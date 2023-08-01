Gilbert Town Council on Aug. 1 night backed off action on a no-confidence vote against Mayor Brigette Peterson, instead agreeing to go with an outside mediator to work out members' differences.
Councilman Chuch Bongiovanni put the item on the agenda with the help of Council members Bobbi Buchli and Jim Torgeson. But as the meeting progressed, it became apparent that Bongiovanni could not persuade the needed majority of his peers to go along with him.
“I’m interested in finding a long-term solution to eliminate the underlying issues that are driving us to work against one another and to publicly chastise one another, which is viewed by the outside world as a dysfunctional and retaliatory environment,” said Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque, who took chaired the special meeting.
Peterson was not allowed to participate, except to respond to criticism.
“This is a vicious circle of drama and instability," Tilque continued. “This type of environment will have long-lasting impact as businesses decided to not move here or move out because of the impression of instability of its leaders. This is not who we are.”
The embattled mayor has been the subject of at least nine ethics violation complaints – which she was cleared - since taking office in January 2021. Peterson also is named in a federal and a state lawsuit.
Peterson’s July filing of an ethics violation complaint against Torgeson prompted Bongiovanni to put his proposal on the Aug. 1 agenda. He’s also filed an ethics complaint against Peterson for the way she went about submitting the complaint against Torgeson.
