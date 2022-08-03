Councilwoman Yung Koprowski and three newcomers = Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgenson and Bill Spence - today maintained the leads they established Tuesday in the race for four seats on Gilbert Town Council, but it could be days before voters know if any or all of them garnered enough votes to avoid a runoff in the Nov. 8 General Election.
While those four candidates maintained leads from last night, there were some changes among the results for the other five hopefuls this morning, as Councilman Scott September slipped to sixth place in total votes behind Bobbi Buchli. He was followed by Mario Chicas, Bus Obayami and Michael Clark.
The unofficial tally showed Koprowski with 14% of the vote; Bongiovanni, 13%; Torgeson, 12%:Spence, 12%; Buchli with 11%, September, 11%; Buchli, 11%; Chicas, 10%; Obayomi, 9% and Clark with 8%.
The initial returns were only for early ballots cast up until Monday. Still to be counted are votes cast at the polls on Tuesday and early ballots dropped off at voting centers. That process likely could take days and the County Recorder's office said official results will likely not be known for two weeks.
It was too early to say if any of the candidates captured a majority of the votes to avoid a run-off in November. Gilbert relies on a complicated formula in which the majority is calculated by dividing the total number of legal votes cast in the race by the number of seats to be filled and then dividing that number in half and rounding to the next highest whole number.
There can be no more than two candidates for each seat who advances to the Nov. 8 General Election.
Voter turnout for primary elections is historically low for Gilbert. According to Maricopa County Elections, the Town in this election had 163,090 active voters, of which 129,169 are on the active early voting list.
Both Koprowski and September were appointed to their seats in 2020. Koprowski, a civil engineer who owns her own firm, touted for her priorities the need to mitigate the Town’s growth and transportation congestion and accelerate enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle networks with an eye on
increased safety.
She is concerned with the depleting water supply affecting Arizona and other Southwestern states and would not support new high-water use developments such as data centers.
September’s priorities included protecting neighborhoods and families by ensuring first-responders are prepared and strong. September, who works in the communications industry, proposed keeping taxes and fees low and service high by deploying new technologies, measuring what matters and challenging the status quo. He’s also for managed growth with an appropriate mix of development to ensure Gilbert has balance, economic strength and resiliency.
Bongiovanni, the founder and owner of two franchise businesses, advocated responsible growth, fiscal accountability and transparency in government spending. He also favored involving residents in the decision-making process. He opposed building more high-density apartment complexes, especially in concentrated areas of Gilbert and wanted to see residential neighborhoods built with multi-use zone uses to incorporate the best of residential and commercial settings in one.
Buchli, a real estate broker and a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, wanted more transparency in town government, supported growing small businesses in Town and opposed any type of passenger rail in Gilbert. She said the Town has enough high-density apartments but was open to smaller, two-floor apartments or townhomes, which she said would blend in better with their surroundings.
Chicas, a former DEA agent who works in the industrial parts distributor, wanted responsible growth and a limit on Gilbert residents’ tax burden. If elected, he said he will ensure the $515-million transportation bond passed in November was being spent wisely and that first-responders receive the resources needed to do their jobs.
Business owner Clark backed first-responders and a police crime lab and wanted to ensure that multi-family zoning doesn’t exceed 11% for apartment properties in Gilbert. He favored holding listening sessions with residents and business owners and wanted to fine-tune the Town’s ADA policy. Obayomi, a small-business owner, wanted the Town to focus on attracting new businesses that bring high-paying jobs, develop workforce development programs and keep taxes and regulations low. He also wanted to address the growing apartment concerns ASAP.
Spence, who was appointed to the Council in 2020 but lost the seat later that year in an election, is a retired Navy officer. He advocated for smart growth and opposed building more high-density apartments in Gilbert. He also opposed to any attempts to implement a primary tax rate and any increases to the secondary property tax rate.
He proposed working with stakeholders to continue driving small business recovery, workforce development, and streamline town processes. Business owner Torgeson, who ran for Council in 2016, wanted to rein in what he called explosive growth in town and wanted more focus on commercial, business park and light industrial zoning for Gilbert. He also voiced concern with the amount of bond debt taken on by the Town and wanted to look into why some of the Town’s purchases are not within market rate.
STATE RACES
Gilbert voters also cast ballots for state Senate and House seats in Legislative Districts 13 and 14.
In the Democratic primary race for the LD 13 Senate seat, Cynthia Hans garnered 64% of the early votes, beating Michael Morris’ 35% for the Democratic nomination. Hans will go on to face incumbent Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who was unopposed Tuesday, in November.
For the five GOP candidates running for the two House seats, Liz Harris was ahead with 31%; Julie Willoughby, 23%; Ron Hardin, 17%; Don Maes, 14% and Josh Askey, 14%. It appears that Harris and Willoughby will face Democrat Rep. Jennifer Pawlik in November. Pawlik was unopposed in the primary.
The LD 14 Senate race is a done deal with incumbent Sen. Warren Petersen the sole candidate.
In the GOP primary for the two House seats, incumbent Travis Grantham led with 41% of the votes, followed by Laurin Hendrix with 32%. Suzanne Lunt had 14% and Natalie DiBernardo got 12%.
If their leads hold true, Grantham and Hendrix will face Democrat Brandy Reese in November. Reese was unopposed in her primary.
For the sole seat up for election on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 2 incumbent Tom Galvin, appointed in 2021, was ahead with 40% of the votes. District 2 includes Gilbert, Scottsdale and Mesa.
Challengers Scottsdale resident Doug Little had 23%; Scottsdale resident Gail Golec, 21% and Gilbert resident Thayer Verschoor, 16%