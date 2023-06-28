For 22 years Conrad Bernal had lived in the same White Fence Farms neighborhood in Gilbert as his brother Frank Bernal.
Conrad said Frank, who was 15 years older, was his hero growing up and had attended all his high school games and served as best man at his wedding. He would often see Frank take his daily walk down Warner Road to Sonora Town and down the canal.
“I miss that and I’m never going to get that back because my brother’s gone for no real good reason other than somebody had a bad night,” Conrad said. “I love the White Fence neighborhood but that neighborhood will never be the same without Frank.”
Conrad gave his victim impact statement June 23 during the sentencing of Jacob Samia, who a jury in found guilty of first degree murder in the fatal beating and strangulation of Frank Bernal, a 73-year-old decorated Vietnam War veteran, in his own home over two years ago.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Barbara LaBianca handed Samia, 35, a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 25 years. She also sentenced Samia to 21 years for second-degree burglary, 21 years for kidnapping and three years for third-degree burglary to be served concurrently.
Samia, who has been in jail since his October 2020 arrest, was credited 972 days for time served. The state and the extended Bernal Family wanted a life sentence with no possibility of release.
Andy Bernal told the judge that his younger brother Frank survived an ambush 8,000 miles away in the jungles of Vietnam in 1968 but couldn’t survive the ambush in his own house.
“He thought he was safe in his own home,” Andy said. “He was not.”
Because of what had happened with Frank some family members installed security systems in their homes, according to Andy.
“The toll of Frank’s death on the family is so deep,” he said. “It’s changed our lives in ways words can’t describe. It’s impossible.”
The Chandler resident said when he saw Frank in the hospital 24 hours after the attack, Frank was in a coma, his eyes swollen back and blue and he had a bite mark on his face.
“I thought who would bite a human being but an animal,” Andy said. “I also saw the strangulation marks on his neck. It was really hard to see my brother that way.”
Samia strangled Frank with his hands and with a computer cord, so hard that it broke blood vessels in his neck causing internal bleeding leading to a stroke that eventually killed him, according to court testimony.
Frank, who was intubated, died nine days later in a hospice surrounded by his family.
Oct. 11, 2020
During his two-day testimony in April, Samia said he was out drinking with a group of friends, first bar-hopping on Mill Avenue in Tempe and then going to a house party in Gilbert.
Samia, a Chandler High School graduate, was living in an apartment in Gilbert. He had moved out of the marital home in Queen Creek after he and his wife separated. Following the year-long separation, she filed for divorce in August 2020.
Samia told the court he had no abuse issues with any illegal drugs but he was a regular heavy drinker. He said he would start hitting the bottle after he got off work as a Walmart department manager.
“I would drink several times a week,” Samia said. “It was drinking to get drunk.”
According to Samia, he began drinking since he was 20 and would down eight to nine drinks of Seagram’s every night and that he was able to judge when he was drunk.
“It takes me more than the average person to get drunk,” he said at the trial.
Samia, whose drink of choice was whiskey, said he could not recall how many bars and restaurants the group went to at the popular Tempe hangout but that it was “fewer than 10 but more than four.” He also could not recall what he exactly drank and how much.
The group ended up at a club on Mill, which was pretty quiet as Covid was in full swing at the time, according to Samia.
He said they were ready to call it a night when one of his friends mentioned that there was a house party in Gilbert and invited everyone to go. They drove to Walmart first to pick up some booze for the party.
“I grabbed beer because I knew I had to slow my drinking down,” Samia said.
However, after arriving to the house party around 10 p.m., Samia said he went back to mixed drinks and shots and someone suggested taking a 15-minute walk to Cogburn’s, a bar and grill joint.
“I was incredibly drunk,” Samia said in court. “I was having fun. I was socializing with people I normally don’t socialize with. I hadn’t been out in like three to four months because of Covid.”
When the group got to Cogburn’s, they were told they could not order any alcohol as the business was about to close.
“I was definitely frustrated,” Samia said. “I was not ready for the night to be over. I was frustrated by the abrupt end to the night.”
After the group exited Cogburn’s, Samia said he decided he would try to get back in and made his way to the smoker’s patio and tried the door there but it was locked.
“I can’t get it opened, which frustrates me even more,” he said.
