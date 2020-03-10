The popular Magic of Mexican Artistry event featuring the pottery of Mata Ortiz returns to Superstition Mountain Museum in Apache Junction March 13 -15.
Jerardo Tena and his wife, Norma Hernandez – who specialize in creating amusing animal pots – will be joined by other artists from Mexico, including Mata Ortiz collectors’ favorite master potter Lila Silveira.
Mario Castellanos Gonzalez, recognized as one of the finest wood carvers in Oaxaca and known for his colorful, whimsical animal figures, will return with his artist wife Reina Ramirez.
He will demonstrate intricate carving and painting of the little animals.
Zapotec textile artist, weaver and lecturer Porfirio Gutierriz will also be returning while Yesenia Salgado will create sterling silver jewelry.
Those who prefer more unusual jewelry may find something at Mata Ortiz to You, which will bring unique jewelry that combines ceramic pieces with silver.
DeSilva Imports will have numerous examples of all of these Mexican art forms available for sale.
Admission to the family-friendly event and parking are free.
Children’s activities will include metates demonstrations, painting wooden carvings, and crafts with the Fabulous Fridas.
There will be entertainment throughout the day, including Zarco Guerrero, Mariachi Juvenil de mi Tierra music, the “Fabulous Fridas” on Saturday plus food vendors.
On Saturday, the museum will present a special concert at 5 p.m. featuring musicians Carmen and Zarco Guerrerro. Tickets are $10 and are available in the museum Gift Shop and online.
Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR88) just east of Apache Junction. Information: superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.