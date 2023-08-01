A special Gilbert Town Council meeting tonight, Aug. 1, could see a vote of no confidence in Mayor Brigette Peterson’s leadership.
Council members Chuch Bongiovanni, Bobbi Buchli and Jim Torgeson placed the item on the 7 p.m. agenda. The mayor could not be reached for comment.
“We’re just doing what we believe we need to do to create an environment of unity and trust on the council,” Bongiovanni said. “We’re not looking for a penalty, we’re looking for a better relationship.”
A vote of no confidence would not remove the mayor but signal the level of council support for her. Torgeson declined to comment and Buchli could not be reached.
Six months into her first term as mayor, Peterson received the first of what would be at least nine ethics complaints filed against her since taking office in January 2021. She was cleared of wrongdoing by an outside investigator
Peteson also is the subject of federal and state lawsuits over claims of violating the First Amendment and making “false statements” that harmed a resident dentist’s reputation and practice.
Dr. Brandon Ryff, who is a party to the federal suit and the plaintiff in the state suit, said the town has become a “laughing stock.”
“I’m embarrassed,” he said in a released statement. “The pettiness, the vindictiveness, the arrogance. It’s pathetic, it’s disgusting.
“Our mayor has had more ethics complaints than any elected official in Gilbert’s history. Our mayor has been the subject of more embarrassing, negative, controversial news articles than any elected official in Gilbert’s history.
“Leadership starts at the top, and our mayor has repeatedly failed our town and every resident who lives here.”
Ryff said that Peterson has failed to demonstration leadership traits, including being level-headed, adept at resolving conflict and focused on establishing relationships and building trust.
“A real mayor invites and welcomes public participation and enjoys hearing from their constituents,” Ryff said. “In fact, a real mayor values the free expression of differing viewpoints from citizens as critical to the formation and evolution of effective public policy to truly serve the people’s interest.”