He then walked away from his group and said he started getting onto a “negative self-talk loop” – frustrated by the abrupt end of the evening, frustrated not being able to get into the side entrance of Cogburn’s and frustrated because he felt he was spurn by a woman at the house party. He said he also was exhausted as he had been out since 4 or 5 p.m., drinking.
“And so, that all kind of contributed to basically flipping the switch from happy drunk to a very sad drunk,” he said.
He said he needed to relieve the pressure value of his emotional stress and because he couldn’t get more alcohol, he needed cigarettes and he was out.
“I see the vape store next door,” he testified. “I tried the door, it was locked. It was unacceptable to me. So I start beating on the door.”
Security footage showed Samia whaling at the glass entry door of Kure CBD and Vape. He smashed a hole in the door, cutting his fist but was unable to get the door unlocked.
He said he looked at his hand and saw that he was bleeding pretty badly.
“I’m looking at my hand and the blood is gushing out of it,” he said. “It was kind of like being doused in cold water.
“I was immediately no longer angry, no longer frustrated. I was embarrassed. I was ashamed that I let my negative emotions come out that way.”
He then decided it was time for him to return back to the house party and crash there.
Frank’s house
Samia said he thought he knew the way back to the house party and headed east toward 131st street and ended up at Frank’s home, about a half mile away from the smoke shop.
During the trial the prosecution pointed out that the house party was at a two-story stucco home in a cul-de-sac with other homes, north of Cogburn’s. Frank’s house was single story, wood and brick with a huge yard.
Samia testified that he couldn’t describe the house the party was at and that he was unfamiliar with the area.
“I’m walking down the sidewalk and I see a car and I think I recognize the car from the house party,” he said. “Oh, great I made it, awesome. So I go onto the premises and I got into the car to try and grab a car remote to open the garage door.”
Failing to find a garage-door opener, Samia said he thought that the next best option was to go to the door of the home. But he got turned around and ended up at the back door but didn’t know it at the time, he said.
He said he hit the screen door with an open hand because his knuckles by this time were pretty swollen, trying to get someone’s attention to let him in. He noticed all the windows were dark and there were no noises. So he tried the door handle and the door won’t open.
“So I kicked door trying to get the attention of whoever is in there,” Samia said. “I’m just shouting trying to get someone’s attention in there. I tried the door again. I put a little more pressure on it and it pops open.
“So the security door opens and I knocked on the actual entry door,” Samia said. “Nobody answers again. I try the door handle and the door is unlocked. So I opened the door and I go inside.”
The attack
Samia said the house was pitch black so he called out, “Hey guys, anyone here? Anybody back yet?”
“While I’m doing that, this figure comes rushing out of the darkness at me and starts hitting me,” Samia said. “He starts hitting me, wrestling me, pushing me and so I respond in kind. I hit back, I wrestled back, I pushed back.”
There were no words exchanged between the two, according to Samia.
According to police, Frank was likely sleeping when he was awoken by Samia forcing his way into the house and that the attack occurred in the living room.
Samia said he could not recall how many hits he received or how many times he hit back. He said at some point the two lost their footing and fell down onto the floor.
“We are kind of going back and forth, I’m still fighting him and he’s still fighting me,” Samia said. “He gets on top of me and he’s able to kind of pin my hips under his. So I panicked a bit.”
Samia said he couldn’t move and felt weight pressing down on his chest and eventually covering his face – his mouth and his nose.
“I assumed it was skin, I couldn’t tell you,” Samia said. “Reactively I bit down on whatever was covering my mouth. It caused the pressure to come off of me and give me enough space to kind of get my hands in between us.”
He said as the two continued to struggle, he realized he’s holding onto Frank’s neck.
“At that point in order to get out from underneath him I want to basically squeeze his neck enough to cause enough discomfort for him to let me out from underneath him,” Samia said.
He said he did not squeeze hard but he did apply force.
“I’m applying force to his neck and eventually the weight slacks off enough that I’m able to push the weight off me and get off from underneath him,” Samia recounted.
He said he didn’t know how computer cords got wrapped around Frank – there was a cord wrapped around Frank’s right arm, one around his upper torso and another around his neck.
Samia denied in court that he held Frank down while hitting him, although the prosecution said the blood splatter proved otherwise. He also denied using anything to hit Frank.
