JILL HUMPHERYS
Occupation: Homemaker
Education: BA in English, minor in French with a teaching certificate from Utah State University, 1985
Number of Children: 5
Number of children in GPS schools: 0
Number of children who graduated from GPS schools: 5
Prior public office, if any: elected 3 times to the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board
Community Involvement: Arizona School Boards Association, School Connect, Education Forward Arizona, Support Our Schools AZ, Gilbert Education Foundation, Spring Meadows Neighborhood—winner of Congress of Neighborhoods Mayor’s Partners in Excellence Award 2005 for leading a playground installation, my local church.
GPS Involvement: Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board Member, 2012-Present; Recipient of School Connect Collaborative Leadership Award, 2021; Maricopa County Co-Director for Arizona School Board Association, 2017-2021; Attended all board meetings 2012-present; Volunteer: Co-Founder Gilbert Supporters of the Gifted 2006-2012, GHS Choir Boosters Chair for Uniforms, Co-Founder Gilbert Music Matters, Art Masterpiece volunteer.
What three actions as a board member are you most proud?
I am most proud of hiring Superintendent Dr. McCord with a 5-0 vote, providing updated curriculum and technology for students, and competitive salaries for teachers and employees. Other accomplishments include hiring a social worker or mental health counselor for every school, passing the Override and Bond Elections of 2015 and 2019, and securing our campuses.
Other than state funding, what has been your biggest disappointment as a board member?
My biggest disappointment has been the unnecessary legislation passed by our Governor and legislators regarding our public schools this session. We work with parents as partners. We are teaching the AZ Academic Standards, not Critical Race Theory. Our teachers, counselors, administrators, and staff are professionals who care about students.
Why are you running for the board?
Our GPS schools are the heart of our community. Every child deserves the best education we can give. I am running for the GPS School Board because I am passionate about ensuring that every child has the support and the resources to be successful in school and in life.
What three personal qualities and/or experience qualify you for office?
Three personal qualities that set me apart are my leadership skills, my ability to collaborate, and my focus on student achievement.
I value these words from Policy BCA Board Member Ethics, “Remember always that a Board member's first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending the public schools.”
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
One idea that I think worth exploring is teacher housing. Districts in rural communities are already offering this. The legislature must pass a change in statute before this can be considered. I also believe that smaller class sizes would help teachers address student academic and behavioral needs while feeling less stressed.
What specific actions would you consider to attract and retain school bus drivers? Should the district revise its transportation program?
It seems every few years, this is a problem we must address. I would look at recruiting college students and see if we can work around their schedule. We have increased driver pay, changed school start times, reduced the number of bus routes, consolidated bus barns, and updated transportation technology.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
We compete by having certified teachers who are professionals in teaching and learning, updated curriculum that offers rigor and relevance, and choice options in classes, programs, and extra-curricular activities that students find engaging.
Are you satisfied with the security measures now in place at GPS Schools? Why or why not?
Our schools are much more secure than they were five years ago. We have added secure entrances, video cameras, fencing, and security guards. Using the bond money, we are working on other security upgrades. There is always more to do to ensure the safety of our facilities and our students.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district?
Since I began serving on the GPS Board, the district has become more transparent regarding its finances with new financial software, monthly finance reports, bond spending presentations, and the Audit Committee. School finance is complex, so I would like to see information and graphics that makes our Annual Financial Report more accessible to the community.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
We address declining enrollment by offering high quality education and welcoming schools for every student and marketing that to our community and surrounding communities. There are no easy answers to declining birth rates, changing demographics, and higher housing prices, but continuous improvement and our focus on student achievement will draw students to our schools.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord’s performance and explain your answer:
Dr. Shane McCord deserves for an A for his leadership. He has deep relationships, and he has those hard conversations when things need to change for the sake of students. Changes he has led include transportation, school security, updated curriculum, current technology, and fiscal management. HE truly cares about students, families, staff, and community.
Yes or no:
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents? No.
Do you favor uniformed school resource officers on campuses? Yes.
Will you respond to media calls/emails? Yes.
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks? No.