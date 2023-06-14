Invigorated Hale presents invigorating musical

When it was launched on Broadway in 1960, “Bye Bye Birdie” was the first musical with a rock’n’roll influence.
Now, East Valley theatergoers can enjoy this lively musical with popular songs through July 1 at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert.
“I like it because it’s nostalgic. It’s a little snapshot of the time period and based on true events,” said Cambrian James, who is directing and choreographing the play for the second time at Hale. “We are not solving any of the world’s problems with it; it’s just a good time, fun music and fun dancing.”
Originally conceived by Michael Stewart with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, the captivating storyline of “Bye Bye Birdie” revolves around the wildly popular rock ‘n’ roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie, loosely inspired by Elvis Presley.
When Birdie receives his draft notice, his agent, Albert Peterson, and his secretary, Rosie Alvarez, concoct a plan to generate one last publicity stunt that will make Birdie’s farewell unforgettable.
They choose a lucky girl from Sweet Apple, Ohio, Kim MacAfee, to receive Birdie’s last kiss on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
The good-looking singer, who has a trail of girls fawning over him, manages to turn the quaint old town upside down and, in the process, create a vibrant comedy.
The music, including beloved songs such as “Put on A Happy Face,” “Spanish Rose” and “A Lot of Livin’ To Do,” is directed by Lincoln Wright.
The cast of 24 drawn from across the Valley features Tyler Brignone as Albert and Michala Montano as Rosie in the lead roles.
The story brings out Albert’s domineering mother who does not approve of the match.
“They are excellent,” James said of the two leads. “Michala’s voice is beautiful and her character is spot on.”
Hector Coris plays Albert’s father for the second time – he played the same role when Hale produced the musical 13 years ago.
Hale theater owner Dave Dietlein said that audiences are loving the show and giving it standing ovations.
“The talent is so good,” he said.
Hale programs its schedule based on the time of year, Dietlein said. When winter visitors are around, the dramas and musicals tend to cater to them. After winter visitors return to their home states, the focus is on children, teens and families, and storylines to interest them.
Hale is presenting “Bye Bye Birdie” for the second time also because it is heavy on dance numbers and a musical comedy with teenage performers.
“It’s just the perfect type of show in the summer to bring everyone down and just have a good night of laughter, of fun story lines and a great night out,” Dietlein said.
Recent changes to Downtown Gilbert have benefitted Hale theater. Weekends draw hundreds of people to the area.
“You can’t find better restaurants to eat out than in downtown Gilbert and I think we have about 30 now within walking distance of the theater,” Dietlein said.
“There are ingredients for a perfect night – free parking, great restaurants, walk to the theater and see a great show in a safe environment. That’s what we offer.”
Gilbert’s plans to revamp the Water Tower Plaza with design elements, walking paths, led lighting and shade structures will also benefit Hale theater because of its proximity, Dietlein said.
The improvements are heartening because the theater went through a difficult period during the pandemic, which began soon after it received extensive renovations and refurbishments.
The theater experienced a mandatory shutdown for seven months, then operated at 38 percent capacity and afterward, a gradual comeback to normalcy has prevailed.
“We lost a lot of people through the pandemic; they just haven’t returned since,” said Dietlein, whose business relies on season ticket signups.
Getting out of the habit of attending the theater, health issues, and even deaths have reduced audience numbers.
“We are still working on trying to get everybody back. The good thing is we are up and running, people are liking the shows, and we are picking up new people,” he added.
After “Bye Bye Birdie” closes on July 1, Hale theater presents “The Beauty and The Beast” from July 7 to Aug. 19 to close out the season. The next season starts with “Something’s Afoot,” to run from Aug. 25 to Oct. 7.
“Steel Magnolias” return by popular request from Sept. 19 to Nov. 21.
Hale Theatre is at 50 West Page Ave., Gilbert. Performances are on Wednesdays to Saturdays with select matinees. Details: For tickets, call the box office at 480-497-1181 or visit HaleTheatreArizona.com to order online.