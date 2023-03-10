One-on-one engagement and using HOAs more were some of the suggestions the public pitched to several Town Council members to improve communications between the two.
A council subcommittee hosted three forums last week to solicit the feedback.
“We’ve been through a lot, the pandemic, economic unrest, political unrest,” said Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque, who oversaw the first town hall. “There are so many different things going on in our community and we at the town understand that the world has changed and we have to change, too. There’s a different expectation of the way we communicate than there was before 2020.”
At the forums, residents also were asked for what they considered were top issues for the town, which they said were maintain infrastructure, manage growth, cost of services, environmental sustainability and transportation.
Tilque, who chairs the Council Subcommittee on Communications, said the residents’ input along with an online survey will be compiled and presented to the council in May for direction.
The online survey posed 10 questions, including – how do residents preferred to engage with council members, what local issue mattered most to them, how do they like to get their information from the Town , what social media platform they most use and if they have a good understnading of the issues voted on by council.
The committee formed shortly after residents last year began showing up in force at council meetings regarding The Ranch proposal to convert nearly 300 acres for light-industrial uses near the Morrison Ranch community. Twice cops were ordered to remove residents from the meetings.
In an effort to control the audience, the council banned residents from bringing signs or banners into its chambers and prohibited them from cheering or clapping for speakers except for during a town proclamation.
Mayor Brigette Peterson, who’s received the brunt of residents’ criticism, in October proposed creating the adhoc committee “to explore policies, best practices and other resources to help promote civil discourse in public meetings that balance the Town of Gilbert’s ability to conduct effective meetings while also ensuring the public’s right to participate and desire to be heard.”
At the March 7 meeting resident Jimmy Lindblom pointed out that the challenge with residents is because everyone is getting their information from a plethora of different media outlets.
“I think it’s these bubbles all throughout the community,” said Lindblom, who sits on the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. “And more the older generation… I really only get information from the paper and Linkedin.”
He suggested the town do more person-to-person engagement.
A few residents recommended the possibility for the council to use the leadership of HOAs more heavily to disseminate information because Gilbert’s information lagged on its community homepages and prior apps used by the town.
Tilque said that in the past the Town had a service that worked with HOAs more and “it’s been on our radar… and an avenue we’re working on.”
Lago Estancia HOA Board President Alan Kranzberg said that he was keeping his community of 713 residents well-informed but asked Tilquem “How do you prefer to be heard from citizens, like top three?”
“Is it easiest to email and set up an appointment,” Tilque responded. “But personally I’m a one-on-one person. I would love to have the opportunity to sit down and talk through the issue.”
Town Manager Patrick Banger mentioned more avenues and pointed out how during the pandemic the city used mainly text messages but he explained it was no longer cost effective and that mailings often gets discarded.
The method in which people give and receive information is shifting constantly and that the Town intends to collect as much data as possible to shift to what people are consuming today while keeping the cost low, he said.
“One thing I’d like to highlight is Government 311,” Banger said. “If you have not downloaded that app. it has become a very useful and powerful tool for us. You can report anything broken, graffiti, street lights, potholes, anything that is going on, even minor police infractions issues speeding down your street. We hope to get as many residents as possible on that.”