Endurance athlete Evan Stubbart and a friend were cycling along Greenfield Road, south of Discovery Park, on a sunny Saturday, just as he had on countless occasions.
Stubbart was in front, pedaling 24 mph when a driver came up besides him and, without warning, made a right turn, hitting him.
“The front edge of the car hit me, scooped my bike up,” the Gilbert man recalled. “I went up on the hood and hit the windshield. She slammed on her brakes half way through her turn and it threw me off the windshield and hood and across the road.”
What went through Stubbart’s mind as he flew through the air was the death of a cyclist he knew who had been killed weeks earlier by a truck.
“I braced for impact,” Stubbart said. “I tucked my hands kind of in a fetal position and ended up hitting both my elbows and forearms.”
Luckily, the woman was driving a compact car, said Stubbart, who ended up with a bad case of road rash and extensive damage to his bicycle that cost $2,000 to repair.
“Her statement to the police was she did see us but thought we were way back,” Stubbart said. “She didn’t check her blind spot and thought she passed us and proceeded to take a right-hand turn into the bike lane.”
Stubbart’s accident serves as a reminder of the importance of bike safety as the town celebrates Bike Gilbert Month in March.
While Gilbert has been working on becoming a bike-friendly town, Stubbart and fellow cyclist Adam Baugh want to take it up a notch.
They are behind the signs popping up on Gilbert roads reminding drivers of the 2000 state law requiring vehicles give 3 feet spacing to bicyclists at all times.
Stubbart and Baugh have been contemplating for some time how to make the roads safer for bike riders in Gilbert but that fateful spring day three years ago spurred them into action.
“We came up with the idea of maybe partnering with the Town and create a bit more of an awareness campaign with bike safety,” said Baugh, a triathlete and a Gilbert Chamber of Commerce board member.
Although Baugh, who bikes an average of 5,000 miles a year, hasn’t had a run-in with a vehicle he’s had his share of close calls.
“I try to ride at 4:30 and 5 p.m. before a lot of cars are on the road,” he said. “That is when I feel most safe.”
Baugh met with Town Manager Patrick Banger who signed on to the duo’s proposal.
“We were extremely grateful and excited when Evan and Adam reached out to us to initiate a conversation around this unique opportunity,” said Nikki McCarty, an assistant to the town manager.
“It is very rare to have private donors take this approach to pursuing a partnership with a governmental entity and we have been honored to work with them to find creative solutions for implementing bike safety solutions in Gilbert,” McCarty added.
Months after the accident, Stubbart solicited donations from the Donald C. Brace Foundation, which supports health, education, arts and culture and youth.
For 2019 and 2020, the foundation, started by Stubbart’s great-grandfather, gave a total of $35,000 to the town’s nonprofit Parks and Recreation Foundation for the signs and other safety measures.
Stubbart anticipated annual donations from the family foundation.
To date, 42 signs have gone up on 10.5 miles of town roads since last fall, including near where Stubbart was hit and the two roads with the most accidents – Gilbert and Guadalupe roads.
Even though there are bicycle lanes on many of the town’s collector and arterial streets, the signs help grab motorists’ attention.
According to a 2019 town study, 21 percent of the 243 bicyclist-involved crashes with a vehicle from 2016- 18 occurred in a dedicated bike lane.
“There’ve been times out riding where drivers don’t understand that is the lane we’ve been given,” Stubbart said.
“We’ve all had near misses. We’ve had people buzz us, not staying 3 feet from the bike lane. We’ve had mirrors miss our heads by an inch. Me personally I’ve had a truck on three different occasions run me into the curb. It happens to all of us.”
Baugh said the goal is to add more signs each year until every arterial street in town has them.
“A second thing we are tying to do with those funds is paint a bike lane,” Baugh said. “In some cities, they paint it green. Painting the bike lane gives visibility to motorists.”
The Town last fall began mapping out a green-paint pilot area at the Gilbert and Warner roads intersection.
Its digital team also has already produced a couple of public service announcements.
As part of that educational component, Baugh wants to bring an overall awareness directed not just at drivers but include what is good bike etiquette as cyclists sometimes share the same canals and sidewalks with pedestrians.
The two also plan to look at what other safety measures have been implemented elsewhere and bring it back to Gilbert.
“We want to make Gilbert a leading edge in working at the bike-safety problem, which is not just here but across the U.S.,” Stubbart said.
According to Gilbert Police, there were 93 accidents involving a bicycle and vehicle in 2019, 76 in 2020 and 19 so far this year.
Some town efforts to make it safer for cyclists included an update of its Bike Plan in 2019 with proposed improvements.
Those safety improvements included putting in buffered bike lanes, which are wider than conventional bike lanes, using rectangular rapid-flash beacons to alert motorists to yield to bicycles entering a roadway and putting in shared-use paths, an off-street, two-way path separated from vehicle traffic for bicyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users and others to share.
The town also is addressing the safety at trail crossings, where cyclists often ride. Last fall, a 15-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while crossing Greenfield Road on a bike near the Western Powerline Trail.
It has already funded improvements for two of the 46 crossings studied by a consultant, who provided recommended improvements. Seven additional crossings are in a draft Capital Improvement Plan that are expected to be presented to Council during upcoming budget talks.
Additionally, the town Transportation Planning team has been working on developing some bike safety education campaigns to release in the future, McCarty said.
Community reactions so far to the signs were mixed on social media.
“My husband and I are both cyclist...200 miles a week,” wrote one woman. “We greatly appreciate the signs.”
While another woman wrote, “I see no sense in this and it is a state law?” and a man wrote, “I’ve been riding bikes of one form or another my entire life. We don’t need special accommodations. We simply need to follow the rules of the road, same as when driving a car. Whoever goes outside of those rules is the one responsible for the accident.”
Stubbart doesn’t know how effective the signs will be in helping bicyclists stay safe but noted it was the first step in an overall education campaign to reduce accidents.
After his crash, Stubbart said there was a huge mental barrier and it took him a couple of months before he got back on his bike.
“I really enjoy riding but I definitely have some anxiety and stress from what has happened that I am trying to overcome,” he said, adding his accident with the car was his “first time and hopefully the last.”