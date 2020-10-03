Four candidates are vying for the three open seats on the Higley Unified School Board election this November.
The Gilbert Sun News sent questions to candidates Tiffany Shultz, Michelle Anderson and incumbents Greg Wojtovich and Kristina Reese. Only Anderson responded to the questions by deadline.
First day of in-person early vote is Oct. 7 for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Michelle Anderson
Age: 43
Residence: Gilbert
Education: Bachelor’s of science in secondary education (emphasis in biology) plus an additional 18 hours in mathematics
Profession: High school chemistry and physical science teacher in the QueenCreekUnifiedSchool District
Do you have or had children attend HUSD schools: Yes. Our children have been in HUSD since kindergarten and are currently in 10th and 12th grades.
Community involvement: Currently serve son the Queen Creek High School Site Council. In communication with WilliamsFieldHigh School administration and waiting for the WFHS Site Council to begin in order to apply to volunteer on the committee. Have served on the Coronado and Cooley Site councils; former member of the Cooley Leadership Team; served on the District Curriculum Committee; served on the District Leadership Committee; volunteered for crosswalk (multiple years) at Coronado Elementary; served on a team that purchased, packaged, and delivered meals to families in Gilbert and Mesa when the schools were closed for Red for Ed; and volunteered to prep and package meals provided by HUSD when the schools were closed for COVID-19.
Question 1: Why are you running for election?
A: My 12 years of employment in the Higley Unified School District (in Human Resources as the substitute coordinator and benefits specialist, in the Superintendent’s Office as the administrative assistant to the Governing Board, and Cooley Middle School as a science teacher) has enabled me to gain a unique and wide range of experiences, knowledge, participation and involvement with district operations, policies and procedures. I have become educated and experienced with district policies and procedures and have had the opportunity to work with the superintendent (previous and current), directors, administrators, educators and support staff. I have always wanted to take my experience, knowledge, and passion to serve to the next level for the school district, but could not, for years, because I was employed in the school district.
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district during the pandemic and how would you solve them?
A: Three challenges facing the district are:
1. Returning to in-class instruction and sustaining safe and quality learning and environments.
2. Holding online/remote instruction and in-class instruction simultaneously with the possibility for students to return to the classroom after the semester.
3. The recent change in the superintendent.
Proposed solutions include:
1. In order to sustain in-class instruction, students, staff and parents will need to work together to promote and follow practices that eliminate/reduce the spread of bacterial and viral microorganisms. Consistency will be key. The district will also need to be careful to not overextend, overexpose and overwork staff during this time. There will need to be close examination of the budget to look for money to staff in areas that will take some “other duties as assigned” off the plates of educators so they can focus on instruction.
2. Simultaneous instruction for in-class and online learners and instructors needs have continuous and consistent communication among Teachers and Administrators regarding pacing, assessments, and transition.
3. (See response for question 5)
Question 3: What skills to you bring to the table and how will they benefit the district?
A: My skills include: being an educator for over seven years (in math and science); working in the Human Resources Department of a school district for nine years, which included supervising, coordinating, managing and orientating substitute teachers and teachers; processing newly hired employees; benefits enrollment orientation; operating in a confidential manner as it pertained to employee records; communicating processes and time frames; creating and maintaining an Employee Handbook; reviewing contracts; participating in employee evaluations; maintaining confidentiality; following: ARS, HIPPA, EEOC, FCRA, FLSA, FMLA, ADA, COBRA, OSHA, ASRS, federal and state laws, and district policy for hiring, managing, insuring and maintaining employees; communicating policy and procedures to staff; researching salaries; reviewing data on turnover and absenteeism; developing and managing a district-wide substitute teacher budget; and collaborating with the Finance and Payroll departments.
Question 4: Why should voters elect someone who doesn’t have any experience on a school board during a time of uncertainty due to COVID-19?
