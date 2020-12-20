Gilbert residents can appreciate a good churro. However, with the lack of food truck festivals and fairs, we’re hard pressed to find them.
Entrepreneur Scott Porter came up with an alternative to bring them into homes – the Take & Bake Churro Kit.
“We’ve been making our churros fresh from scratch and we always fry them fresh on demand,” he says about his food truck. “We fill them with happiness, is what we say. We take happiness to the masses now with the Take & Bake Churro Kit.”
San Diablo Artisan Churros is the only nationwide purveyor of gourmet fresh filled churros. The kit includes 13 premade and chilled mini churros ($23.99). The award-winning churro dough is made from scratch, fried to golden-perfection, and coated with sugar and freshly ground cinnamon.
San Diablo’s Take & Bake kit gives customers flexibility to fill churros in their home kitchen with filling of their choice, including dulce de leche, Nutella, sweet cream, homemade lemon curd and raspberry.
“All you do is pop a couple in the oven for 6 minutes and use the reusable squeeze bottle to fill them with whatever you like,” Porter says.
The idea came about when Porter’s company lost its corporate event businesses due to COVID-19. He says he got creative after friends told him to ship the churros to friends or family for their birthdays or for corporate care packages.
“We decided to make this happen,” he says. “People can give them as gifts, celebrate a special day or have fun with loved ones at home. “It’s a little bit of an activity. You can fill them with the filling we send or experiment with what you have in the kitchen.”
Gluten-sensitive churros are available as well. The dough is gluten free, however, they are fried with the same oil as flour ones.
“Depending on how severe the reaction is, some folks can have those,” he says. “Shortly, we’ll be selling our signature cinnamon sugars. We grind our own cinnamon. We have normal cinnamon sugar, a diablo cayenne spice with cinnamon sugar, or habanero sugar with cinnamon sugar. We’ll be packaging and selling them in the pack with the three.”
Order: sandiablochurros.com