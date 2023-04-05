Places! Productions’ next show is no garden variety musical.
The East Valley community theater company will present “The Secret Garden,” a musical reimagining of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved children’s novel.
The show will be on stage April 6-8 at East Valley High School and April 14-16 at the Mesa Arts Center.
Two casts will bring the mystical, magical garden to life: a youth troupe comprising performers ages 8-18 and another featuring kids and adults of all ages.
Set in the early 1900’s, the musical tells the story of a young girl, Mary Lennox, who is left orphaned by a cholera epidemic in colonial India. She is sent to live with her reclusive uncle, Archibald Craven, and his sickly son, Colin, at a secluded – and haunted – country manor in Yorkshire.
Farrah McArthur, 10, of Gilbert plays the role of Mary in the youth cast.
“Mary is a young girl who loses her parents and is forced to go and live with her rich uncle,” said Farrah. “In the beginning, she is a really spoiled, selfish brat, but when she makes some friends and spends time outside, she begins to soften and become much nicer.”
The story reaches a turning point when Mary discovers her late Aunt Lily’s hidden garden. Locked by a grief-stricken Archibald after his wife’s untimely death, the garden is tangled and overgrown, but Mary is determined to restore its beauty.
With the help of the Dreamers, a chorus of ghosts who shepherd Mary as she copes with the tragedy of losing her parents, she revives the garden and strips away the sadness that engulfs the household.
Queen Creek’s Allison Houston is the director of “The Secret Garden” and founding artistic director of Places!
“As director, I always begin my process by going back to the source material,” she said.
“The novel is very different from the musical, especially the concept of ‘The Dreamers.’ They are crucial in the storytelling of the musical, and we’ve incorporated them into several additional moments as Mary remembers her past and finds purpose and belonging in this new chapter of her life that the musical portrays.”
Kasey Ray plays Mary’s late father, Albert, in the community cast.
His wife, Alyssa Ray, is also part of the Dreamers chorus in the community cast.
“Both the adult and the youth casts are filled with so much talent that it is impossible to not be enthralled with their performances,” Alyssa Ray said. “That being paired with the direction and design of Allison Houston will truly create a beautiful and touching performance.”
Creating a beautiful performance includes mastering the show’s soaring musical numbers.
“This is one of the most beautiful scores I’ve ever heard,” said Houston. “I think it’s impossible not to be moved by the music.”
The music is also notoriously difficult.
“The hardest part for me has been correctly jumping into harmonies. I just want to put my fingers in my ears so that I don’t sing the wrong notes, but I can’t,” said Farrah.
Over the past two months, Farrah and the other cast members spent long hours at rehearsal to perfect the production.
“I am most proud of how our cast has gotten so good at singing very complicated pieces of music,” Farrah added. “It’s often hard to know when to come in and there are many overlapping parts and difficult harmonies.”
For Alyssa, performing in “The Secret Garden” is a chance to hone her craft while building community.
“As a kindergarten teacher, I do not get a lot of opportunities to work with adults in a creative capacity, and I love the community and collaboration of learning and working with so many talented people,” she said. “Everyone is so supportive and we have a lot a fun!”
Kasey agrees.
“Places! Productions has been doing incredible work in the East Valley for the better part of a decade,” he said. “Any time they produce an all-ages production, I audition and hope to have the opportunity to perform with them.”
The cast and directors are eagerly anticipating the audience’s response.
“The cast is made up of both actors with long resumes and several making their stage debuts. Each actor is bringing something so special to this production,” said Houston.
“I’m beyond proud of all of the actors who have worked so far out of their comfort zones. I think audiences will be astonished by this performance.”
Said Farrah, “I think they will really enjoy the dance numbers. They were challenging to learn, but now they look great.”
“‘The Secret Garden’ is a classic tale brought to life by earnest performances from our lead performers, who are all ridiculously talented,” added Kasey. “Regardless of which cast you choose to see, you are bound to witness some of the best talent in the East Valley.”
Places’ production includes direction by Allison Houston, music direction by Jung Lee and choreography and assistant direction by Rachel Espericueta.
Tickets for the April 6-8 run at East Valley High School are $15. Tickets for the April 14-16 performances at the Mesa Arts Center are $17. Matinee and evening performances are available. Discounts are offered for teachers, seniors, veterans, first responders and students. Group discounts are also available.