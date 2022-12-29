2 groups want to upend voter-OK’d dark money imitative

Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit “dark money’’ in political races.
The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person “may speak freely ... on all subjects.’’ And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
“The act violates Arizonans’ right to speak freely by chilling donors from supporting causes they believe in and wish to support, lest their charitable giving become public knowledge,’’ wrote attorney Scott Freeman of the Goldwater Institute.
He represents the two organizations which urged voters to reject the measure. That effort was unsuccessful as it was approved by a margin of close to 3-1.
Freeman also said the law impairs the ability of nonprofit groups to engage in dialog on public issues to avoid having to disclose the names of their donors.
In the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, Freeman also argues that the initiative violates another state constitutional provision that says no individual “shall be disturbed in his private affairs ... without authority of law.’’
That, he said, includes financial information, political choices -- and giving to “charities engaging in campaign media spending.’’ And Freeman said that also protect the financial dealings of private organizations.
Only thing is, the “charities’’ the new law affects includes what the Internal Revenue Service classifies as “social welfare organizations.’’ And while they are nonprofit entities, they can use up to half the money they raise for partisan political activities, including spending money for and against candidates and ballot measures.
But Scot Mussi, president of the Free Enterprise Club, said his organization fits the IRS definition because it is “doing work that helps out others,’’ even if it does try to influence elections.
The initiative was aimed at what former Attorney General Terry Goddard, who helped craft it, considers a loophole in the law. Arizona law for years has required the names of those who give at least $50 to political campaigns or to support or oppose ballot measures to be made public. That includes “in-kind’’ contributions, where some organization, rather than give money to a cause, runs its own commercials.
But the law until now has been that only the name of the organization need be made public, not the individuals or corporations who donated to the group. That, he said, is why the sponsors of so many of the political commercials run during the campaign were identified only by names that gave viewers no clue as to who really was financing them.
The Free Enterprise Club itself reported spending money just this year on several legislative races, both for candidates it supported and against those it opposed. But those reports gave no indication from where the group’s money came.
Goddard said Proposition 211 addresses that by requiring public disclosure of anyone who has given at least $5,000 to one of these groups. Potentially more significant, it requires any group making political expenditures to trace the money back to its original source, no matter how many hands it has passed through.
Mussi said the initiative is built on the premise that money is being deliberately funneled through organizations like his to hide the source. He said it’s not that simple.
“You’re operating under the assumption that giving to the Free Enterprise Club or any other organization that was the impetus for the giving,’’ he said.
Goddard, however, said there’s no reason for state law to allow a special carve-out from disclosure requirements.
“Ninety nine percent of all people that participate in political contributions in Arizona disclose fully their name, their home address and their employer,’’ he said. “All we’re asking for is that the same rules apply to everybody.’’