He did admit to punching Frank more than three times and as hard as he could.
Samia said his first indication that he was at the wrong house was “when someone came barreling at me out of the dark.”
“He charged out of a dark portion of the room and started hitting me,” Samia said. “It started and ended too fast to do deceleration.”
Andy Bernal, however, took the stand to counter Samia’s assertion that Frank charged at him.
Andy said it was impossible that Frank could have done that due to his leg injury in Vietnam – he was shot in the left calf with an AK-47.
“Because of the wound he suffered nerve damage,” Andy explained. “Because of that, the Army sent him home. He couldn’t function very well with nerve damage.”
He said Frank came home with partial use of his left leg and walked with a gait
“Despite the fact he suffered injury in Vietnam he managed to live a long and productive life,” Andy said.
He said Frank could play golf – often in charity events – and get on his tractor and mow the yard but anything involving cardio, he didn’t have the energy especially being almost 74.
“In 2020 even though he worked hard, he couldn’t move fast,” Andy said. “There’s no way he could run or go after anyone. Frank would not be able to barrel anyone.”
At six feet, three inches tall, Samia, who played defensive varsity football in high school, estimated he weighed 250 pounds at the time. Frank at death was six feet tall and weighed 237 pounds, according to the medical examiner.
The defense, however, argued that Frank took regular walks, did not use a walker or cane and despite his war injury the only medication he required was over-the-counter ibuprofen. The attorney also said that despite Frank’s age and some frailties, in a frightening situation he would have likely done things he otherwise would not do day-to-day.
Fleeing from the scene
Samia said after he freed himself, he stood up and was still kind of dizzy from being drunk but his first instinct was to get out.
“I’m in a fight with somebody I don’t know,” he said. “I go toward what I think was the door I came in, stumbling and tripping over something and eventually making my way out of the door.”
He estimated that he was in Frank’s house less than five minutes.
The prosecutor noted that Samia’s blood also was found in a back room and in a medicine cabinet.
Still in flight mode, Samia said he ran through the yard toward what he thought was the street and ended up stumbling and falling into a concrete irrigation ditch.
“After I pulled myself up from the canal I realized I had a bad cut on my knee,” he said. “It was bleeding pretty heavily through the jeans.”
Because his own shirt was covered in dirt, blood and sweat, Samia said he grabbed a shirt off an outdoor clothesline in another yard and changed.
“At this point I’ve given up all hope of getting back to the (party) house,” he said. “I decide to try to find any sign of life.”
He said he didn’t have his cell phone to call 911, so he started walking for what felt like a couple of hours, looking for help. He said blood was dripping off his hand and the blood from his knee had soaked his sock and was running into his tennis shoes.
The prosecutor noted that Samia sought help for himself but none for Frank. Samia responded that he didn’t know the extent of Frank’s injuries nor did he know that Frank was elderly.
Eventually a car pulled up to park on a street in front of him and after the driver goes into a house, Samia said he knocked on the door, asking the resident to call 911.
While paramedics tended to his injuries, Samia admitted he lied to police more than once when asked how he got his injuries.
He told police he couldn’t remember anything after going to the house party as he was black-out drunk. Samia said he was embarrassed about getting into a fight and was scared of the repercussion.
According to police, Samia was about 1 mile north from Frank’s house when he knocked on the resident’s door for help.
The investigation
After Samia wandered away from his group, the designated driver took everyone home and then called police about an hour later at 2:28 a.m. to report that Samia had attempted to break into the smoke shop.
Officers saw an obvious blood trail traversing east from the shop and they followed it straight to Frank’s house. They found Frank’s Honda Accord with its Purple Heart license plate in the driveway – blood was on and inside the car.
The blood trail led to the home’s back door, which police said showed evidence of forced entry. There was more blood on the security door and the wood door.
Officers said they heard moaning coming from inside the home and found Frank bloody on the ground. Frank showed signs of being strangled, the right side of his face looked like there was a bite mark and his right earlobe was partially severed, according to police.
Frank never made a statement to the police due to the extent of his injuries.
A separate 911 call from the homeowner on Samia’s behalf brought officers to Elliot Road and Neely Street and eventually he was arrested.
