Whether you are celebrating Galentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day next weekend, three Gilbert restaurants have you covered.
Galentine’s Day was popularized by the TV sitcom “Parks and Recreation” in 2010 as a day for female friendship.
At Peacock Wine Bar, 1525 N. Gilbert Road, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, guests can get two glasses of bubbly or mimosas with a special Galentine’s charcuterie board for $25. The Galentine’s Board will be a personal size board with a special surprise.
Meanwhile, the recently opened B Gastrobar and the related Copper & Logs have special menus and hours for Valentine’s Day
Those two Gilbert restaurants, along with Cuisine & Wine Bistro in Chandler, all plan fixed-price per person or couple dinners and required reservations are available from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at all three.
Mairead Buschtetz oversees operations at the three restaurants that she co-owns with her husband, Fabrice, executive chef for the three establishments.
Chef Steven Buschtetz, who runs the kitchen at B Gastrobar, created an eclectic selection of favorites with the diner’s choice of a bottle of prosecco, chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon. For $75, a couple will start the evening with smoked salmon tartare, then continue the celebration with Chef Steven’s mixed board and an assortment of desserts.
At Copper & Logs in Gilbert, Chef Mike Maitrel-Burgard crafted a menu featuring choices of three starters, three entrees and two desserts at $70 per person for the meal.
The Peacock Wine Bar also plans Valentine’s cookie decorating, Valentine’s Day wine glass painting and wine tastings.
Happy hour is now offered daily until 7 p.m. with specials on wines by the glass and bottle along with food specials. In addition, the local wine bar now offers the following daily specials: Mondays, 20 percent off for educators with valid ID; Tuesdays,- $10 off all bottles of wine; Wednesdays, fondue and a bottle for $50; Thursdays, happy hour all night long and $15 Peacock Boards; Fridays, live music starting at 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, $15 bottomless mimosas
The Wine & Lover’s Pairing makes for a pre- or post-dinner activity. For $35, patrons get four 3-ounce pours of wine paired with four artisanal chocolates that are locally made.
A special Valentine’s Day package for celebrating at home also is available.
Details: peacockwinebar.com, bgastrobar.com, copperandlogs.com.