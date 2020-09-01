Two land sales in Gilbert totaling $15.4 million last week have set the stage for development of a small shopping center in south Gilbert and a 165-unit gated multifamily community farther north.
Breunig Development paid $7,610,000 for 13. Acres on the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads just south of Agritopia and that community’s Epicenter commercial development.
Velocity Retail Group represented the buyer, noting its proximity to the Santan Loop 202 Freeway, Agriptopia, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Arizona State University’s Polytechnic Campus.
The site, tentatively called Gilbert Pavilions, offers 81,000 square feet of retail buildings with seven planned pads and frontage on both roads. Trade reports indicated the pads could become home to restaurants as well as personal care, automotive and other services.
Meanwhile, Ash Development Company’s purchase of 16 acres on Gilbert Road between Houston and Baseline roads for $7,650,000 paves the way for construction of The Bungalows on Ash, a 165-unit single-family-style rental community.
The land had been zoned commercial but had sat vacant for three decades.
Gilbert Town Council in April unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment and zone change for The Bungalows on Ash, north of Sam’s Club.
The developer’s lawyer said the gated community would consist of single-story, detached homes with one, two and three bedrooms.
The Planning Commission in February unanimously recommended approval of the project.
The developer said the area is already saturated with retail, identifying “42 retail-restaurant locations” and 85 retail and service locations on Gilbert Road between Guadalupe and Baseline roads.
The vacant parcel was originally zoned in the late 1980s as part of a larger 31-acre shopping and medical center but was rezoned a few years later, according to a staff report.
Each unit at Bungalows on Ash will have a private backyard. The development is expected to appeal to retirees, young professionals and couples who do not want to own a home but could still enjoy the benefits of renting and have a backyard.
The residential units are designed in a cluster configuration, with typically four to eight units clustered around a common connected pedestrian courtyard. Amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-like pool, dog spa and central turf lawn.
The one main entry to the development would be off of Gilbert Road with fire access to the north.