A: I am not a newcomer to education or district office operations. I will bring real experience and a unique perspective to the dais. I will not just be a warm body. Although I have not served on a school board, I was employed as the HigleyUnifiedSchool District administrative assistant to the Governing Board. I have worked directly with Higley superintendents, directors, administrators and school board members. I have created Governing Board agendas, taken meeting minutes in open and executive sessions, met with Governing Board, directors, and community members to coordinate communication and agenda items. I have researched and communicated policy for the superintendent, school board members, district staff and the community. I also have three years of experience as an educator at CooleyMiddle School and nine years of employment in the HUSD Human Resources office.
Question 5: Do you agree with the current board’s decision to promote Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley to superintendent to serve through 2023 when Mike Thomason retires at the end of this school year instead of waiting for the new board to take office? Why or why not?
A: A new superintendent, not vetted by the community and determined rather quietly and quickly by the acting-Governing Board in executive session, will need to be visible on sites and in the community to build relationships and gain trust. I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. (Dawn) Foley and am familiar with her. She is a highly intelligent, hardworking, talented woman. Others need to have the opportunity to determine that. There may have been more qualified individuals for the position, but the opportunity for others to apply and interview was not given. Dr. Foley will need to prove herself to be the most qualified and capable for this position in other ways.
Question 6: Do you think the board made the decision to reopen campuses for in-person learning was too soon or too late and explain why.
A: I agree with students returning to the classroom, especially following the metrics and benchmarks. The community was surveyed, more than once, and the data was in favor of returning. The survey of staff supported returning as well. I am glad the district provided remote/online learning options for students and staff. Individual health is vital, and our community should have safe options.
The decision made by the seated board was discussed and made within multiple executive sessions. I cannot confidently comment on their decision due to not having sufficient information as to why board members voted the way they did.
Question 7: Do you think the current board is doing a good job and if not, why not and if so, why are you running then?
A: The current board is serving in an extremely difficult time that requires their attention to matters beyond “normal” school policies and procedures. They have had to sacrifice personal time and relationships to attend meetings and research for the sake of the district and the community. Challenges like this can bring teams together, create a divide, or further a divide. My observation is that the sitting board was not whole before the extreme challenges of COVID and has further divided them. I initially decided to run because I was no longer employed with the district and my level of expertise in education and within the district had grown. It is a good time to seat a new member who can bring perspectives and experiences as a parent, past employee and current educator.
Question 8: What areas do you see where the district can improve itself and how would you do it?
A: The district can improve in funding educational activities and resources. They can also review the budget to find funds to employ support staff that can assist classroom teachers and other educators with “other duties as assigned” so that they are not overextended, overexposed, and overworked.
There also needs to be improvement in the recruitment and sustainment of paraprofessionals and aides. Their value is under appreciated at times and many work beyond their contract duties for the success of the student. The turnover rate of staff can be detrimental to academic success and student safety, and gaps in employment leave IEP’s and 504 plans not fulfilled.
Question 9: What can the district do to bring back students it is losing to charter schools?
A: First, the district needs to be more consistent and intentional in determining why students are leaving. Once relevant and accurate data is obtained, decisions can be made.
Question 10: With racial unrest in the spotlight what can the district do to address this given its campuses and the town lack a lot of diversity.
A: The district can continue to and improve funding for counselors and programs that promote a positive campus. There also needs to be consistency from site administration in handling behavior that has been observed and reported as being harmful. Teachers have brought forward fantastic ideas for promoting student self-confidence, value and belonging to their campus. There needs to be more support for teachers as they offer solutions. And there needs to be more open conversations between parents and administration as concerns are brought forward, especially when they are consistent.
Question 11: There have been a lot of complaints regarding online learning during the pandemic, what can the district do to improve that experience?
A: With the return to the classroom, hopefully, most of the complaints have been resolved. Moving forward with the remaining students that are online, the district can make the learning platforms and communication more aligned. Parents/guardians, students and teachers struggle greatly with managing multiple formats of communication and learning platforms. Parents with children across multiple-grade levels and schools and those who have children with special needs have had to deal with more chaos than many.