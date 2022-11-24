Residents across the East Valley looking for places get into a festive spirit have many events to choose from.
Starting this weekend, cities will be lighting up their downtown areas and even some neighborhoods will join he fun with boat parades. Here’s a look at some of the regions highlights.
Mesa
Continuing with a long-standing tradition, Downtown Mesa will start looking like something out of a Hallmark holiday movie.
Bright lights will be wrapped around light poles and festive decorations will glam up Downtown and Valley Metro’s light rail will be transformed into a Christmas train.
And a massive four-story Christmas tree on Macdonald and an accompanying ice rink are among the big attractions all season long as part of the eighth annual “Merry Main Street” celebration.
“There’s been a long tradition of celebrating the holidays in downtown Mesa,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “When I was a kid growing up here, it was a big deal when the city would roll out decorations that would be hung on the light poles and downtown Main Street, so we have tried to rekindle that.”
An annual performance to kick off the holiday season that has Giles the most excited.
Giles is a star in the returning rendition of the play “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” – which is based on the true story of how merchants in Mesa during the Great Depression came up with the idea of pushing a dummy dressed as Santa Clause out of a plane and deploying a parachute.
The parachute failed to open, traumatizing hundreds of kids.
In an attempt to rectify the traumatizing blunder, former Mesa Tribune editor John McPhee donned the red coat and hat but the damage was done.
He was remembered from there on as “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” and has since been immortalized with a play recreating the botched stunt.
“It’s a very funny, very true story about this tradition of downtown Mesa being the place to come to celebrate the holidays and we’ll have some great, talented professional actors reenacting the story,” Giles said.
Chandler
Just south of Mesa, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in downtown Chandler will glitter with a magical candy land known as Sugarland.
What began as a way to get cooped-up residents out of their homes and outside in a safe manner during the height of the pandemic has since become a tradition for Chandler residents, according to Downtown Chandler Community Partnership spokeswoman Jessica Walrath.
“Sugarland began in 2020 as a way to bring Christmas to Downtown since it seemed like everything was closing and there wasn’t going to be Christmas because people couldn’t be around each other,” Walrath said. “It was born out of a way just to bring everybody together safely outside and with this interactive display.”
Since its humble beginnings two years ago, Sugarland is aiming to be bigger than ever this year.
“We are going to kick off Sugarland with a big reveal and then there are a ton of events planned for Saturday Nov. 26 – which is Small Business Saturday,” Walrath said. “We’re going to have street performers perform live music on the street for patrons as they stroll and shop locally in downtown Chandler or grab a bite to eat.”
This year’s display will include light-wrapped trees, a fruit roll-up slide, large gumdrops kids can climb on, and several other candy-themed interactive installations.
Chandler will light its Tumbleweed Christmas Tree at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown’s A.J. Chandler Park. It will be preceded by family-friendly activities 4-6 p.m. and a parade at 6:45 p.m.
At 35-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree has nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds covered in 65 pounds of glistening glitter, 25 gallons of white paint and 20 gallons of fire retardant. The tree is wrapped in more than 1,200 LED lights.
Known nationwide, the iconic tree has been featured on several Travel Channel shows and Saturday Night Live.
The Tumbleweed Tree debuted in 1957, making 2022 its 66th year.
Scottsdale
Scottsdale plans to kick off its month-long Scottsdazzle festivities with a tree lighting ceremony and holiday-tune sing-along on Saturday, Nov. 26.
“We kick off the holidays with a huge, wonderful event called the ‘Sing-Along and Tree Lighting Ceremony that happens down with the Scottsdale waterfront,” said Karen Churchard, city director of tourism and events.
“It’s just very dazzling,” she said. “We have a full orchestra – MusicaNova – that performs and we have different local celebrities that sing and lead the attendees in song.”
After nearly a dozen classic holiday tunes, the fanfare will climax with the lighting of the 40-foot-tall Scottsdazzle tree and three smaller trees atop the Marshall Way Bridge.
Scottsdazzle’s a calendar is chock full of over 30 events counting down the days to Christmas Day, beginning with deals during Small Business Saturday, a chance to meet Santa at the Old Town Farmers Market, and wine cork crafting at the Holly Jolly Wine Cork.
“We want to showcase Old Town Scottsdale as the place to do your holiday shopping, to do your holiday celebrations, and to come out and get in the mood,” Churchard said.
