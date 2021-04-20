Kids have missed out on a lot of these opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic and summer camp might give them a chance to catch up on some fun.
But healthychildren.org, a website run by pediatricians, advises that parents considering camp this summer should ask some questions, whether it’s a just during the day or an overnight program.
How will the camp help children follow coronavirus safety rules?
Camps should have age-appropriate ways to help children practice hand hygiene, stay a safe distance from others, and wear face masks.
Will most activities be outside?
Having activities outdoors, with more fresh air and room to spread out, can lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. Being outside also gives children a way to connect with nature, which can boost their health and mental health after a long, stressful year. However, even outside, it is important to avoid sharing germs.
What happens if someone gets sick?
Camps should have plan for what to do if a camper or staff member starts having symptoms of any illness.
Is there camp staff trained on the specific health needs of children?
The camps health providers should have specialized training in children’s health and emotional well-being. Counselors should also have training available to help children cope with stress they may be experiencing.
What kind of support is available for
campers with special health care needs?
Some children with special health care needs or disabilities may need special accommodations so they can enjoy camp while being protected against COVID-19. Talk with camp directors and your pediatrician.
How will campers move throughout the day at camp?
According to the CDC, small groups of campers with dedicated staff, when possible, will help minimize COVID-19 risk. Staggered arrival and drop-off times may also help limit contact between groups.
How will snacks and meals work?
It may be safest for campers bring their own meals, if possible, and eat in separate areas or with their smaller group. This would be less risky than dining halls or cafeterias. Ideally, children should bring their own water bottles rather than drinking from water fountains.
Extra steps overnight camps?
When looking at overnight camps, ask if children will bunk with their daytime groups and how sleeping areas will be arranged.