When a couple of guys who collectively have logged more than 750,000 miles on their odometers in 26 years without an accident, they’re special drivers.
And that’s what UPS thinks of two of its drivers who live in Gilbert – Michael Quackenbush and Eric Robinette, whom the company dubbed two of its 32 “elite drivers” in Arizona. They are among 1,412 newly inducted worldwide into its Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Arizona boasts 147 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,276 years of accident-free driving. Mark Woolston of Glendale is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 45 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,255 total full-time UPS drivers in Arizona.
Robinette delivers for UPS in the Mesa area and joined the company in 1993 as a part-time warehouse employee, working that gig for two years until he became a fulltime driver.
“I got to know the UPS driver at my part-time warehouse job where I handled all the shipping and receiving,” he recalled. “He seemed to like his job.”
Robinette likes his as well, saying the people he meets comprise the best part of his job. “I’ve built life-long relationships on my route,” he said.
But how has he been able to drive all those miles without an accident?
“You have to have patience,” he advises. “Someone is always going to cut you off or pull in front of you – do not take it personal.”
He said motorists should “stay focused on what’s in front of you, be in the moment and do one stop at a time.”
He has noticed over the years that motorists “are more impatient with others” and an increase in aggressive driving.
Small wonder that when he is not in his truck, Robinette has a different attitude toward being behind the wheel.
“I hate it,” he said. “My wife is a flight attendant, so we fly if we can. Other times, I ask her to drive.”
He also likes to spend time with his three Sphinx cats, who have their own Instagram page, Oswald, Oscar and Oliver.
Robinette said his favorite customer is the owner of Show Hardware in Tempe. They’ve had a while to get to know each other: He’s been delivering to them his entire career.
Quackenbush, who has delivered packages along routes in Gilbert and San Tan Valley for all 27 years he’s been a full-time driver, has logged 351,000 accident-free miles in that time. He became a full-time employee after working four years part-time.
Signing up with UPS was a no-brainer.
“As a student at Mesa Community College, it was a good part-time job, which turned into a secure and reliable full-time job as a driver,” he explained.
His job carries other benefits as well, he said, noting his favorite part of the job is “my customers and the relationships I’ve built on the job that have become friendships off the job.”
Like Robinette and other UPS drivers, Quackenbush’s biggest nightmare on the road is “dealing with distracted drivers.”
He too has seen a “significant increase in drivers on their phones while driving” over the years.
His secret to avoid running into them? “Always be aware of your surroundings, and leave yourself an out. It helps you avoid getting in an accident.”
Asked how he feels about getting behind the wheel when he’s not on duty, Quackenbush shrugged and said, “No different, I like driving.”