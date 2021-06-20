Mayor Brigette Peterson faces an ethics investigation after two residents accused her of bias and “feeding” information to a developer who wanted to increase the number of apartment units at Morrison Ranch.
Residents Ryan Handelsman and Dr. Brandon Ryff, who both live in the 2,000-acre master-planned community’s Lakeview Trails neighborhood, separately filed complaints with the Town Clerk. Peterson denied any wrongdoing.
“In order to ensure the Town Attorney’s Office remains independent, impartial, and free from potential claims of bias, the ethics complaints have been referred to an outside law firm for investigation,” Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera said in an email.
“The law firm has been given the authority and has full autonomy to take any action needed to conduct a full, fair, and impartial investigation into the complaints, including preparing the report and recommendations required by Section 7.4 of the Code of Ethics.”
“Because this is an open investigation we will not comment further,” Herrera added, stating she is uncertain how long the investigation will take to complete.
The Morrison controversy has been raging in the neighborhood for several months.
The Morrison Family met with residents virtually March 15 to discuss the plan to apply for a minor amendment to the General Plan and a rezone that would add 80 more apartment units for a total of 320 on farmland at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads.
The 15 acres set aside for a shopping center would drop to 10 acres and the adjoining land for the apartments would jump from 15 to 20 acres.
According to the Morrisons at the time, it would be impossible to fill 15 acres with commercial development.
The residents, however, don’t want more apartments for various reasons, including increased traffic and potential impact to their property values. They also felt the Morrisons didn’t give enough notice for the meeting, which drew about 300 residents.
Residents then and now raised issues with Peterson’s ties with Howard Morrison, whom she’s known for over 20 years.
Morrison co-chaired Peterson’s mayoral campaign last fall and was one of her largest donors with a $6,000 contribution. Residents say that is enough to show a conflict of interest for Peterson if she involves herself in consideration of the proposal.
Handelsman said he felt Peterson violated the town Code of Ethics by not treating all citizens fairly, not having the public’s interest as her primary concern, divulging confidential information and using her authority or influence to intimidate or interfere with a person’s duty to disclose improper activity.
Handelsman said he and Peterson exchanged a number of emails the day before the neighborhood meeting, which ended on an “agree-to-disagree scenario.”
He added he later learned through a public records request that within hours of communicating with him, Peterson shared his emails with Howard Morrison to help prep him for the neighborhood meeting.
“She was feeding Mr. Morrison information wishing him luck and wanted to make sure he had all the information ahead of the public meeting so that he was ready for a response,” Handelsman wrote in his complaint.
In his emails, he told Peterson the community would likely be hiring an attorney and that there was a petition against the proposal circulating.
That Peterson shared his emails with Morrison wasn’t all that caught Handelsman off-guard.
“She especially called me out by name,” he said. “Taking our email conversation and labeling me as “the most aggressive.’”
“That was just jaw-dropping to me being called out by name as a private citizen. Telling one of the most influential men in Gilbert, ‘hey, we understand you have a project and this guy is standing between (you) and a deal that is valued in the millions of dollars.’
“It’s scary to me. It’s very discerning that not just with the Morrisons but any stakeholder in this project now knows my name and can very easily figure out where I live.”
The father of two young children said he didn’t feel physically threatened but “you never know in today’s climate.”
In her emails to Morrison, Peterson wrote, “Ryan Handelsman has been the most aggressive as I’ve tried to explain the process.”
“I’ve been told there is a petition with 400 signatures gathered in two hours and that the neighbors are hiring an attorney to make sure they are treated fairly,” Peterson told Morrison in one email. “I’ll let you know if I hear anything else.”
And in another email to Morrison, she wrote: “I’ve read (and will read) all comments on social media. We want to address as many of their concerns as possible tomorrow night. Let me know if I can provide you anything else.”
Handelsman’s complaint states, “She even went so far as to wish Mr. Morrison ‘Good Luck,’ Here we are, private citizens, emailing our elected mayor concerns about an issue and she turns around and is emailing Howard Morrison…arming him with information because she “wanted him to have it all ready for response, which, in my humble opinion, is putting her personal interests and considerations ahead of the public’s.”
Morrison thanked Peterson for the information and wrote “Always appreciate the heads up.”
A petition on change.org against the proposed zoning change garnered 2,604 signatures by last week.
Handelsman said he called Peterson on June 8.
“I was simply looking for an apology and stated my concerns,” he said. “Why was she going in and giving the Morrisons this type of information and mentioning me by name? I found that to be extremely problematic and wanted an apology and assurance it wouldn’t happen again and acknowledgement that it was wrong.”
