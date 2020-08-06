Two former Gilbert councilmen who left midway into their terms for higher office are running in highly contested races in Tuesday’s primary.
Eddie Cook is running for the Republican nomination for Maricopa County assessor Jordan Ray is one of four candidates in the Republican primary for justice of peace for Highland Justice Court in Gilbert.
Cook and Rodney Glassman are vying for a chance to face unchallenged Democrat Aaron Connor in the November.
Both Cook and Glassman have some name recognition – Cook from his years on Gilbert Council and his short time as assessor and Glassman, a former Tucson councilman who’s run for U.S. Senate and the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Glassman also unsuccessfully applied for appointment bv the county supervisors to the Maricopa County Attorney job in 2019 and the assessor’s post earlier this year when the supervisors were replacing Paul Peterson, who is now convicted in a massive human smuggling operation.
Glassman, a former Democrat and current Phoenix resident, is ahead of Cook in raising campaign donations, according to their pre-primary filings.
But Glassman is no stranger when it comes to raising big money. In 2010 when he was seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate against the late John McCain, Glassman reportedly raised over $1 million, of which $500,000 came out of his own pocket.
In the assessor race, Glassman’s raised $359,684 with hefty contributions from Joseph and Kasey Steenbergen of Colorado, who each gave $5,000 and Mesa investor Elijah Cardon, who gave the allowed maximum of $6,450.
Gilbert donors included Brandon Craig, who provides leadership consulting; contractor Devin Breinholt; Dale Huish, owner of Ideal Cars; and Maurice Tanner, owner of M.R. Tanner Construction, who each gave $2,500.
The Elect Noel Campbell for House committee in Prescott donated $5,000 and political action committees, UFCW Local 99 and Arizonans for Stronger Universities, each gave $6,450.
Other notable donors included Jerry Moyes, owner of Swift Transportation, limited partner in the Arizona Diamondbacks and minority owner of the Phoenix Suns, who gave $1,000; and Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who gave $450.
According to his latest filing, Glassman’s spent $220,142, mostly on consulting services and digital media.
Cook’s campaign raised $145,000 of his own money, $4,000 from Realtors of Arizona and the Gilbert Firefighters PACs and $1,300 from contributions over $100.
So far, he’s spent $141,281 for campaign consulting, yard signs and campaign management and related services and items.
Glassman’s spending is obvious, one expert noted.
“In my neck of the world, he has tons of signs out,” said Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for HighGround, a Republican consulting firm.
Bentz said both Cook and Glassman, an attorney, are politically connected. And, because the general public is clueless about the office, the race can be won or lost by precinct committeemen, he added.
“Talk to them and get a gauge who they pick,” Bentz said. “It’s a stronger indication who will win.”
Both Cook and Glassman are running as conservative Republicans.
Cook ‘s endorsements included U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ, County Supervisors Bill Gates, Steve Chucri, Jack Sellers and Clint Hickman, state Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray, Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat, Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.
Glassman’s supporters included U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and David Schweikert, both of Arizona, state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, former Gov. Jan Brewer and Gilbert Councilman Jared Taylor.
Cook acknowledged he didn’t have the funds to buy TV and radio ads like his opponent has. He also noted that he can’t get out and meet people on the campaign trail due to the pandemic.
“The thing I always say to folks is I was unanimously selected by the Board of Supervisors,” Cook said. “They completely vetted all 11 candidates and they deemed me the most qualified and based on my 30-plus years in corporate America as a business leader and nine years serving as a public servant on Gilbert Town Council.”
At the time of Cook’s selection, supervisors noted his background, which includes in technology, his character and his ability to bring integrity to the office.
“There’s this unbelievable mess as it relates to technology in the assessor’s office,” Cook said. “That previous leadership team has been trying to work on it the last five years. The Board of Supervisors know with my technology background I could get this back on track.
“This system our office is using today was created back in 1992. The original vendor that sold this to the assessor’s office back then no longer supports this technology….It’s like a fancy calculator – if it breaks, our office is shut down.”
“That is partly why supervisors picked me,” he said. “My opponent has no skills in this area, zero.”
Ray’s opponents are Aaron Burroughs, Gregory Kelly and Ken Sampson. There are no Democrats running.
Ray reported raising $25,006, $10,000 of it his own money, and spending $11,238.
His donors included Gilbert retiree George Dottl, who gave $1,000; attorney Adam Baugh, $300; and Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board members Reed Carr, $200, and Sheila Ugetti, who gave $50.
Ray, a trial consultant, also received money from candidate committees Jenn for Mayor, $500 and Vote Jordan Ray, $6,031.
His spending included buying signs, shirts and magnets and Facebook ads.
Endorsements included Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, Gilbert Councilmen Scott Anderson and Scott September, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board members Reed Carr, Lori Wood and Jill Humpherys and developer Howard Morrison.
Ray saw a slight hiccup early in his election bid after Sampson filed a challenge to his nomination petition. Ray won in court.
Attorney Burroughs financed his campaign with his own money to the tune of $25,786 and spent all of it, according to his filings. His expenditures included YouTube ads, signs and printing costs.
Kelly, an asset recovery agent, received no outside donations, spending $1,405 of his own money on his campaign for signs, precinct voter list, internet hosting and business cards.
Attorney Sampson did not file his pre-primary election report by the July 27 deadline.
His second quarter report showed he had $7,691 in the bank from donors, including Gilbert Councilman Jared Taylor, who gave $100, and state Rep. Warren Peterson, who gave $300. Sampson loaned his campaign $6,424.
There were no details of his spending in the filings.
Sampson touts a long list of supporters, including U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ; state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, state Reps. Warren Peterson and Travis Grantham, Gilbert Council members Jared Taylor and Aimee Yentes and former Gilbert Councilman Victor Petersen.