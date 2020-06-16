More than a year and over $12,000 in attorney fees later, a Gilbert man has agreed to a settlement after running afoul of the town’s ban on feeding feral cats on a public right-of-way.
Gilbert, which adopted the moniker “Kindness, USA,” is the only municipality in the state with such a law.
“I did not intend to feed on the right-of-way and I didn’t know I was on the public right-of-way,” Paul Rodriguez told the Gilbert Sun News. “As soon as this happened, I changed locations. I’m not going to be on a public right-of-way again.”
Rodriguez last Tuesday pled guilty to the “unlawful feeding of wild and feral animals, a class 1 misdemeanor,” according to municipal court Judge James Dunham.
Rodriguez’s original court date was scheduled for last June but it’s been postponed at least four times, noted Dunham, who refused to again continue what he called an “old case.”
Dunham also commented that he sympathized with Rodriguez’s feeding of the cats but advised him do so without breaking the law.
Under the diversion plea agreement, the conviction will not go on Rodriguez’s record and will be dismissed if he completes an ethics-based, decision-making class by Dec. 9. He also has to pay a $150 screening fee and not return to the scene of the offense.
Rodriguez was arrested May 11, 2019 by Gilbert police who accused him of lying about getting permission from a property owner to feed cats on a downtown vacant lot near Ash Street and Washington Avenue.
That charge and two others were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Rodriguez was originally facing one charge but as his case got continued, the town tacked on additional charges.
Rodriguez, who was fingerprinted and photographed at the police station after his arrest, had already been cited twice for violating the ban, paying a $100 and then a $259 fine.
The investment counselor’s first citation came in October 2018, five months after Town Council passed the ordinance outlawing the feeding of homeless cats on town-owned property like parks and on public rights-of-way.
At the time, Rodriguez and other volunteer cat feeders said they were caught unaware of the newly minted law that was unanimously passed without comment or a staff presentation earlier in May.
The town later said it adopted the feeding ban to address issues stemming from cat food left out on town property and rights-of-way, which were remedied at taxpayers’ expense. People in the TNR community blamed rogue feeders for leaving behind messes and causing the problems.
There’s been at least two other residents who’s been warned by police for breaking the ban but Rodriguez is the only one so far the town has prosecuted.
Feeding free-roaming outdoor cats is what Rodriguez and other volunteer self-described carers do under a management program known as trap, neuter and release or TNR.
TNR entails trapping feral cats They are then sterilized and returned back to their colony, which dies off through natural attrition, cat advocates say.
Essential to the program’s success is regular feeding of the cats subsequent to their return to prevent them from roaming elsewhere in search of food.
If they leave, it creates a vacuum effect and other feral cats will move into that vicinity, defeating the purpose of stabilizing a cat population in a specific area.
The TNR program is the most humane and effective way to stabilize and help reduce outdoor feral cat populations through natural attrition, according to Arizona Humane Society. Other surrounding Valley municipalities such as Chandler and Mesa support the program.
Since the law’s passage, Rodriguez and others last year attempted to persuade the Council to change the policy by attending meetings with signs and speaking with no success.
Other volunteers met with town officials in an effort to find a compromise that would allow for TNR but that also was unsuccessful.
Although the town doesn’t prevent TNR, officials have said putting food in the traps on public property would constitute a violation.
What Rodriguez and his wife have spent in attorney fees pales in comparison to what he’s shelled out over a decade of taking care of the town’s feral cat population, their food and veterinary bills.
“Next month it will be 14 years,” he said. “We probably invested $100,000 in the 14 years.”
Rodriguez agreed it’s been an arduous legal journey since his arrest.
“Thirteen months minus two days,” he said the day after his court hearing. “This has gone on so long.”
But, he said he will still stay active in animal welfare and has only one regret.
“I regret not knowing where the public right of way was,” he said.