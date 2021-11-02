Unofficial election results Tuesday showed the town’s $515-million bond winning voter approval and Higley Unified School District’s $95-million bond request heading for defeat.
The only results that the County Recorder said it would be posting Tuesday night also showed less than a fifth of Gilbert and Higley Unified voters even sent in ballots in the all-mail election. Turnout for both hovered around just over 18 percent of registered voters.
The Gilbert bond issue was winning 52-48 percent while the vote against the Higley bond was 54 percent to 46 percent favoring it.
Meanwhile, Gilbert residents living in the Chandler Unified School District saw voters in that district give thumbs up to its override request by a margin of 56 percent to 44 percent.
That vote allows CUSD to spend 15 percent over the state limit for school spending for the next seven years. That vote, worth more than $42 million in spending on the district's day-to-day operations, also came on ballots cast by about a fifth of registered voters.
A spokeswoman for the County Recorder said it would likely not release any new results until Thursday and that a complete unofficial count would likely be released Friday.
Gilbert’s general obligation bond will fund projects to ease traffic congestion and improve safety, according to town officials.
Some of the proposed projects include connecting Ocotillo Road with a bridge over the regional park, removing and replacing 28 old and obsolete bus shelters and pads, building three trail crossings, making improvements at various locations around schools and putting in fiber optics for advanced traffic detection.
Also, a transit center for a future commuter rail is proposed south of Williams Field Road, west of Recker Road within the Colley Station neighborhood.
The bond would be paid off through secondary-property taxes, and town officials said it won’t increase the tax rate of $0.99 per $100 of assessed value of a home.
Gilbert intends to maintain the $0.99 property tax rate for the repayment of its existing debt and the bonds. Regardless of whether the bonds are approved, the total property tax payment may change based on any changes in assessed property value or in the tax rates from the county, your local school district, or other overlapping taxing jurisdictions.
It’s been 13 years since Gilbert voters have been asked to approve a transportation bond and since then the population has grown to 260,000 from 196,602.
Town officials also pointed to the need for the bond as residents in surveys and social media have repeatedly put transportation as their No. 1 priority.
Additionally, Gilbert was expected to have 330,000 residents when it reaches build-out in about a decade.
Although there was no opposition listed in the ballot information pamphlet for the bond, opponents on social media have been calling for its defeat. Some claimed it would raise taxes and others said the amount being borrowed was too big.
A resident who owns a sign company and filed two of the ethics complaints against the mayor tied the bond to the embattled Peterson with multiple signs planted at intersections. Mayor Brigette Peterson recently escaped formal reprimand from the Council after an outside attorney determined she did not violate the town’s ethics policy alleged in five separate complaints filed by four people.
Voters who live within HUSD’s boundary determined the fate of $95-milion bond, the spending of it spread out over five years.
The district proposed spending the bulk of the bond – 33.7 percent or $32 million – to retire one of two controversial and costly leases executed in 2012.
At the time, the district was seeing explosive student growth and entered agreements where it leased two new buildings for 40 years from a nonprofit. The buildings currently house the Cooley and the Sossaman campuses, the district’s only middle schools.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime to the district is nearly $160 million and former Superintendent Denise Birdwell was indicted earlier this year for allegedly engineering the deals by rigging the bids and taking payoffs.
The next big spend proposed was $27 million for adding more classrooms, adding specialty building spaces and upgrading and remodeling aging buildings.
Technology and safety projects make up 16.3 percent of the proposed bond spending and $11 million was proposed for major maintenance such as replacing HVAC units and for roofing and flooring projects.
The last time voters decided on a school-spending measure was in 2019 when they approved continuing a 15-percent override, which is funded by a property tax increase
The bond with interest would cost property owners an estimated $137 million when it’s paid off. For a typical home with an assessed value of $250,000, the property tax is estimated to be $163 a year, according to the district’s voter pamphlet.