Sentencing day
On the day of Samia’s sentencing, prosecutor Jon Eliason called Frank a true American hero who excelled in school and athletics.
Eliason noted the impact of Frank’s death on his large family, who packed the courtroom. Frank was one of 10 children and came from a farming family with deep roots in Gilbert.
“He was a very giving person, grew vegetables to give to people less fortunate,” he said, adding that Frank was killed in a “vicious, brutal manner.”
He said Frank felt pain as he laid on the floor, as he was being carried out on a stretcher and when a tube was forced down his throat.
“He felt everything,” said Eliason, who then disputed each of the defense’s list of mitigating circumstances for Samia, including a lack of criminal intent, employment history, lack of a criminal history, family support and remorse.
“We have yet to see remorse,” Eliason said.
He said the claim that Samia’s conduct was unlikely to reoccur was “speculative.”
“It’s not a risk the court should take,” he said, adding that Samia made choices that night and should be held accountable for them by being locked up in prison for the rest of his life.
Defense attorney Adam Feldman said the sentencing should be comparable to other similar cases and not based on the evaluation of the life that was lost.
“I ask for life with the possibility of parole after 25 years,” he said. “Jake has the potential to be released just shy of his 60th birthday. A life sentence with a possibility of parole is utterly appropriate.”
He said Samia has shown remorse and acceptance of responsibility for what happened. Samia testified even though he didn’t have to and admitted that he had lied to police, Feldman pointed out.
Defense attorney Armando Nava said Samia had shown remorse the “entire time.”
He said that Samia has taken anger management classes in custody and if he is granted parole in the future, he is not the same person in 2020 or in 2023.
“All we are asking for is a possibility of redemption,” he said. “What is justice without mercy?”
Famia’s support
Family members and a friend spoke on behalf of Samia, saying his actions on Oct. 11 was totally out of character.
Kristine Smith, his former mother-in-law, said she’s known Samia since he was 14.
She said Samia was different from how he was described during the trial. She said he was “kind, caring and gentle and worked hard to live life without affecting people.”
“Jake, despite the challenges of Oct. 11, has helped other inmates adapt to life in jail,” she noted. “He did apologize to Mr. Bernal’s family in court. This is the Jake we all know and love.”
She asked the Bernal Family to consider forgiveness and not take away Samia’s life as he was still able to contribute to society.
Rick Sralik, a high school friend, called Samia a loyal and compassion person who would give away his last dollar.
“To me he’ll always be Jacob, my boy who I love and will always love,” said mother Natasha Griffith.
She said her son was dealing with the break up with his wife, whom he loved since they were both 14. He coped by self-medicating with alcohol, she said.
“He’s a sweet, introverted person,” she said. “He’s not a harden criminal.”
She pleaded for a sentence that was “just and not vengeful.”
Kiana Samia said her younger bro0ther regretted what happened Oct. 11 and not to misconstrue his ability to compartmentalize as a lack of remorse.
“Don’t think he is not remorseful of what happened,” she said.
The killer apologizes
“I am terribly sorry for my actions that night,” Samia told the court. “Because of me the community lost a beloved brother, cousin, uncle, friend and a pillar of the community.”
He added that he’s realized the psychological trauma that he’s inflicted on an entire community, Bernal’s family and his own family.
He said the person who killed Frank was not the person he wanted to be nor did he think he was like that 99% of the time.
“I’m truly deeply sorry for the decisions I made,” he said. “I had two and a half years to think about all the decisions I made that day.”
Samia said his young brother had text him that fateful day to hop on a computer and play a game, which he typically would have done but decided to go out instead.
He said he also made the decision to punch a hole in the smoke shop’s glass door, to enter a car that wasn’t his, to enter Frank’s house and to run away after being in an altercation.
He said he didn’t stop to check on Frank’s vitals because his first instinct was to get away and that he was scared.
“I made the decision to lie to police,” he said. “It was a bad decision that millions of Americans make every day.”
He added that he worried that he would be held “to a higher responsibility for something other people have also done.”
Griffith declined to comment on the judge’s sentence but Andy had plenty to say.
“The issue that I have with the sentencing is he may get out when he is 60,” he said. “My brother was almost 74 when he died.
“So this guy should not get out of jail until at least the same age as my brother. But that’s out of our hands and that is what we have to live with.”