Two recent land deals totaling $12.3 million point to an uptick in development along Val Vista Drive in Gilbert south of the San Tan Loop 202 Freeway.
VV Mercy LLC spent $7.3 million earlier this month for 9 acres at the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Mercy Road that is proposed for a mixed-use commercial and business park development, county records show.
And a bit farther south, a Scottsdale real estate investment firm paid $5 million for 3.7 acres on the northeast corner of Melrose Street and Val Vista for two restaurants and a 10-gas pump convenience store.
The vacant land purchased by VV Mercy was sold by the Victoria Lund Foundation, a nonprofit in Paradise Valley.
The Gilbert Planning Commission in May approved a preliminary plat and open-space plan for the project that is across the street from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and west of the Ironwood Cancer and Research Center.
The project – to be called Mercy Val Vista Center – includes 40,500 square feet of commercial, retail and office in eight, one-story buildings and a 58,830-square-foot, six-story hotel.
In a previous presentation of the project, town staff said the proposed restaurant and commercial will be highly used by people who work in the area and provide services currently not offered on the east side of Val Vista Drive.
The site is located within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area, where Mercy Gilbert Medical Center has spurred growth in medical offices, medical research and rehabilitation and care facilities.
The town anticipated the area will continue to grow with medical offices, general offices and business-park land uses supported by mixed-use, commercial and hospitality uses.
At the time the land at Melrose and Val Vista was rezoned by Town Council from office park to general commercial, a town staff report stated:
“The Val Vista Medical Growth Area has continued to experience steady growth over time but still contains a substantial amount of vacant parcels. As the area continues to develop, it is the Town’s vision that the area develop with medical office, general office and business park land uses supported by mixed-use, commercial and hospitality uses.
“Commercial is a component of the vision of the area in order to provide uses that support the medical and office developments but the focus is on maintenance of the employment generating land uses in this area. It is important for staff to support the vision for the area as it continues to develop and get closer to build-out.”
Noting the town “overall has a greater availability of vacant commercially zoned land opposed to vacant office zoned land,” staff said rezoning of the Melrose site would have a “minimal” impact on over all zoning distribution and that “staff is exploring the long-term impact this zoning change would have on the immediate area.”
The land was purchased by Diversified Partners of Scottsdale, which plans three single-story buildings totaling10,504 square feet.
Two unidentified fast-food restaurants with drive-through lanes and an unidentified convenience store are planned, according to records.
A town staff report noted that “over 50 acres of existing undeveloped commercially designated land is located within the direct vicinity of the proposed project.”
The zoning change was requested because the previous classification did not allow fueling facilities and convenience stores or drive-thru restaurants.