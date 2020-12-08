A Chandler man is among the four artists featured next month in the popular AZ Creates! a web series.
The series, which highlights artists and authors, is produced and hosted by Laurie Fagan of Chandler’s Fox Crossing community.
Among her guests is Robert Diepenbrock of Chandler’s Clemente Ranch neighborhood.
He will be joined by author Karen Mueller Bryson of Florence, fiber and glass artist Adriene Buffington and author Edward L. Gates, both of Prescott.
In the Dec. 3 installment, Diepenbrock will discuss his background in theatre, film and television and creating special effects models for “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and “ET: The Extraterrestrial,” among other blockbusters.
He is also launching a new web series about locomotives, based on his model train involvement.
Bryson, a best-selling author, playwright, screenwriter, university psychology professor and publisher, will be featured in AZ Creates! “What Are You Reading?” installment.
In the Dec. 17 edition of the series, the Creative Connection artist is Buffington, who talks about her years of making fiber art quilts and more recently, lamp work glass beads.
Also on that program is Gates, a western/sci-fi published author who is also involved heavily in theatre.
In the program’s regular arts events segment, called “Something to Look Forward To,” co-host and graphic designer Cathy Beard of Clemente Ranch will highlight art happenings from around the state.
The featured nonprofit for the Dec. 3 episode will be the Arizona Citizens for the Arts, an organization for that helps with legislative issues for the arts. The Dec. 17 installment will feature Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona.
The programs all close with a “Creative Quote of the Day.”
AZ Creates! is a twice-monthly, half-hour web series to highlight artists, writers, dancers, musicians, film, theatre and TV creatives, and other artistic people in Arizona.
Fagan, an artist and crime fiction novel writer, designed the program to connect art patrons with artists, and to work on a positive project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Show #7 airs at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, and Show #8 on Dec. 17. All episodes are available on the AZ Creates! YouTube channel at any time, along with other video content.
Sponsorships are available with introductory rates and discounts for multi-show commitments. Sponsors for the show include Mary Contreras State Farm Insurance, Sibley’s West, an Arizona and Chandler Gift Shop and Times Media.
