facilities and water/wastewater treatment and delivery.
• Higley Unified failed for the second time in two years to win voter approval of a bond, which at $77.2 million was lower than the $95 million bond it proposed in 2021. HUSD removed one of the controversial proposals that was in the 2021 bond: retiring one of two middle school leases.
• Cactus Yards was named Outstanding Park of the Year by the U.S. Specialty Sports Association for the third straight year. The sports facility, which includes eight replicas of major league ballparks, received a perfect score across the board on park amenities, cleanliness, field conditions and more.
• Park University’s campus in the Heritage District held its inaugural commencement ceremony for about 70 graduates, who received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The Missouri-based higher institute of learning debuted in the town University Building in 2018.
• Fire Chief Jim Jobusch announced his retirement after nine years leading the department of nearly 275 personnel and 11 stations across town. Assistant Chief Rob Duggan was named the new chief.
• After nearly two years of construction, the Lindsay Road interchange at the Loop 202 Santan Freeway opened, giving better access to Gilbert’s Central Business District and easing congestion in south Gilbert.
• With the ongoing drought in the Southwest, Gilbert activated the first of its four-stage water management plan, which focuses on education efforts and calls for voluntary conservation while the town increases its efforts to reduce municipal water use.
• Gilbert Police launched a Crisis Response Team, one of the first of its kind in the East Valley. The five-member team is trained in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics and negotiations. According to the department, crisis response teams result in lower overdoses, significant drops in the use of the emergency department, a reduction in inappropriate use of community resources, decreases in arrests, lowered use-of-force incidents and lower suicide rates.
• Gilbert Fire Department became the first fire agency in the state to get a therapy dog – an English Springer Spaniel named Quinn, which helps firefighters deal with job stress. Gilbert police officers have had their own therapy dog, Cora, since 2019.
• Town Council saw four of its seven seats go up for election. In the August Primary, Councilwoman Yung Koprowski, who was appointed in 2020, won her first election. She was joined by Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni. Candidate Bobbi Buchli won her face-off in the November election. Council members Aimee Yentes and Laurin Hendrix didn’t seek re-election and Councilman Scott September lost in the Primary.
• Meanwhile, GPS board incumbent Jill Humpherys won and was joined by Chad Thompson and Ronda Page. Board members Dr. Charles Santa Cruz and Bill Parker, an appointee, opted not to run.
HUSD saw newcomers Amanda Wade and Anna Van Hoek win seats on the five-member governing board. Incumbents Jill Wilson and Amy Kaylor opted not to run.
• After an 18-month closure for extensive renovations, Town Hall re-opened for business in December. The nearly $20-million makeover included expanded space and a bunch of upgrades such as to the heating and cooling systems.
• The Ranch, a proposed 300-acre light industrial development proposed adjacent to the Morrison Ranch community drew angry residents who packed town meetings. The issue prompted the mayor at two council meetings to order police to remove residents from the audience. Her actions prompted the three residents who were ejected for quietly holding up signs at the back of the meeting room to file a claim against her over free speech.
• Facing residents upset with issues in town such as high-density apartments, passenger rail and The Ranch prompted the formation of a council subcommittee to look for ways to promote civil discourse during public discussion of agenda items.
• The town Parks and Recreation Department earned a Certified Autism Center designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards for undergoing training and implementing new programs and resources to better serve autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals such as noise-canceling headphones and other sensory tools at each recreation venue.