Tempe and Gilbert
No desert celebration of Christmas is complete without a boat parade and the East Valley hosts two of them.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 3, The Islands in Gilbert, located off Warner Road between Cooper and McQueen roads, will see scores of brightly colored boats cruising the community’s lakes.
A week later, form 4-9 p.m. Dec. 9 along Rio Salado near Tempe Town Lake, the annual Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade is the centerpiece of a festival that includes food and other fun.
Ahwatukee
Ahwatukee gets into the spirit thanks to Millie’s Hallmark shop. Entertainment precedes Santa’s arrival beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in the Ahwatukee Plaza, 5027 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee. The event is free and includes kids’ activities like face paniting.
Here’s a guide to the region’s holiday events:
SCOTTSDALE
• Hidden in the Hills:
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday,
Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 27.
Where: See the website for a map
Cost: Free
Info: sonoranartsleague.com
• Scottsdale Quarter
When: Friday, Nov. 25: Dicken’s Carolers 11 a.m., Mrs. Claus and Grinch 11 a.m. and LED Violinist 5 p.m.
Where: The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
Cost: Free
Info: scottsdalequarter.com
• McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Holiday Lights
When: 6-9:30 p.m. nightly starting
Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec. 30.
Where: 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale
Cost: $15
Info: therailroadpark.com
• Immersive Nutcracker:
When: Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27. Dec 1 through 31
Where: Lighthouse Artspace,
4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale,
Cost: $30
Info: immersive-nutcracker.com/phoenix
• Frosty Margarita and Taco Tour
When: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays beginning Saturday, Nov. 26 through Dec 22.
Where: 7142 E. 1st St., Scottsdale
Cost: $145
Info: joyridesaz.com/fiesta-margarita-and-taco-tour/
• Prancer’s Puzzle Rides
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 through
Saturday, Dec. 31;
Various times
Where: various locations
Cost: $79
Info: scottsdazzle.com/event/prancers-puzzle-rides-dec-31/
• Holiday Weekend Entertainment
at Scottsdale Quarter
When: Saturday, Nov. 26: The Santa Social 2 p.m. and Holiday Movie in The Quad 6 p.m.
Where: The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
Cost: Free
Info: scottsdalequarter.com
• Scottsdazzle Holiday Lights Tour
When: 6:15 p.m. nightly from Saturday, Nov. 26 to Tuesday, Dec 27
Where: 7142 E. 1st Street,
Scottsdale
Cost: $125 per vehicle
Info: joyridesaz.com
• Jake Shimabukuro:
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Scottsdale Center for the
Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale.
Cost: Tickets start at $48
Info: scottsdalearts.org/events
• Holly Jolly Wine Cork Crafting
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: 7134 E. Stetson Dr, B110, Scottsdale
Cost: $40
Info: scottsdazzle.com/events
• Scottsdazzle Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront,
7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Free
Info: scottsdazzle.com/event/sing-along-tree-lighting-ceremony
• Meet Santa at the Market/Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
Cost: Free
Info: scottsdazzle.com
MESA
• Arizona Lights in the Night
When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, January 5
Where: Thompson Events Center,
1901 N. Alma School Road Mesa
Cost: $39.95 per vehicle
Info: arizonalightsinthenight.com
• Mesa Turkey Trot:
When: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24
Where: Red Mountain Park,
7745 E. Brown Road Mesa
Cost: $15-$35
Info: mesaturkeytrot.com
• Merry Main Street:
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25
Where: 20 E. Main Street, Mesa
Cost: Free
Info: merrymainst.com
• The Man Who Killed Santa Claus
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25
Where: One E. Main Street, Mesa
Cost: $10
Info: mesaartscenter.com
CHANDLER
• Tumbleweed Tree Lighting
When: 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3,
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West,
3 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Cost: Free
• Sugarland
When: 5 p.m. to 10 pm. Saturday,
Nov. 26 – Sunday, January 2
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West,
3 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Cost: Free
Info: downtownchandler.org/do/sugarland
• Ballet Etudes Nutcracker:
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
Cost: $29-$31
Info: balletetudes.net/the-nutcracker.
GILBERT
• Water Tower Lighting
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 W. Page Ave, Gilbert
Cost: Free
Info: gilbertaz.gov
QUEEN CREEK
• Queen Creek Extreme Bulls:
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Noon, Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Queen Creek Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.
Cost: $20
Info: visitmesa.com/sports-planner/queen-creek-xtremebulls
APACHE JUNCTION
• Superstition Mountain Museum Sale
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10 & 11
Where: 4087 N. Apace Trail, A.J.
Cost: Free for boutique.