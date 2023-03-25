The Symphony of the Southwest, a hidden gem of an orchestra with members from throughout the East, presents its season final concert on April 1.
Playfully titled Romantic Favorites for April Fools, the eclectic symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center.
Until 2008, Symphony of the Southwest was called the Mesa Symphony.
The current name better indicates not only the demographics of its 70-plus musicians, but also the composition of the audience it attracts.
The Symphony of the Southwest has been under the baton of conductor Cal Stewart Kellogg since 2005. His vast experience, as indicated in his biography on SymphonyoftheSouthwest.org, spans the world.
Before moving to Phoenix in 2000, Maestro Kellogg conducted 24 opera productions over 16 consecutive seasons for the prestigious Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.
The maestro is an avid believer in the power of live music.
“The symphony concert is a real thrill; you can’t match it. You can play CDs all day but they’re not the same as when you hear the symphony live. It’s exceptional.” said Kellogg, who lived and studied in Italy for two decades right after high school.
Among the symphony orchestra’s members is Mesa resident Andrew “Andy” Bunch, who is concluding his 49th season. He joined in 1974, shortly after graduating from Arizona State University.
The bassoonist has served under seven conductors, including Kellogg. His first three conductors were Bill Engelsman of Mesa’s Westwood High School; Ralston Pitt, who at the time was music supervisor for Mesa Public Schools; and Wayne Roederer, string specialist for the Mesa district.
“It is always inspiring to work with colleagues that are as dedicated and talented as the musicians in the orchestra,” said Bunch.
“In the early years the symphony held its concerts at high schools and churches, but since the opening of the Mesa Arts Center we now have a world class venue in which to perform. We have also had the pleasure of performing with a number of talented, creative guest artists.”
Bunch has also performed with the Arizona Wind Symphony for 12 years.
Chandler resident Timothy Haas, principal clarinetist for Symphony of the Southwest, is in his 18th year. He teaches clarinet and saxophone in his home studio, online with students nationwide, and as clarinet professor at Grand Canyon University.
He said he was introduced to the clarinet in sixth grade.
“When we were in elementary school, I played recorder. Sixth grade at our school was the first year band was offered. I didn’t want to do it, but my mother signed me anyway,” he laughed.
“It was awful. I stuck with it for a while and discovered I liked it,” he said, admitting by high school he was All-State California in the instrument.
He chose it for his career, earning his undergraduate degree at ASU and then his Master’s in Clarinet Performance from Florida State University.
Haas said he appreciates the mastery of his fellow symphony musicians and their conductor.
Gilbert residents Trent and Megan Bender, who’ve been with the Symphony of the Southwest since 2011, play viola and French horn, respectively.
“I love playing the music that Maestro Kellog selects. We seem to play one of my favorite composers almost every concert. Dvorak, Tchaikowsky, Brahms, they all wrote fantastic parts for the viola,” said Megan, adding:
“We’re playing selections from ‘West Side Story’ which is one of my all time favorites, at our next concert.”
The couple, who met in orchestra while attending the University of Iowa, concur that their conductor is one reason for the Symphony of the Southwest’s continuing success.
“Maestro Kellog is one of the kindest people I have ever met. He’s so knowledgeable about the music and I truly feel it is a privilege to be following his baton,” said Megan, an orchestra teacher at Mesa’s Poston Junior High and Field Elementary schools.
“The players in our orchestra are also some of the most talented musicians as well as just enjoyable people to be having fun creating music together.”
After directing a high school band and teaching music at the elementary school level, Trent Bender is dean of students at Desert Ridge High School in Gilbert.
Symphony of the Southwest musicians as well as Kellogg say full audiences at their concerts are a boon, though ticket prices don’t begin to cover the symphony’s financial needs.
“It really depends on fundraising efforts,” said Kellogg, specifically pointing to Tempe residents Kathi Roark and Patricia Cosand, neither of whom are among symphony members.
Instead, these two women launched an Etsy shop called “Sewing for the Symphony” where they sell their handcrafted works with all proceeds earmarked for the Symphony of the Southwest.
“We’ve done many things to help raise money,” said Roark. “Patricia does a lot of smocking, mainly children’s clothing. She has a huge following in the UK. I do machine-embroidered towels, aprons; I’ve also knitted scarves.”
Why put the profits of their labor into the symphony’s coffers? Roark doesn’t hesitate to answer.
“It’s such a good organization; our biggest issue is letting people know we’re here,” she said. “And we have enormous respect for the conductor and musicians. Actually, we have many friends who are musicians.”
The April 1 concert line-up is a varied one with presentations from Brahms (‘Academic Festival Overture’) to Bernstein (‘West Side Story Symphonic Dances’).
And though the 2022-23 season comes to an end, there are other ways to enjoy the musicians.
People can hire the Symphony’s Community Ensembles for private events, large or small.
Their website SymphonyfortheSouthwest.org lists the various possibilities ranging from string quartets to full orchestra. There’s even a ‘Sing-a-long with Cal’ with Maestro Kellogg performing ‘golden Broadway favorites’ on piano.
Donations can also help the Symphony of the Southwest continue to fulfill their mission “to enrich the community through quality musical performances and educational programs for people of all ages, backgrounds and economic levels.”
It is also possible to “Sponsor a Chair” in the orchestra through donations.
Opportunities for tax-deductible donations can be made on their website, through PayPal, or by check mailed to 2109 E. Greenway Drive, Tempe AZ 85282
For more information on the Symphony or to purchase tickets for the April 1 concert: SymphonyfortheSouthwest.org.
They can also be found on Twitter and Facebook.