Ten high school seniors from Gilbert are semifinalists for the competitive, merit-based Flinn Scholarship, which completely pays for all expenses at one of Arizona’s three public universities as well as study abroad.
The students – Tori Barrera, Cameron Bautista, Carol Chen, Megan Dowd, Elizabeth Ghartey, Evan Hankinson, Laci Heap, Allyson Huynh, Anika Lanke, Lorraine Osterling – attend campuses in Gilbert Public Schools, Higley Unified School District, Chandler Unified School District and charter schools in Chandler and Mesa, according to the Flinn Foundation.
“To come this far in our very competitive process is an honor earned by just 8% of applicants from around the state,” said Anne Lassen, Flinn Foundation vice president, scholarship and education initiatives in a news release. “These students impressed reviewers with their academic achievement, service and leadership.”
The Foundation selected 82 Flinn Scholarship semifinalists from 1,045 applications received from Arizona’s urban, rural and tribal communities.
The semifinalists represent 59 traditional public, charter, and private high schools, and include one home-schooled student.
Arizona College Prep High School and Hamilton High in Chandler Unified and University High School in Tucson each have four semifinalists. Basha High in Chandler and BASIS Tucson North were next with three students apiece.
The semifinalists will interview this week and from there 40 students will be picked as finalists and interviewed again in March by a five-person selection committee. The 20 students picked for the Flinn Scholars Class of 2023 will be announced in April.
Nearly 700 students have received the scholarship over the last 38 years it has been award..
Qualifications include earning at least a 3.5 grade-point average (unweighted); rank in the top 5 % of their graduating class (if the school reports class rank); and participation and demonstration of leadership in extracurricular activities.
For the Class of 2022 scholars, the students averaged a 3.96 GPA and were in the top 2% of their class rank.
Information: flinn.org