Southeast Regional Library offers free programs for people of all ages. To register: 602-652-3000 or mcldaz.org/southeast.
Southeast Regional Library is located at 775 N. Greenfield Rd., Gilbert, and is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, registration required at mcldaz.org/southeast or 602-652-3000.
Return to Hogwarts
3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Make the supplies needed to be the best witch or wizard Hogwarts has ever seen!
Friends for Life Animal Rescue
2-3 p.m. Sept. 6
Discover letters, numbers, colors, and more as children 2-5 and their grownups enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and movement activities that explore the fundamentals of language, literacy, and learning. (Only register the guardian or caregiver who will be attending the event. Please do not individually register your child/children. There is room for a maximum of 5 individuals per family group.)
Kid’s STEAM Lab
6-6:45 p.m. Sept. 6
STEAM Lab will engage participants in science, technology, engineering, art, and math topic.
One-on-One Digital Assistance
10-10:45 a.m. Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Learn to download digital eBooks or audio books to your reading device. Assistance is limited to questions about digital books and services and will not address specific technical questions about each device. Be prepared with by knowing basic use of the eReader device such as accessing device settings, accessing WIFI, how to login using device keyboard, etc. Class is limited to 3 people per session. Registration not required
Learn Emergency Preparedness
1:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 8
Learn simple strategies to better prepare for emergencies. Learn about “go bags, what to have on hand for power outages, flooding, or other possibilities. Presented by Maricopa County Emergency Management.
Kid’s Craft Club
4-4:45 Sept. 14
STEAM Lab will engage all ages in science, technology, engineering, art, and math topics that are fun for anyone.
Teen Craft Night
6-7 p.m. Sept. 14
An evening of crafting with a calming atmosphere. All supplies included, craft varies by month.
Bad Art
2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Come make wonderfully bad art – the worse the better. All ages are welcome. And the worst bad art of the night will be the winner of a terribly hideous trophy.
Historical Fiction Book Club
2-3 p.m. Sept. 20
The book for September will be “The Marriage of Opposites” by Alice Hoffman. Hoffman tells the story of how the mother of famous painter Camille Pissarro struggles to take control of her life and her future.
Family Movie Party
6-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Feel free to bring blankets and pillows to make a comfy seating spot as well as your favorite movie treats! This month, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971, rated G). Registration not required.
Bookend Adult Fiction Discussion Group
10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 27
Adults of all ages read and discuss fiction. The title for this month is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
Aromatherapy for Adults!
2-3 p.m. Sept 28
Make your own aromatherapy products. All materials are supplied.