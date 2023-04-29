Having grown accustomed to playing the music of rock greats, the two School of Rock locations in Scottsdale and Gilbert are turning their attention to Valley musicians.
On April 30 at The Nile Theatre’s Underground stage in Mesa – a venue where many local rockers got their start – students from the School of Rock Gilbert and Scottsdale will jam the tunes of local legends like Phoenix native Stevie Nicks, Tempe’s the Gin Blossoms and Mesa’s Jimmy Eat World.
They also will play a selection of tunes from rising acts like Phoenix-based solo artists Sydney Sprague, Veronica Everheart and the recently disbanded School of Rock Scottsdale act Doll Skin.
“It’s exciting that we finally get to say ‘here’s what the Arizona local scene is like and here’s all the incredible music that you’ve been missing out on, but it’s not too late,’” said School of Rock Scottsdale guitar instructor Jacob Murphy.
This is the first time in years that this show has been performed.
“These bands are playing in small rooms in our area and can use all of the support they can get,” said show director Zac Wolin. “And it’s been awesome watching the kids connect with smaller artists who are just starting to take big steps.”
In turn, Wolin has noticed these tunes strike a chord with the students.
“When we walk into the hallways, we’ve heard the kids humming the songs – which gets us so excited, “said Wolin, who also plays with Murphy in the emerging indie rock band Lilac Cadillac.
“A lot of these DIY musicians are playing rooms at levels where these kids realistically could be opening up shows – which is the big thing that we want the kids to connect the dots with.
“It makes us hopeful that we are able to spread the love of bands that have inspired us and our musical projects.”
The show has also helped the instructors inspire the students to see how far they can go with enough hard work and dedication.
“I think they have gained a new sort of perspective on music that they may have not been exposed to or maybe they were but they didn’t realize that these bands came from here,” said School of Rock Gilbert general manager Etty Bowen.
“A lot of these kids didn’t know that Jimmy Eat World grew up in Mesa. They just knew the songs but now that they’ve had a glimpse behind the curtain and have seen the cool things that these bands are doing and have done, it shows them that it’s totally achievable.”
They also see the overlap between local and mainstream music.
“There’s this idea that there’s successful music and then there’s local music and that they’re two separate things,” said School of Rock Scottsdale music director Dylan Ewing.
Ewing, who also jams with local musicians like Mesa’s Rio Wiley and the underground supergroup Deathdotgov, added:
“A lot of local bands make music that’s just as great if not better than a lot of the stuff that you’ll hear on the radio and I don’t think in the future that that music has to be separated with our shows.”
Ewing says he sees the possibility for the School of Rock mixing more local music into its shows.
“We’re doing a Women That Rock show coming up. And I was thinking there’s no reason why there couldn’t be local musicians like (Phoenix solo artist) Danielle Durack or (Tempe’s) Diva Bleach or something because that’s women that rock,” Ewing said.
The students seem to be open to the idea as the kids have already gravitated toward tracks like Phoenix-based solo artist Veronica Everheart’s hit song “Strawberry Jam” and Playboy Manbaby’s tune “Choppy Chad.”
In addition to jamming to the tunes of local rockers, there were also appearances by local rockers like Meghan Herring, who played drums for the band Doll Skin, Trever Hedges of the Tempe-founded band Sundressed and vocalist Robbie Pfeffer of the Phoenix-founded art-rock outfit Playboy Manbaby.
They made appearances in-person and virtually at the schools to converse with the students and answer their questions.
“It was awesome to be able to just ask what it’s like to start your own band. How do you get it going? How do you write songs? Where do you start? And once you have those how do you play shows? How do you get a tour? So that was all super valuable,” Bowen said.
Though interacting with the musicians who wrote and performed the tunes, the students have been constantly rehearsing.
That has helped them gain an appreciation for the works.
“All the kids are stoked to perform the songs at a new place,” Bowen said. “The Nile is iconic in the Phoenix music scene and a lot of bands want to go there specifically because of its (nearly 100 year) history so that’s a really cool element.”