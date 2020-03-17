Larry the Cable Guy is always “on.”
He answers the phone, “Please hold for Larry the Cable Guy,” and quickly returns.
“Ah, this was me all along,” he said with a hearty laugh.
Born Daniel Whitney, Larry the Cable Guy is known for his line “Get-R-Done,” and his travels on the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” He’s coming to Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler on Friday, March 20.
“I love those casinos,” he said. “They’re good places to stay. They have good golf.”
He said he’s an “OK” golfer, as he got into it about 10 years ago. He’s trying to improve his scores, though.
“I started out horribly, but I’ve been working hard at it. I have a 14 or 15 handicap,” he said.
Larry the Cable Guy is definitely going to golf while he’s in Arizona, a state with a special place in his heart. Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) anointed him an ambassador and sent clubs to him.
“Those clubs are unbelievable,” he said. “They really helped my golf game. They’re fitted really nicely, and they feel good. So, if I didn’t golf when I came to Arizona, it would be almost communist.
“I’ve always been athletic, believe it or not. I love competition. I’m too old to play sports anymore. I’m fat. I got out of shape. I can’t bend down to get a ground ball. Golf still keeps me competitive and it challenges myself. Every time I get on stage, I challenge myself to be funnier, to write better jokes.”
As for his show, he calls it “PG-13” and filled with one-liners, the latter of which is a rarity these days. He said he enjoys jokes—how they’re written, the setup and the timing. As for comics who focus on politics or long, drawn-out stories, not so much.
“I think everybody thinks they’re smarter than everybody else,” he said. “When I read Steve Martin’s book, back in the ’70s, Vietnam was going on. They were having protests and all these comics were coming up.
“Everybody was political. Steve Martin said he was going to be goofy, in the other direction—and it’s what he did. He went a completely different direction than the other guys were doing. Regardless, funny is funny.
“There are comedians who I don’t like personally, but if they’re funny, I like their comedy. I’ve never not went out to see anybody because I didn’t like their politics.”
The avid Atlanta Braves fan – who loves its legendary player Dale Murphy – has slowed down these days. Instead of touring incessantly, Larry the Cable Guy performs 30 dates a year.
“I don’t want to miss my kids growing up,” he said of his 12- and 13-year-old children. “I lived on a tour bus 285 days a year for 10 straight years, back in my heyday. I started slowing down right after I finished my History Channel show.
“I was sitting on a bus one day and I remember Jeff Foxworthy telling me he had one regret: He wished he would have been able to attend more of his kids’ school functions. He said, ‘If you can do it, if you don’t need to go out and do this, you should spend time with your kids.’ It’s what I do.”
Larry the Cable Guy is touring to promote his new stand-up comedy special, “Remain Seated,” through the Comedy Dynamics network, its hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo and YouTube on April 7.
The album follows on April 10 through SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora and SoundCloud.
“Out of all the albums I’ve done—they’re all really awesome—this one is my all-time favorite,” he said. “I think the material is awesome. I guarantee it’ll make you laugh very hard every 20 seconds.”