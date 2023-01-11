2 more hotels preparing to come to Gilbert

Hilton Garden Inn and Springhill Suites Hotel by Marriott are looking to bring a total of 280 guest rooms to Gilbert.
The Planning Commission, acting as the Design Review Board, weighed in on both projects at the Jan. 4 study session.
Hilton Garden is proposing 146 rooms in a five-story building on a portion of 3.19 acres within an existing commercial master-site plan at the northeastern corner of Higley and Baseline roads. The master site plan is zoned regional commercial for high-intensity commercial development.
Hilton’s proposed amenities include an outdoor pool and spa, a pet area, a bar, fitness center, office space and an additional plaza for pedestrians. Additionally, the hotel will have 172 parking stalls surrounding the 96,405-square-foot building.
Principal planner Ashlee MacDonald said the site is tucked in behind some existing commercial developments, such as Ruby’s, Starbucks and Cracker Barrel and near Banner Gateway Medical Center. She reminded the commission that it recently approved a multifamily project northeast of the site.
MacDonald said staff wanted the commission’s feedback, including if members felt the hotel design was compatible with the surrounding development.
“This is an area that’s kind of interesting,” she said. “It’s developed over time and so there’s not really a cohesive or unified architectural theme for the bulk of it.”
Some of staff’s concerns with the project included landscape setbacks and building elements that did not blend with the larger structure.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said he was fine with the project as proposed.
“I actually don’t take any issues with any of the design,” Mundt said. “I think it looks nice and I think the variations are sufficient and that the roofline is undulated enough to make it appropriate. It’s a good design.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi the project has decent access through the existing commercial development and that the design was similar to the nearby Hampton Inn. He said the color mix looked good although he would like to see more color variations especially along the south elevations, which is a bit stark.
Commission Lesley Davis said she liked the color palette and had no issues with the design
Commission Brian Andersen said he agreed with Bianchi in that the south elevation could be dressed up a bit.
Chairman Jan Simon said the elevation design looked nice and that the hotel fit in with the eclectic mix of uses in the area.
Springhill proposes 134 guest rooms on 1.35 acres of vacant farm land right off of San Tan Village Parkway, just south of Main Event, an entertainment venue. Amenities include a pool, bar area
The proposed hotel is Phase 2 of a three-phase, 20-acre commercial development, Northside of San Tan Village, according to planner Keith Newman, who added that the master plan for Northside was approved in early 2022 as an expansion of the San Tan Valley Mall.
The first phase to the south is a village center shopping concept and the third phase is a future office development to the east with two, four- to five-story buildings along the 202 freeway, according to Newman.
He said the proposed design for the hotel is “custom” rather than the standard so as to fit in with master plan guidelines for the area.
Some of staff’s concerns included the amount of CM-2 veneer block proposed on the facades, which is not compatible with the guidelines approved in the master plan, Newman said.
He added that the developer has expressed concerns with the cost of having to substitute the CM-2 block with CM-1 block.
“As far as the overall site plan I didn’t see any issues,” Commissioner David Blaser said.
However, he added, he would like to see more variations in the window color and he was in favor of the developer sticking with the approved design guidelines.
Davis said she liked the proposal of an artist mural on the solid wall but that the hotel “building does need more color, more oomph.”
She also felt that the entrance or the porte cochere gets lost and that the use of CM-2 block was not a right fit.
“It looks like the apartments to the south maybe have both blocks,” she said. “Looks like they have some of that CM-2 that is proposed on this and it’s heavy and it’s dark and not very welcoming on portions of theirs.
“I don’t think it’s a great choice,” Davis said after seeing the Hilton Garden design, which she liked, this design “falls a little flat for me.”
“This could step it up a little bit especially in that area because it should be something better,” Davis said. “It’s an important area in our town.”
Bianchi asked if the plan called for shared parking.
Newman said the hotel has 48 parking spots and to meet the requirement, it will need to use about 88 of the 121 parking spots included in the Phase 3 office development.
Bianchi also agreed with Davis that the hotel’s entry should be more pronounced.
Simon said he agreed that the windows need to pop, otherwise it’s a monotone-looking building.
And “shared parking gives me a little heartburn,” he said. “Especially what is going to be adjacent to it, especially if we have night life there and shared parking can get a little bit dicey.”
Staff did not indicate when both projects will return for formal action before the commission.