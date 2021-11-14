Residential and commercial customers in Gilbert are likely to pay more to dump their trash and use their water come April.
For 90 percent of the town’s residents the monthly bill for water, sewer and trash is proposed to increase to $78 from $67.
“It’s still very low,” said Eric Braun, assistant public works director at last week’s two-day Town Council retreat.
The town currently ranks the lowest of 12 Valley cities such as Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale for what residents pay for water, sewer and trash pickup. With the proposed increase, Gilbert would be the second lowest.
Braun said a hike in water rates was needed in order to pay off planned bond debt to fund the replacement of the North Water Treatment Plant and to cover the increasing construction costs for capital projects.
The plant, which can pump up to 45 million gallons of drinking water daily, is currently in the design phase.
Non-resident customers would see their current monthly bill of $125 to $1,117 increase to $146 to $1,502 – depending on factors such as how much water is used.
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski asked if there was a risk of property owners and businesses letting their landscape die because of the proposed higher rates for that use.
“What we have seen quite frequently with those large-landscape users is that there is a lot of room for them to conserve water and still maintain that landscape,” Braun said. “They have put a significant investment into those landscapes.
“A $300-a-month increase for a very, very large half a million gallons, that’s a large landscape. Those trees on that property are valued in the tens of thousands of dollars each at that point. And so I don’t think that there will be a large risk that they will let their landscape die,” Braun continued, adding:
“I think what will actually happen is that they will have a much greater incentive to look at our water-conservation program, which we have a lot of programs targeted for those large-landscape users.”
Braun said there’re a number of factors driving the need to hike rates for picking up trash and recyclables, the first being the volatility in the recycling industry, the increase in volume and higher fees to dump at the landfill.
The current flat monthly cost to residents to pick up trash and recyclables is $14.80, which would increase to $19.03 under staff’s proposal.
The town would go from being the lowest in cost for the service of 14 other Valley municipalities to being the 10th highest.
Braun said increases and new fees for ancillary services also are recommended.
Customers who have an additional black can for trash are currently charged $8. That would increase to $10.29 and the unlimited additional recycling blue cans that get picked up for free would cost $5 under the proposal.
“That is reflective of a time when we were actually getting a financial benefit from the recycling, which we’re no longer doing,” Braun said.
Staff also is proposing to add a manure pick-up fee of $15.15 a month.
“We’ve got a large enough number of folks who live on 40 acres, large lots that have livestock on site and they dispose of their manure in the garbage can,” Braun said.
“Well, that’s actually pretty heavy and it causes us to have to do smaller routes with our trash trucks before they get up to their weight. And so they have to go to the landfill more frequently.”
Currently the cost to dump that manure is absorbed by all the town’s customers.
Rates for customer who have the 65-gallon and 300-gallon cans also are proposed to increase from $13.60 and $60.58 to $17.49 and $77.91, respectively.
“The idea behind all of these additional fees is to change behavior,” he said, “and to collect some costs significant costs that are accrued to everyone.”
Missed pick-up fees for residential customers also are proposed.
If someone forgets to put out their cans or the cans were blocked by a car parked in front of it, the customer would be charged $50 for the truck having to return to get the cans.
“It’s important to note that we would make sure that we have verified that we did not deliver the service, because it was not available for us – the can was not out or it was blocked,” Braun said. “If we potentially missed that can, we will not charge that fee because customer service is one of our highest priorities.”
He said the town will be able to verify if it missed a can because all its trucks have GPS, “so we know the times that they were there.”
Also, cameras are being installed on the trucks, he added.
Other proposed fees include charging customers $100 for a special bulk pick-up and $59 for a new container to replace a dirty or smelly can. The cost for a broken-can replacement will remain free.
For appliance pick-up, if a customer schedules it during the week of bulk pickup, the fee is $16 but if it’s scheduled outside of that, the cost would be $85.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said she would like for the town to first educate the public about the fees, especially with the missed cans, instead of putting the fees in place right away.
“Let’s do an initiative, some kind of communication education program for a while,” she said. “Because I could just see people are going to be very upset if we don’t do that.”
Braun responded there are some ways the town can do some enhanced education before putting the fees in the effect.
Commercial customers also would see increases for roll-off deliver and roll-off haul services and for container rates.
Staff proposed the Council adopt a notice of intent to hike rates in December with the adoption of the increases in February. The rate increases would then go into effect April 1.