Handelsman said he also asked Peterson to recuse herself due to the conflict of interest when the Morrisons’ proposal comes to Council for a vote.
Planner Ashlee MacDonald last week said there has not been a formal application submitted yet to the town.
Handelsman said Peterson responded on June 10 and refused to recuse herself from the vote and “instead of offering an apology, she doubled down in an email, even alluding to the fact I would bring this information to the public or the press. She took it as a threat.”
He said Peterson copied Town Attorney Chris Payne on her email and referenced him as the town attorney in her correspondence.
“She’s implying she has him on her side and he supports her behavior,” said Handelsman, who added this came across as a “strong-arm tactic to intimate” him to stay quiet.
“How can the citizens of Gilbert trust its own mayor when she, in black and white, has proven that she will take your concerns and spoon feed them to the opposite side,” he said.
Ryff, a dentist who filed the public records request, also accused Peterson of violating the Town’s ethics policy – sharing a resident’s information with Morrison and naming Handelsman.
He alleged the action was “disrespectful” and “puts him in the crosshairs of his adversary.”
Ryff said he expected apartments to be built at the location but he didn’t expect the possibility of increasing the density to add 80 more units after he built his dream home 300 feet from the site.
Ryff said Peterson tipped off the Morrisons about the residents’ efforts to circulation a petition against the proposal, which showed “clear bias.”
He said residents didn’t have time to prepare for the March 15 meeting such as studying the General Plan because of the short notice but that Peterson fed the Morrisons information so they could be prepared with responses for the meeting.
Ryff also accused Peterson of interfering with the duty to disclose violations.
“The mayor never intimidated, threatened, coerced or commanded me to do anything, but I feel she tried to influence me from moving forward with bringing these ethical violations to light,” Ryff said in his complaint.
He said Peterson called him in April because she disliked a political website he launched and “influenced me to take it down.”
Ryff said Peterson again called him June 7 “to argue against my assertions and to tell me I am reading into things and making this up that aren’t true.”
He said Peterson’s call was prompted by his Facebook postings of her emails to the Morrisons.
“She was very upset and we ended up arguing about this for almost 50 minutes,” Ryff said. “I do not feel it is appropriate for an elected official to approach a private citizen and confront them about releasing the result of a FOIA request that is potentially politically damaging.”
He asked in his complaint if Peterson attended the required training on the ethics policy and if so, he wanted the Town to provide the date it occurred.
“I think the mayor lacks a basic understanding of professional ethics,” Ryff said. “Her decision-making skills and ability to analyze risk vs. benefit are severely lacking.”
He ended his complaint by asking the Council to censure Peterson for “her ethical transgressions.”
Peterson issued a statement regarding the allegations of ethics violations.
“I am committed to working with all parties involved in planning cases to understand resident concerns as well as the developer’s intentions,” she said.
“In this specific case, I received several emails from Morrison Ranch residents in March with concerns regarding this project. At that time, I reached out to Mr. Morrison to understand what stage this project was in and to share the concerns that were being relayed to me and the Town Council. Mr. Morrison assured me that he would be addressing these concerns during the virtual neighborhood meeting that is required to be hosted by applicants prior to a pre-application meeting with staff.
“I will continue to represent everyone and the best interest of Gilbert just as I have done for the past 20 years serving as a planning commissioner, council member and now as mayor.”
Ryff and six other Morrison Ranch residents spoke at last Tuesday’s Council meeting, pressing their concerns with the Morrisons’ proposal and bashing Peterson.
They brought signs that read “Brigette Peterson Morrison Ranch Employee of the Month,” “Worst Mayor Ever,” “Quid Pro Peterson” and “Peterson is Ethically Bankrupt.”
“Your failure to represent the people and the Town of Gilbert will come full circle to you and at some point these people in the room will say, ‘we’ve had enough,’” Berna Holzman said.
“We don’t have any confidence in your ability to make sound business decisions. We no longer believe that you have the vision, the safety, the soundness of this Town of Gilbert in your heart.”
Holzman accused Peterson of only listening to the developer and that increasing the number of apartments would overload classrooms, increase pollution and put a further burden on public safety.
Jessica Gillespie said Peterson’s “business dealings with the Morrisons are disgraceful.”
“We cannot abide this kind of blatant disregard for ethics.” Gillespie said. “She has broken the trust of the people she was elected to serve.”
Ryff went one step further and demanded Peterson step down from her position.
“I am calling for your resignation,” he said. “If not, I’m pledging up to $10,000 to found and fund a political action committee with the mission of removing you from office.”